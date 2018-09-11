Aye, but come on, Andy, you know as much as myself and anyone else (or should) that that's not how it is now. It'll be something monumental for them to make drastic changes to this, which is what it needs, at launch. It's never happened. They'll fix bugs, change one or two visual elements, tweak one or two other things, but they won't chop and change. BF4 had a great beta. I loved playing that. Made me buy the game in fact, but on release it was an absolute shambles and it left a really bitter taste in my mouth. So much so, I fucked off Dice and EA since. Didn't buy Battlefront games. Didn't buy BF1. Didn't even buy Premium for 4, and that game took over a year for it to be a decent game. I look at BFV, and I see all the hallmarks of the same shit that's pervaded through those titles since BF3, and more. It's got signs of a pay-to-win upgrade system in there, but no one seems to have noticed yet. If they don't patch that upgrade tree system out of the game, or at least let you go back and pick whatever upgrade you want by removing and adding, then that's what it's going to be. They're trying to disguise it, but don't be shocked if that's what it is. Everything EA does is to get more money out of your pockets, and the game be damned.