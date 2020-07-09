« previous next »
Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea

Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 9, 2020, 01:44:23 PM
Quote from: Elzar on July  9, 2020, 12:33:34 PM
Personally, I'd send Origi to Swansea next season, and if he can't better Brewster's record he'll have to be shot.
Finally some sense
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 9, 2020, 03:22:13 PM
Listening to one of the Anfield Wrap shows after the Villa game, I think it was Neil Atkinson who said if Origi signed for Brighton, he'd score 15 goals for them, which might well be true. But when you watch them, a forward like Neal Maupay is so important to how they play - he's versatile and can play out wide as well as centrally, he drops deep and drags defenders out of position to create space for players like Trossard, he presses intelligently. In terms of attributes, a forward like Maupay would arguably be better suited to us than Origi is.

Origi is a very good player and it feels very harsh to speculate about replacing him. But I think there is a question to be asked of whether we've gotten the very best that we can from him now and should be looking to freshen up our options beyond the front three, whether that's through the transfer market or giving opportunities to a young player like Rhian Brewster. The front three are irreplaceable, but I'm not we should we be looking at a third season where Origi and Shaqiri (when he's fit) are our best options to cover for them.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 10, 2020, 08:55:05 AM
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 10, 2020, 10:19:37 AM
Quote from: jillc on July  9, 2020, 01:35:44 PM
The thing Origi needs is a run of games, he's hardly played at all and people are expecting him to instantly find form. It's been patchy from a number of players so far and they're ones who've been playing most weeks. As for Brewster, the way Klopp has been talking it sounds like he has still got a chance for the new season which is good news.

Origi looks like he has lost the will. Probably thinking he will always be sitting behind Firmino and thinking "meh", so what if I was playing well this game, I would be sitting on the bench next game.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 10, 2020, 01:55:43 PM
Quote from: Oskar on July  9, 2020, 03:22:13 PM
Listening to one of the Anfield Wrap shows after the Villa game, I think it was Neil Atkinson who said if Origi signed for Brighton, he'd score 15 goals for them, which might well be true. But when you watch them, a forward like Neal Maupay is so important to how they play - he's versatile and can play out wide as well as centrally, he drops deep and drags defenders out of position to create space for players like Trossard, he presses intelligently. In terms of attributes, a forward like Maupay would arguably be better suited to us than Origi is.

Origi is a very good player and it feels very harsh to speculate about replacing him. But I think there is a question to be asked of whether we've gotten the very best that we can from him now and should be looking to freshen up our options beyond the front three, whether that's through the transfer market or giving opportunities to a young player like Rhian Brewster. The front three are irreplaceable, but I'm not we should we be looking at a third season where Origi and Shaqiri (when he's fit) are our best options to cover for them.

Brewster fits the system better than Origi and Klopp and the coaching staff will have seen enough of him to know how to get the best out of him, I'd still want another option in addition to what we have but I think stylistically it makes sense to give Brewster the opportunity
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 10, 2020, 03:21:49 PM
Quote from: Oskar on July  9, 2020, 03:22:13 PM
Listening to one of the Anfield Wrap shows after the Villa game, I think it was Neil Atkinson who said if Origi signed for Brighton, he'd score 15 goals for them, which might well be true. But when you watch them, a forward like Neal Maupay is so important to how they play - he's versatile and can play out wide as well as centrally, he drops deep and drags defenders out of position to create space for players like Trossard, he presses intelligently. In terms of attributes, a forward like Maupay would arguably be better suited to us than Origi is.

Origi is a very good player and it feels very harsh to speculate about replacing him. But I think there is a question to be asked of whether we've gotten the very best that we can from him now and should be looking to freshen up our options beyond the front three, whether that's through the transfer market or giving opportunities to a young player like Rhian Brewster. The front three are irreplaceable, but I'm not we should we be looking at a third season where Origi and Shaqiri (when he's fit) are our best options to cover for them.

Origi's been on several loans and struggled or not set the world alight. He's never hit double figures in the league and his goal return is less than 1 in 5 in his career (although been sub a fair bit). There's nothing to suggest if he went here or there he'd bang in a load of goals.

He's not a natural goalscorer like Brewster is. He isn't a conventional player really either, he's not someone who you can point to a load of things he does well to make up for not scoring at the rate of a top striker (i.e. Firmino). He's a legend for those big goals last season but the best we saw of Origi is in Klopp's first season before that injury where he was really showing something.

Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 10, 2020, 03:24:29 PM
Quote from: Fromola on July 10, 2020, 03:21:49 PM
Origi's been on several loans and struggled or not set the world alight. He's never hit double figures in the league and his goal return is less than 1 in 5 in his career (although been sub a fair bit). He's not a natural goalscorer like Brewster is, he isn't a conventional player really. There's nothing to suggest if he went here or there he'd bang in a load of goals.

He scores a remarkable number of important/crucial goals.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 10, 2020, 03:29:42 PM
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 10, 2020, 03:24:29 PM
He scores a remarkable number of important/crucial goals.

He'll always be a legend for last season but it's shades of Macheda in terms of being a bit of a freakish thing. He's only scored in 3 games this season and hasn't really looked like scoring at all and his general play is not good.

Brewster is naturally a goalscorer.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 10, 2020, 06:10:19 PM
One thing he needs to do is stop seeing himself as a 9 and instead see himself as an attacker. Without that versatility to be able to perform different functions during the game and game to game he'll struggle to forge out a career under Klopp.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 10, 2020, 07:10:43 PM
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July 10, 2020, 06:10:19 PM
One thing he needs to do is stop seeing himself as a 9 and instead see himself as an attacker. Without that versatility to be able to perform different functions during the game and game to game he'll struggle to forge out a career under Klopp.
The fact we play like this now doesn't mean we'll play like it forever. Klopp didn't seem to have an issue playing with Lewandowski or Aubameyang as a number nine at Dortmund.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 10, 2020, 07:19:07 PM
Quote from: Fromola on July 10, 2020, 03:21:49 PM
The best we saw of Origi is in Klopp's first season before that injury where he was really showing something.

Which is the only time he's really been given a proper run in the first team for us. He also had a streak in Klopp's second season where he scored in 5 or 6 games in a row, around the Bournemouth capitulation. I'm pretty sure he is a player who needs regular game time to get going, which unfortunately he will never get for us now barring an injury crisis. Coming on for 20 minutes every couple of games isn't good for any player, let alone Divock.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 10, 2020, 07:21:01 PM
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July 10, 2020, 06:10:19 PM
One thing he needs to do is stop seeing himself as a 9 and instead see himself as an attacker. Without that versatility to be able to perform different functions during the game and game to game he'll struggle to forge out a career under Klopp.

I don't think he does.

He doesn't stay central and wait for chances to fall at his feet - he drops deep, he drifts out wide, he's improved his hold up play. Swansea don't have much in the way of creativity, so Brewster has had to show that there is a lot more to his game than scoring goals to perform as well as he has for them.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Yesterday at 01:03:58 AM
Quote from: Asam on July 10, 2020, 01:55:43 PM
Brewster fits the system better than Origi and Klopp and the coaching staff will have seen enough of him to know how to get the best out of him, I'd still want another option in addition to what we have but I think stylistically it makes sense to give Brewster the opportunity

Has Brewster really proven he fits our system when he played the odd cup game or friendly for us?  I don't think so.

Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Yesterday at 03:01:23 AM
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 01:03:58 AM
Has Brewster really proven he fits our system when he played the odd cup game or friendly for us?  I don't think so.



Why should he have shown he fits in?

He's been given 5 minutes in the first team.

Sadio-Bobbie-Mo have had 3 years together perfecting their understanding.

Rhian will make the grade once he's given the chance with us. In our Academy they played him on the left. On the right. And in the middle. Just giving him some experience from each position.

Once Rhian trains with the first team, he will show his worth and earn the shirt.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Yesterday at 03:42:51 AM
Can't wait to watch him against Leeds on Sunday.

No Prem games worth watching at that time, so quench my thirst, Rhian!
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Yesterday at 06:49:06 AM
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 03:42:51 AM
Can't wait to watch him against Leeds on Sunday.

No Prem games worth watching at that time, so quench my thirst, Rhian!

Don't do it to yourself. Swansea are shocking and Rhian feeds on scraps all game. It really is amazing he has 8 goals (should be 9 but his freekick was given as an OG).
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Yesterday at 08:47:25 AM
Quote from: Fromola on July 10, 2020, 03:29:42 PM
He'll always be a legend for last season but it's shades of Macheda in terms of being a bit of a freakish thing. He's only scored in 3 games this season and hasn't really looked like scoring at all and his general play is not good.

Brewster is naturally a goalscorer.

Harsh on Origi. While last season was unique in terms of the timing and importance of the goals he scored, he's been he since before Klopp arrived and has contributed right from the beginning. He was probably our best forward that first year and scored in big games against West Brom (yes, that game) Everton and Dortmund (both home and away) until he got that injury against Everton. He did ok the season after and then things didn't work out Wolfsburg before last season happened. I don't think that's comparable with Macheda.

Even this season, where he's not been as good as we'd have hoped, he's been inconsistent rather than poor - he came in and scored against Everton and he played well against Norwich and Sheffield United IMO where his general play (from out wide) was good. There's also been games like the Villa one last week where I was hoping he would do more. A big problem is him not completely suiting us with the type of player he is. I reckon a more consistent run in the side would see him benefit but that's not going to happen here. But he seems happy here and we've never been desperate to get rid.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Yesterday at 09:52:55 AM
Macheda scored 5 goals in 36 games over 6 years at United.

Origi has done that this season, and 33 goals in 135 in total. Including goals in CL Finals, CL semis, huge PL winners, big goals in other big European games.

To try and put down a current Liverpool player like that is actually pretty rank.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Yesterday at 11:09:06 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:52:55 AM
Macheda scored 5 goals in 36 games over 6 years at United.

Origi has done that this season, and 33 goals in 135 in total. Including goals in CL Finals, CL semis, huge PL winners, big goals in other big European games.

To try and put down a current Liverpool player like that is actually pretty rank.

Macheda was a nothing player who had a good few months. Origi is obviously a much better player.

It was just an example of how a few months can be an anomaly. Origi's goal ratio is very low for a striker.  Brewster is the more natural finisher was the point.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Yesterday at 11:10:15 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:52:55 AM
Macheda scored 5 goals in 36 games over 6 years at United.

Origi has done that this season, and 33 goals in 135 in total. Including goals in CL Finals, CL semis, huge PL winners, big goals in other big European games.

To try and put down a current Liverpool player like that is actually pretty rank.

And imagine trying to frame a player against some united also ran. Obsessed with them, isn't he
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Yesterday at 11:17:44 AM
Personally, I think Origi has the patience of Job. Origi knows full well he can have a stormer of a game and then in all likelihood find himself on the bench for the next game. Keeping yourself motivated in those circumstances must be incredibly difficult especially when the manager isn't playing you in a position that plays to your strengths giving you even less chance to show what you are truly capable of. Despite this, he never complains and gets on with it.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Yesterday at 11:18:08 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:09:06 AM
Macheda was a nothing player who had a good few months. Origi is obviously a much better player.

It was just an example of how a few months can be an anomaly. Origi's goal ratio is very low for a striker.  Brewster is the more natural finisher was the point.

Origis goal ratio is pretty much bang on 1 in 4, which isnt bad at all for a back up. Pretty similar to Giroud at Chelsea, for example.

But you knew that already, as Classycara says its just another sly dig at our club.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Yesterday at 11:23:31 AM
Quote from: Fromola on July 10, 2020, 03:29:42 PM
He'll always be a legend for last season but it's shades of Macheda in terms of being a bit of a freakish thing. He's only scored in 3 games this season and hasn't really looked like scoring at all and his general play is not good.

Brewster is naturally a goalscorer.

Are you high?
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Yesterday at 12:33:04 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:18:08 AM
Origis goal ratio is pretty much bang on 1 in 4, which isnt bad at all for a back up. Pretty similar to Giroud at Chelsea, for example.
That's a weird comparison given that Giroud is nearly 34 years old and nearly 9 years older than Origi.  The latter should be at the peak of his powers.

At similar stages of their career Giroud was scoring at closer to 1 in 2 and over the last two seasons they've played similar game numbers to each other with Giroud scoring close to double the number of goals - 1 in 3 compared to 1 in 5.

Origi's scored some vital goals for us but we should have better as our first choice attacking change.  Time will tell whether Brewster can be that player.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Yesterday at 12:34:26 PM
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 12:33:04 PM
That's a weird comparison given that Giroud is nearly 34 years old and nearly 9 years older than Origi.  The latter should be at the peak of his powers.

At similar stages of their career Giroud was scoring at closer to 1 in 2 and over the last two seasons they've played similar game numbers to each other with Giroud scoring close to double the number of goals - 1 in 3 compared to 1 in 5.

Origi's scored some vital goals for us but we should have better as our first choice attacking change.  Time will tell whether Brewster can be that player.

At similar stages of their career....Giroud was first choice
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 07:47:37 AM
Brewster's biggest challenge today. Top of the table Leeds.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 09:47:02 AM
Personally find it hard to rate him playing in the championship with the standard of the defending
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 09:56:26 AM
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:47:02 AM
Personally find it hard to rate him playing in the championship with the standard of the defending
No matter what the league, scorers are instinctive - they know where to be and when to be there and you could argue that because of the attritional nature of the Championship, someone who scores like he has been in that sort of side, is very much what you want in your own team.

Rushie was similar in many respects (and no - this is not a direct comparison or indeed me bigging Brewster up as being on the same level) but he scored all manner of goals. Tap-ins, screamers, individual, etc. We're not just talking a one-dimensional scorer in Brewster, but one that can score a variety - more - dare I say it - Michael Owen I suppose.

If Klopp thinks he's got a chance, then he's got a chance, but it's disingenuous to say that because its the Championship he's thriving - you just got to look at some of the Premier league sides and their defending!
« Last Edit: Today at 10:15:36 AM by Kennys from heaven »
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 10:01:02 AM
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:47:02 AM
Personally find it hard to rate him playing in the championship with the standard of the defending

Championship or not, it's impressive that Brewster has scored the amount he has with next to no service.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 11:21:12 AM
You can see he is living on scraps and his finishing has been excellent , but Id like to see him playing in the premier league playing regular games ,  and we might see that happening next season on loan
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 11:33:47 AM
Teams are reluctant to sign strikers in January, they generally take time to get onto a grove. They dont like to sign young  strikers on loan for the same reason.

Brewster has done that.. twice.

Lets say he hits 10 goals.  Thats one in two in a not very creative side.

If he werent a Liverpool player, PL clubs would be eying him with interest.  A long way to go, but a greta start to his first team career.

Next season? Certainly worth trying for a PL side, but if he stays at Swansea, he will play nearly every game... and thats important.  Ideally Swansea getting promoted would be the best option.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 12:35:52 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:52:55 AM

To try and put down a current Liverpool player like that is actually pretty rank.

Yet par for the course with the poster in question.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 03:19:42 PM
To say he was feeding off scraps today would apparently be a huge understatement.

But if Swansea can hold on for a point, they'll be in the play-off places with three games to go.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 03:22:54 PM
He could develop into a jermain Defoe type player. Struggled today but this Swansea team is so lacking creativity its like watching a Hodgson game.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 03:54:34 PM
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:21:12 AM
You can see he is living on scraps and his finishing has been excellent , but Id like to see him playing in the premier league playing regular games ,  and we might see that happening next season on loan

I very much doubt a PL team is regularly playing Brewster up front. He is a goalscorer but if its likely to be a lower ranking side then they need a bit more.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 03:57:48 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:54:34 PM
I very much doubt a PL team is regularly playing Brewster up front. He is a goalscorer but if its likely to be a lower ranking side then they need a bit more.

He is and has been much more than "just" a goalscorer at Swansea.


I'm hoping we keep him around.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 03:59:28 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:57:48 PM
He is and has been much more than "just" a goalscorer at Swansea.


I'm hoping we keep him around.

I am not sure I think he needs to stay at Swansea. He is still super young and he isnt going to trouble any of our starters and so he shouldnt, we are the best side in the world.

The levels our players need to be at is so high. Its going to be tough for any youngster unless they are on the level of the likes of Trent.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 04:08:08 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:59:28 PM
I am not sure I think he needs to stay at Swansea. He is still super young and he isnt going to trouble any of our starters and so he shouldnt, we are the best side in the world.

The levels our players need to be at is so high. Its going to be tough for any youngster unless they are on the level of the likes of Trent.

We have fans claiming that Chelsea have a better front line depth because they have Abraham on the bench & Rhian is a better player than he is.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 04:09:15 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:08:08 PM
We have fans claiming that Chelsea have a better front line depth because they have Abraham on the bench & Rhian is a better player than he is.

Those fans are idiots.
