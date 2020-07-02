« previous next »
Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea

Wesley Pipes

Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 2, 2020, 09:38:21 AM
If its going in and it takes a deflection and still goes in, that is a goal.

If it is going out and it take a deflection and goes in, that's an own goal.

Both of those are irrelevant in this case though because the shot wasn't going in to begin with, own goal.

It can take a thousand deflections as long as after every one of them the ball is going in, if one little deflection has the ball going out of the goal, own goal.

100% own goal. The officials would lose their jobs had it been chalked off as anything other.

Take nothing away from the free kick, the lad has class.
NsRed

Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 2, 2020, 03:14:18 PM
I think hell have every opportunity to earn a squad role in the preseason with us. I still think its likely we get a decent fee for Wilson, and all the media outlets are suggesting shaq will be off. Origi, Minamino, Brewster as backup forward options.
If we do bring in one backup wide forward with pace then surely itd be another loan for him, but I also think it would serve all parties for him to get used to playing and training from wide positions.
spider-neil

Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 09:01:04 AM
If we aren't buying a forward in the summer (a possibility) I wonder if Brewster will be brought back or sent on loan again.
Fordy

Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 09:41:05 AM
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:01:04 AM
If we aren't buying a forward in the summer (a possibility) I wonder if Brewster will be brought back or sent on loan again.

No, he needs to play. So another loan deal makes sense. We will still have Origi and minamino.

Gatzel needs to play in the under 23 but he can step up if required.

After next season then Brewster should apart of the squad full time as I would have thought Origi will be leaving.
fucking appalled

Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 09:50:01 AM
Have to say Fordy, the idea that youve got some encyclopedic knowledge of Liverpool players somewhat falls down when you dont know even how to spell their names correctly.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 10:15:47 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:50:01 AM
Have to say Fordy, the idea that youve got some encyclopedic knowledge of Liverpool players somewhat falls down when you dont know even how to spell their names correctly.

Ok, just woke up..relax..Glatzel - you happy now. I put the l in place...School teacher!
kloppismydad

Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 10:30:21 AM
Based on how he's done and the position he plays in, it's fair to assume he's ahead of Harry Wilson.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 10:31:33 AM
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:01:04 AM
If we aren't buying a forward in the summer (a possibility) I wonder if Brewster will be brought back or sent on loan again.

Think thats a possibility.

There obviously isnt going to be much a pre-season for Klopp to have a look at him when he does come back to us. But it looks like the transfer window will be open until October and there has been talk of it being left open for longer for EFL clubs, so it could be that we keep him here into the start of next season and wait to see if we do any business late in the window before deciding whether hes ready to play a part for us or if another loan would be beneficial.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 10:38:00 AM
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 10:30:21 AM
Based on how he's done and the position he plays in, it's fair to assume he's ahead of Harry Wilson.

EH...What you been smoking?

                                                  Appearances     Goals
2018   →            Hull City (loan)                   13     (7)
20182019   → Derby County (loan)   40   (15)
2019   → Bournemouth (loan)           23    (7)

Brewster is an talent and I rate him highly but the only thing is he does play in the central position that he had a better chance because he can overtake or replace a few of the back ups we have but based on the stats above he hasn't proved himself like Wilson has.

7  goals in a poor Bournemouth team is good going.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 10:54:55 AM
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 10:30:21 AM
Based on how he's done and the position he plays in, it's fair to assume he's ahead of Harry Wilson.

Id say so.

Better technically, better suited to how we play, better off the ball. Brewster is the better player for me and definitely has the higher ceiling in terms of potential.

Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 10:56:01 AM
If he does come back full time next season, will he take Origi's role as 'fourth option'?

If he does I can see Divock moving out (possibly on loan)
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 11:09:00 AM
He starts in an hour if anyone is interested.
