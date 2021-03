The best defensive midfielder in the world!!!

Wasting him as centre back is one of the biggest mistakes in career of Jurgen Klopp!



There was definitely what has turned out to be a huge mistake but I don't think it was Klopp's when the only alternative was a partnership of Phillips and Williams. But that's probably been spoken on enough.Kabak and Phillips did well tonight but we're definitely going to require Fab at his best if we can turn this around as they will be severely tested. I think as much as anything we'll see having Fab in midfield makes a huge difference to us offensively. After all, pressing and winning the ball high up was always Klopp's best playmaker.