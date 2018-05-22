« previous next »
killer-heels

Atlanta
May 22, 2018, 10:16:59 pm
New series that started on BBC 2 recently, created by Donald Glover.

Been very funny and charming thus far. It’s about a budding rapper and his cousin trying to make it big whilst also reflecting on a number of other issues along the way.

Definitely worth watching.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atlanta
May 22, 2018, 10:33:12 pm
Season 2 Ep6 "Teddy Perkins" is amazing
The G in Gerrard

Re: Atlanta
May 22, 2018, 10:43:12 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 22, 2018, 10:16:59 pm
New series that started on BBC 2 recently, created by Donald Glover.

Been very funny and charming thus far. Its about a budding rapper and his cousin trying to make it big whilst also reflecting on a number of other issues along the way.

Definitely worth watching.
It's brilliant. Season 1 and 2 are excellent. S1 episode 7 when paper boi is interviewed is superb!
Something Worse

Re: Atlanta
May 22, 2018, 10:56:22 pm
I'm amazed Glover was ballsy enough to write himself as the villain.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 07:05:31 am
Best show around.
Classycara

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 12:07:13 pm
Quote from: Claus on May 22, 2018, 10:56:22 pm
I'm amazed Glover was ballsy enough to write himself as the villain.

Did he though? Was it deliberate that he's so unlikable at times?

(I've only seen the first series)
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 12:46:54 pm
Quote from: Classycara on May 23, 2018, 12:07:13 pm
Did he though? Was it deliberate that he's so unlikable at times?

(I've only seen the first series)

I never found Earn unlikeable. He does make some bad decisions though.
Something Worse

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 01:44:35 pm
Quote from: Classycara on May 23, 2018, 12:07:13 pm
Did he though? Was it deliberate that he's so unlikable at times?

(I've only seen the first series)

The show is too well written and self aware for him to think Earn is the hero, IMO.
Classycara

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 01:48:43 pm
Quote from: Claus on May 23, 2018, 01:44:35 pm
The show is too well written and self aware for him to think Earn is the hero, IMO.

Agree definitely not written himself as a hero, I just don't know if he realised he was quite so dull and unappealing and a self-viewed 'nice guy' for so much of it

(bear in mind I watched it months ago, and could do with a refresh)
Phil M

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 03:15:59 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 22, 2018, 10:16:59 pm
New series that started on BBC 2 recently, created by Donald Glover.

Been very funny and charming thus far. Its about a budding rapper and his cousin trying to make it big whilst also reflecting on a number of other issues along the way.

Definitely worth watching.

It was 'new' 2 years ago  :wave

It is fantastic.
Something Worse

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 07:50:11 pm
Quote from: Classycara on May 23, 2018, 01:48:43 pm
Agree definitely not written himself as a hero, I just don't know if he realised he was quite so dull and unappealing and a self-viewed 'nice guy' for so much of it

(bear in mind I watched it months ago, and could do with a refresh)

Season two adds a lot, IIRC
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 08:31:59 pm
He's just a lad that has no luck,cannot say that he has done anything villainy.
Djozer

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 08:55:22 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May 23, 2018, 07:05:31 am
Best show around.
That would be Cobra Kai, but this runs it very close. Although I've only just started the second series, so I reserve the right to change my mind.



WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 09:21:25 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May 23, 2018, 07:05:31 am
Best show around.

Is the Expanse  ;D

Atlanta does have some brilliant episodes though.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Atlanta
May 24, 2018, 05:56:04 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May 23, 2018, 07:05:31 am
Best show around.

Someone sweep this man's leg.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Atlanta
May 24, 2018, 06:34:08 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on May 24, 2018, 05:56:04 pm
Someone sweep this man's leg.


OK so I'm going to have to watch this Cobra Kai now aren't I ;D
Djozer

Re: Atlanta
May 24, 2018, 10:37:00 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on May 24, 2018, 05:56:04 pm
Someone sweep this man's leg.
   ;D
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May 24, 2018, 06:34:08 pm

OK so I'm going to have to watch this Cobra Kai now aren't I ;D

Yes, yes you are.

meady1981

Re: Atlanta
Today at 04:09:03 pm
Seems to be a bit under the radar this one. One of the best series I've seen in a long time.

3rd series just released in the U.S, Im struggling to figure out when it's out on Disney+

Had a slightly surreal moment when they were filming bits of it round the corner from me on a non-descript quiet road in Stoke Newington during the pandemic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t72Pbqrkb28&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t72Pbqrkb28&amp;ab</a>
AndyMuller

Re: Atlanta
Today at 05:51:05 pm
Ive just checked and it says it will be on Disney+ shortly. Love this too, think it is ending after season 4.
