Im having to stay in London unfortunately as Im off to Ibiza first thing Sunday. Which isnt bad I guess. Would like some sort of outdoor screening in North London with minimal beer throwing coked up 25 year olds. Any ideas?
Ryan's bar in Stoke Newington should have a load of Reds in.
Will be in LLandudno on a family holiday for the final. Any reds know of decent places to watch the match? Is it likely that I would have to book anything in advance? Many thanks
May be the wrong thread, but cant see the pre game thread up yet. Does anyone know what covid requirements are needed for entry to France. Have been double jabbed but have been told that you need a covid negative test before entering, but the gov website doesnt state this .
I'm going to be trying to find somewhere to watch this on the California coast road somewhere south of Monterey, wish me luck!
I'd ask in here mate.https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352150.msg18352085;boardseen#new
I was in Llandudno for a stag do a few weeks back when Fury and Whyte were fighting. Ended up at a place called club 147. Had the fight on 3 different projector size screens of real good quality. Id definitely recommend watching it there, just be aware it turns into a nightclub around 11! (Would check on their Facebook to make sure theyre definitely showing the game too) On a side note if anybody is interested I have 1 Boss night ticket on the balcony available. Just want what I paid for it Edit: got a couple of tickets to the screening at Aintree aswel, £20 for the pair (again just what I paid)
Match kicks off at Noon in Cali. So, either find an Irish bar or a Mexican one ( but chances are that would be mostly RM supported and in Spanish.) If you find one that doesn't know about the match, just tell them it's on the local CBS channel. Prematch coverage starts at 10:30 Am.
How does one buy tickets to watch the game at Anfield?
