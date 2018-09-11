Mac are you trolling me mate



Did you watch the entire video from start to finish? His overarching point is Battlefield V suits him, and that veterans of the game like the changes. His issues are with how Battlefield 3 through 1 have been developed and how the community has changed, he's absolutely right about everything.



I'm not sure what fortifications have to do with running out of ammo. Capture points have both ammo and health crates, you can literally fortify a point and resupply yourself - it then makes sense to secure and defend the position rather than running instantly running to the next point.



I've sat and defended a capture point with my squad more times in this Beta (15 hours) then I did in all my time on Battlefield 1 (150 hours). I actually went into Battlefield 5 and tried to play it like Battlefield 1 and got punished hard, I'll try the hero play and end up running out of ammo or health in no time. If I PTFO with my squad we have a chance of securing the position, accessing the ammo resupply and defending the point. Also if I die playing with my squad there's a chance I can get a small squad revive, it's more incentive to stick together.



There are balance issues but this doesn't equate to ideas being poorly conceived. I think you start with the right amount of ammo, people want more - fair enough. Fortifications really change the way you attack and defend every capture point, some more than others.



Fundamentally BFV got better the more I played it, it's a jarring shift which is late in the day but it's a welcome one. It helps I always have friends to squad up with but I guess that's part of the point. There's lots more polish and balance to do but the changes that are there have made the game more enjoyable - for me.









Yeah, the ideas behind it suit me too. They're sound...in theory. I initially liked the slower pace, the gunplay was great, and didn't mind the lack of ammo to begin with...until it became a hindrance. I was having fun with it. That lasted for about an hour or two then the bad crept into it, and there was far more bad than good, and that's not discounting the stuff that can be fixed. When or if it will is something we'll have to wait and see, but I just feel this game is a mishmash of conflicting design choices and it's leading to an overall very disjointed and 'weird' game, where when I'm playing, I just can't put my finger on what's wrong, but it just feels off. On top of that, they've got this JJ Abrams, Hanz Zimmer thing going on, and it just doesn't fit a WW2 aesthetic. It's stupid things too that shouldn't annoy me, but they do. Like British factions that have changing accents no matter the character. I was playing as the black medic character. No problems there, but he started talking like Rab C Nesbitt as soon as I grabbed a Enfield off the ground and started firing it. It was hilarious, but the claim of it being the most immersive game yet was smashed right there. That's BFV in a microcosm. I don't care about all the controversial bollocks surrounding the game. It's got an identity crisis that it needs to sort and sort fast.Make the progression system rewarding without the need to force the teamwork by doing stupid shit like giving less ammo. The attrition thing needs looked at. It's like a war being run by Tories. "No ammo for you, sir. We're cutting back!" The way you pick up ammo causes teams to displace as you've often you're not close enough to a team mate for them to chuck ammo, which they usually don't, so you've to leg it to a ammo drop, or try to just go lone wolf by run and gunning, picking up the fallen ammo, and repeat. That literally is the most rewarding way to play this game in its current state, and it's due to daft gameplay design choices.You know what they should have done here? Bad Company 2 in a WW2 skin. Take everything that worked from that, and just add a bit to it. It'd have bigger maps, prone, all the stuff BC2 was lacking over the others at the time. Still the best BF for me.