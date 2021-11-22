« previous next »
Battlefield 2042

Online Kashinoda

Re: Battlefield 2042
November 22, 2021, 07:24:32 pm
Quote from: boots on November 22, 2021, 04:43:43 pm
I found some good close combat mad games on portal too. I like games where everyone is in the same place with bombs, nades, bazookas and explosions aplenty. Where life expectancy is in milliseconds. I'll probably play that again tonight when I eventually fix my mouse. Ive not explored portal much further. But at least theres a server list.

To find the most servers on Portal, make sure you have cross-play enabled - then click Search and make sure free slots is set to Any:

Offline boots

Re: Battlefield 2042
November 22, 2021, 09:47:11 pm
Thanks Kash. My mouse has decided to go funny. New one on route.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Battlefield 2042
November 23, 2021, 11:42:53 am
THey have obviously tweaked a lot.

Played the other day and it was a really joyous experience. Back to the very best of BF play.

Absolute insanty going on absolutely everywhere.
Offline Crimson

Re: Battlefield 2042
November 23, 2021, 02:02:39 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on November 23, 2021, 11:42:53 am
THey have obviously tweaked a lot.

Played the other day and it was a really joyous experience. Back to the very best of BF play.

Absolute insanty going on absolutely everywhere.

I'm enjoying it more, but that is only because I've gotten used to all the missing features and bugs.. deffo not on par with f.ex. BFV or BF3 yet!
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Battlefield 2042
November 23, 2021, 10:40:59 pm
It's still frustrating that the only real viable weapon is the bloody pp-29.

Tried branching out and using some other guns but they all just feel like shit with the bullet spray and hit reg issues.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Battlefield 2042
November 23, 2021, 11:25:53 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on November 23, 2021, 10:40:59 pm
It's still frustrating that the only real viable weapon is the bloody pp-29.

Tried branching out and using some other guns but they all just feel like shit with the bullet spray and hit reg issues.

I've used plenty of different guns. They seem pretty good to me.

Especially after the older tech of the guns from Battlefield V I've been playing.
Offline boots

Re: Battlefield 2042
November 24, 2021, 08:56:08 am
Mouse sorted, got my feel back. PP-29 is a good gun, can tap fire that better than M5. Had some good games last evening. Beginning to get to grips with it now.
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Battlefield 2042
November 24, 2021, 12:15:10 pm
Just seen they're releasing a patch tomorrow to fix alot of the issues. Basically bullet spread on weapons being reduced, particularly the ARs, nerf for hovercrafts and pp-29 and fixing some of the glitches like being stuck in a downed state permanently.

Great news and shows they're paying attention to players and addressing the issues that are being raised.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 2, 2021, 10:40:17 am
Anyone tried to play since the update this morning? Getting an error every time the map screen loads up and it boots me back to the menu.

Unable to load persistence data, or something. Great stuff.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 2, 2021, 11:02:14 am
Worth getting, or should I hold off?

Can I use the SMLE Carbine from BF1 in this? Loved those weapons, maps, Operations & Behemoths! No idea why they broke the best thing they ever made.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 2, 2021, 11:13:20 am
Id hold off until its fully working, similar to the BF4 launch. So probably about six months or so.

No BF1 stuff available in Portal, yet. Only 1942, Bad Company 2 and BF3, Im hoping they just keep Portal as a live service for good and add in as much previous game content as possible.
Online Schmidt

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 2, 2021, 01:03:44 pm
I wouldn't compare this to the BF4 launch, yes 4 had lots of bugs and performance issues but it was great fun from the outset. 2042 is awful and the maps and specialists are two of the biggest problems, neither of which are likely to be solved with patches.

If you're really intent on it I'd consider getting the game pass and using the 10 hour trial on there, I didn't even get through those 10 hours and Steam active player numbers suggests that a lot of players are struggling to stick with it too. I know Steam is only a portion of the player base but I'd be surprised if the drop off in player numbers there isn't representative of the whole base.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 2, 2021, 01:08:30 pm
 Cheers.

I tried the trial before & wasnt impressed. I believe the weapons were quite limited & it was only conquest (which I loathe). But I do have a Gamepass trial, so might check it out. Im finally getting decent at BFV (after thinking it was a major step back from BF1) and they bring out a new game! Im also not that keen on modern warfare games. Gimme a pointed stick & a knife anytime!
Offline boots

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 2, 2021, 03:43:05 pm
I agree with above. Hold. The maps are just way too huge. The guns have probs, altho patch helped. But Hit reg is still an issue. Its sniperville atm as its the only really viable play. I try to PTFO, but I get sniped whenever I break cover. So I just defend a point for now.
Offline Crimson

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 3, 2021, 07:40:24 am
I see Vince Zampella is joining as new DICE boss. We can all see where the Battlefield franchise is heading. In fact, we can see it already in 2042's current state. A large scale "CoD experience".

In 2042 we see the same cringy characters from other shooters like Overwatch and Apex Legends, with silly lines and whatnot, regardless of the country they're supposed to represent. From CoD we get the awful intro with the chopper dropping you in etc.

If this is the way it's really heading from EA/DICE, then I'm done with this franchise.
Offline boots

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 3, 2021, 08:49:48 am
New patch screwed my mouse. Had to delete file, which included all my settings to get it to work again. Then kept getting disconnects after disconnect. Hit markers still not happening when I shoot people, yet they can shoot me. This is doing my nut in. Whats the point of playing when you shoot people and they are seemingly invincible. My guns seem to spray in all directions too, yet some appear to lazer beam me. Despite tap firing and controlling recoil, I cant lazer like a lot of players seem to be able to do. I suspect macros, but theyve always been around I guess.
Online Schmidt

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 3, 2021, 04:31:12 pm
Quote from: Crimson on December  3, 2021, 07:40:24 am
I see Vince Zampella is joining as new DICE boss. We can all see where the Battlefield franchise is heading. In fact, we can see it already in 2042's current state. A large scale "CoD experience".

In 2042 we see the same cringy characters from other shooters like Overwatch and Apex Legends, with silly lines and whatnot, regardless of the country they're supposed to represent. From CoD we get the awful intro with the chopper dropping you in etc.

If this is the way it's really heading from EA/DICE, then I'm done with this franchise.

Lots of trend chasing going on at EA, and their monetisation people seem to be influencing the core design of games like 2042, instead of designing the game first and figuring out the monetisation after. The success of games like Fortnite and Apex has got them trying to get the next big hit, with both EA and Activision producing an Escape from Tarkov type mode (if the rumours for the next CoD are to be believed) as it looks like it has the capacity to explode in the same way BR's did a few years back.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 4, 2021, 12:35:19 am
They aren't fixing this turd with any amount of patches. By the time they even get it to a semi-competent state, it'll be selling for about 70% off and the new one will be around the corner, and rinse and repeat. I've said it for Cyberpunk: if you release a game in this state and have a track record of doing it, you deserve to go out of business, as you have no business selling broken shit. To think they are selling this for 70 quid base price, and cut the single player campaign out is nothing short of a disgusting scam.
Online Schmidt

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 4, 2021, 12:40:50 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on December  4, 2021, 12:35:19 am
They aren't fixing this turd with any amount of patches. By the time they even get it to a semi-competent state, it'll be selling for about 70% off and the new one will be around the corner, and rinse and repeat. I've said it for Cyberpunk: if you release a game in this state and have a track record of doing it, you deserve to go out of business, as you have no business selling broken shit. To think they are selling this for 70 quid base price, and cut the single player campaign out is nothing short of a disgusting scam.

They had to cut the single player campaign so they could focus all of their staff and effort on removing multiplayer features.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 4, 2021, 12:49:05 am
Quote from: Schmidt on December  4, 2021, 12:40:50 am
They had to cut the single player campaign so they could focus all of their staff and effort on removing multiplayer features.
Mind boggling stuff.

As I say, the c*nts have the balls to put their prices up on these things, and they can't even release a finished product. I wonder what its going to take for this to be nipped on the bud, because people still keep making excuses for them, and they still pre order. It's about time an industry watchdog does something about it, because its just a scam at this point. At minimum its false advertisement, which is a cardinal sin when it comes to selling any product, so why not video games?
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 4, 2021, 10:17:36 am
Quote from: boots on December  3, 2021, 08:49:48 am
New patch screwed my mouse. Had to delete file, which included all my settings to get it to work again. Then kept getting disconnects after disconnect. Hit markers still not happening when I shoot people, yet they can shoot me. This is doing my nut in. Whats the point of playing when you shoot people and they are seemingly invincible. My guns seem to spray in all directions too, yet some appear to lazer beam me. Despite tap firing and controlling recoil, I cant lazer like a lot of players seem to be able to do. I suspect macros, but theyve always been around I guess.

You didn't have to do that mate.

You just needed to edit your config file and remove 12 lines in it

https://www.pcgamer.com/battlefield-2042-mouse-not-working-bug/


I did the second one, restarted and that fixed it - you're basically just removing those lines that it tells you to (Search for GstKeyBinding.infantry.ConceptYaw)
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 4, 2021, 01:09:07 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on December  4, 2021, 12:49:05 am
Mind boggling stuff.

As I say, the c*nts have the balls to put their prices up on these things, and they can't even release a finished product. I wonder what its going to take for this to be nipped on the bud, because people still keep making excuses for them, and they still pre order. It's about time an industry watchdog does something about it, because its just a scam at this point. At minimum its false advertisement, which is a cardinal sin when it comes to selling any product, so why not video games?

The state of the gaming industry lately is a disgrace to be honest. If it's not developers releasing incomplete or broken games and charging upwards of £70 for them, it's them releasing the same game every year with a slight reskin and charging £70.

As you said, an industry watchdog is much needed as there's too many companies out there now making literal billions for putting out garbage and ripping off millions of people year on year.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 4, 2021, 01:51:56 pm
Lads it's okay Elden Ring will save us all.
Offline boots

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 5, 2021, 09:21:00 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on December  4, 2021, 10:17:36 am
You didn't have to do that mate.

You just needed to edit your config file and remove 12 lines in it

https://www.pcgamer.com/battlefield-2042-mouse-not-working-bug/


I did the second one, restarted and that fixed it - you're basically just removing those lines that it tells you to (Search for GstKeyBinding.infantry.ConceptYaw)

The only search result that I could find at the time was one that told me to delete the files. I actually just moved them, so I still have those files. I'll try this out as Im sure I had better settings.
I actually had some great games yesterday playing the old Rush. I was still rubbish like, but I had fun. Thats what its about for me. Fun.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Battlefield 2042
December 5, 2021, 11:40:44 am
Quote from: boots on December  5, 2021, 09:21:00 am
The only search result that I could find at the time was one that told me to delete the files. I actually just moved them, so I still have those files. I'll try this out as Im sure I had better settings.
I actually had some great games yesterday playing the old Rush. I was still rubbish like, but I had fun. Thats what its about for me. Fun.

Yeah once they get the bugs and issues sorted (And they always do) then I think fun is back on the agenda.

I loved Battlefield V and Battlefield I - but the darkness and grittiness meant you had good enjoyment playing it, but I wouldn't describe it as 'as much fun' if that makes sense.

Everything was down to you and how good you were (I'm OK, but not great) whereas Battlefield Bad Company, Battlefield III, Battlefield IV and this mean that even if you're a bit meh, there is enough tech to give you a fighting chance against experts (or cheats!)

It's something when someone is to your left pounding away with a tank, there is a Humvee with one of those gatling guns smashing thousands of shots at a helicopter on the horizon, 50 people having a raging firefight, while someone has called in support, Medics are healing, Support are supplying, Engineers are firing AA rockets all over and then two jets zoom over, a bunch of the robotic dogs have a fight with each other and a hovercraft slides into view firing shots from all over while smoke canisters and grenades are going off all  over the shop.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Battlefield V (WW2) - Full trailer May 23rd 9pm
December 5, 2021, 02:11:56 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on September 11, 2018, 09:18:42 am
Sorry but it's more 'Battlefield' than 3 or 4. I'd love to know how it's anything like Call of Duty.

People are actually moaning that it's less casual now so I don't understand where you're coming from. Perhaps the enemies are hard to distinguish because they don't have giant Doritos above their head anymore, or appear as a bright red dot on the minimap?

I agree. I play both BF and COD regularly, and they're very much distinct from each other in many respects. In the world of FPS, there will always be areas where games do run similarly, but I don't remember the last time I was able to kill a whole bunch of idiots running out of a tunnel with an AA gun in COD.

I just don't like the 2042 hit markers, but the rest of the game I found to be pretty decent. Just shame about the bugs.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Battlefield 2042
Yesterday at 11:58:55 am
Do you think a version of Operations will be forthcoming?

As I said I really prefer the pseudo WW1/WW2 settings of BF1 & BFV, I like the lower (though still historically fantastical) weapons. At the moment there only seems to be one EU BF1 server thats sometimes full , BFV has several. Im not taken with the samey maps of 2042. The specialists are ludicrous, but I have to agree its still BF not CoD.
Offline Crimson

Re: Battlefield 2042
Yesterday at 02:07:05 pm
It's still BF, but I agree its moving towards CoD/Apex etc. You see some elements in its current state.

Also, I read 2042 is a transition for the franchise into a Hero shooter.  ::) So the class system is history.
Offline boots

Re: Battlefield 2042
Today at 08:55:10 am
Ive eventually got to level 41. I'm beginning to figure the game out and find a play. In BF42 I generally liked to defend a flag to the death and keep going after that cap. Ive just resorted to that and its working for me. If I run around too much, I end up sniped or I run into full teams. I had a lot of fun playing over the weekend. I like the AC42 burst gun.
Offline Crimson

Re: Battlefield 2042
Today at 02:27:19 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:55:10 am
Ive eventually got to level 41. I'm beginning to figure the game out and find a play. In BF42 I generally liked to defend a flag to the death and keep going after that cap. Ive just resorted to that and its working for me. If I run around too much, I end up sniped or I run into full teams. I had a lot of fun playing over the weekend. I like the AC42 burst gun.

That is a beast. Probably be nerfed once others catch on  ;D
Offline boots

Re: Battlefield 2042
Today at 03:16:53 pm
Hope not. :) I like the burst fire mode as it forces me to tap fire. Which is how I always used to play. But I keep getting lazy. The AK is also a good gun once you unlock it a bit. But that deffo needs a tap. Or it might just be me.

I also figured out how to use the flying squirell girl to get around. After being twatted for the umpteenth time by other players dropping in on me unannounced, I started to learn how to fly. Its quite good fun dropping in unannounced and flanking.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Battlefield 2042
Today at 06:28:58 pm
Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson breaks down the 2042 development.
Quote
Summary of 2042 development:
  • Developers started leaving during the release of BFV, as EA wanted to compete against other games (BRs and normal shooters) and their concepts internally never given a look at.
  • EA basically gave the memo of "copy what's popular".
  • Classes scrapped early 2020.
  • WFH with cross-gen was a massive pain with 5 different platforms with hardware being shared remotely.
  • Game shifted into a BF title April-August 2020 from the BR (so basically about 18 months of development time) with 128p & specialists.
  • The games original concept got shifted into Hazard Zone.
  • August 2020 is when production really got started and concepts got solidfied. So basically 1 year and 3 months of true production.
  • The leaked trailer (the epilepsy one) was basically early in production in early 2021 and show to QA in early 2021 in its finished form. Used BF3/BF4 assets.
  • "Ahead of scheudle" was a giant fib. Past & current DICE devs say it was based on baseless predictions.
  • In March 2021 DICE was overwhelmed and admitted they need help from others. But it wasn't easy again due to engine issues with lack of experience.
  • Later on in the months it became obvious so many issues like UI where creeping up and causing many issues.
  • Technical test came and ofc was unstable and used Orbital as mentioned in the video was the concept map. And made clear the game was way behind schedule. And Tom was given indications then that BF 2042 was in a troubled state and stressed working environment (not due to crunch but more management issues etc).
  • Tom then got word that the beta & launch was going to be delayed but only a few hours later it was clear the delay was weeks and not months.
  • And ofc the last stretch where the beta was basically an alpha and the launch being a launch.
  • In summary vast majority of development issues was a massive lack of time, could've benefitted of an extra year or so in an era where delays of 3-6 months where common. And since so many people have left over development time the studio DICE is basically so different now it needs renaming to reflect reality.
  • Many projects where scrapped including a BC3 which EA thoguht wouldn't sell for some reason.
The future:
  • The next BF shooter is being scoped as a hero shooter.
  • Most interestingly it may be bands of specialists/heroes fighting against each other and not armies, even further away from BF 2042.
  • The "connected unvierse" is basically adding depth to the specialists.
  • A BR will come in the near future, not next 6 months but vague timeframe.
  • That said things have not absolutely set in stone and DICE developers have been hard at work trying to fix the game to be good as possible (though personally in my eyes the game has fundamental issues of the gameplay core that can't mesh well with say the maps, least that's my opinion) and listening to the community.
So that's a lot of questions answered. Whoosh what a mess this has been.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Battlefield 2042
Today at 07:06:16 pm
If they ever remastered BF2 or 3, the players will come back in droves.
Online Schmidt

Re: Battlefield 2042
Today at 07:51:52 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:28:58 pm
Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson breaks down the 2042 development.

None of this sounds remotely surprising given EA's track record and the game we got. My guess is they knew BC3 would make money, it just wouldn't make Fortnite/Apex/FIFA money.
