The only search result that I could find at the time was one that told me to delete the files. I actually just moved them, so I still have those files. I'll try this out as Im sure I had better settings.

I actually had some great games yesterday playing the old Rush. I was still rubbish like, but I had fun. Thats what its about for me. Fun.



Yeah once they get the bugs and issues sorted (And they always do) then I think fun is back on the agenda.I loved Battlefield V and Battlefield I - but the darkness and grittiness meant you had good enjoyment playing it, but I wouldn't describe it as 'as much fun' if that makes sense.Everything was down to you and how good you were (I'm OK, but not great) whereas Battlefield Bad Company, Battlefield III, Battlefield IV and this mean that even if you're a bit meh, there is enough tech to give you a fighting chance against experts (or cheats!)It's something when someone is to your left pounding away with a tank, there is a Humvee with one of those gatling guns smashing thousands of shots at a helicopter on the horizon, 50 people having a raging firefight, while someone has called in support, Medics are healing, Support are supplying, Engineers are firing AA rockets all over and then two jets zoom over, a bunch of the robotic dogs have a fight with each other and a hovercraft slides into view firing shots from all over while smoke canisters and grenades are going off all over the shop.