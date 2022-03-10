« previous next »
Where to watch the champs league final

Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1960 on: May 21, 2022, 07:31:42 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on May 20, 2022, 07:50:27 pm
Im having to stay in London unfortunately as Im off to Ibiza first thing Sunday. Which isnt bad I guess. Would like some sort of outdoor screening in North London with minimal beer throwing coked up 25 year olds. Any ideas?

Ryan's bar in Stoke Newington should have a load of Reds in.

Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1961 on: May 21, 2022, 08:42:15 pm
Quote from: Bincey on May 21, 2022, 07:31:42 pm
Ryan's bar in Stoke Newington should have a load of Reds in.

Haha thats where Ill be. The auld Shill exiles.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1962 on: May 23, 2022, 08:30:37 am
I've a spare ticket for Punch Tarmeys in Liverpool as a friend can no longer make it due to a bereavement - drop us a message if interested!
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1963 on: May 23, 2022, 08:53:39 pm
I've also got a couple of tickets for Camp & Furnace on Saturday. Face value, £44 for the pair.

Bought as a back-up if I couldn't go to Paris, but I can, so selling :)

Sold.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1964 on: May 23, 2022, 09:46:03 pm
Quote from: timbucktoo on May 21, 2022, 07:13:38 pm
Will be in LLandudno on a family holiday for the final. Any reds know of decent places to watch the match? Is it likely that I would have to book anything in advance? Many thanks :thumbup

I was in Llandudno for a stag do a few weeks back when Fury and Whyte were fighting. Ended up at a place called club 147. Had the fight on 3 different projector size screens of real good quality. Id definitely recommend watching it there, just be aware it turns into a nightclub around 11! (Would check on their Facebook to make sure theyre definitely showing the game too)

On a side note if anybody is interested I have 1 Boss night ticket on the balcony available. Just want what I paid for it :)

Edit: got a couple of tickets to the screening at Aintree aswel, £20 for the pair (again just what I paid)
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1965 on: May 23, 2022, 10:16:12 pm
May be the wrong thread, but cant see the pre game thread up yet. Does anyone know what covid requirements are needed for entry to France. Have been double jabbed but have been told that you need a covid negative test before entering, but the gov website doesnt state this .
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1966 on: May 23, 2022, 10:25:37 pm
Quote from: Usman1987 on May 23, 2022, 10:16:12 pm
May be the wrong thread, but cant see the pre game thread up yet. Does anyone know what covid requirements are needed for entry to France. Have been double jabbed but have been told that you need a covid negative test before entering, but the gov website doesnt state this .

I'd ask in here mate.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352150.msg18352085;boardseen#new
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1967 on: May 23, 2022, 10:33:33 pm
Quote from: Usman1987 on May 23, 2022, 10:16:12 pm
May be the wrong thread, but cant see the pre game thread up yet. Does anyone know what covid requirements are needed for entry to France. Have been double jabbed but have been told that you need a covid negative test before entering, but the gov website doesnt state this .

Triple jab and you are fine
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1968 on: May 23, 2022, 11:21:19 pm
Double jabbed not sufficient ?
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1969 on: May 23, 2022, 11:24:02 pm
Quote from: Usman1987 on May 23, 2022, 10:16:12 pm
May be the wrong thread, but cant see the pre game thread up yet. Does anyone know what covid requirements are needed for entry to France. Have been double jabbed but have been told that you need a covid negative test before entering, but the gov website doesnt state this .

double jabbed is ok if your last jab was less than 9 months ago. Otherwise, you need  booster.

If it has been 9 months since your last jab then you need a PCR or antigen.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1970 on: May 24, 2022, 03:07:10 am
I'm going to be trying to find somewhere to watch this on the California coast road somewhere south of Monterey, wish me luck!
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1971 on: May 24, 2022, 03:19:02 am
Quote from: filopastry on May 24, 2022, 03:07:10 am
I'm going to be trying to find somewhere to watch this on the California coast road somewhere south of Monterey, wish me luck!

Match kicks off at Noon in Cali. So, either find an Irish bar or a Mexican one ( but chances are that would be mostly RM supported and in Spanish.) If you find one that doesn't know about the match, just tell them it's on the local CBS channel. Prematch coverage starts at 10:30 Am.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1972 on: May 24, 2022, 09:22:56 am
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1973 on: May 24, 2022, 11:25:25 am
My eldest lad is off to Paris, hasn't got a ticket but looking forward to the experience.  Think it's cost him a fair bit for a hotel on the outskirts
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1974 on: May 24, 2022, 09:48:47 pm
Quote from: Andy2508 on May 23, 2022, 09:46:03 pm
I was in Llandudno for a stag do a few weeks back when Fury and Whyte were fighting. Ended up at a place called club 147. Had the fight on 3 different projector size screens of real good quality. Id definitely recommend watching it there, just be aware it turns into a nightclub around 11! (Would check on their Facebook to make sure theyre definitely showing the game too)

On a side note if anybody is interested I have 1 Boss night ticket on the balcony available. Just want what I paid for it :)

Edit: got a couple of tickets to the screening at Aintree aswel, £20 for the pair (again just what I paid)

Cheers. I ll check it out :thumbup
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1975 on: May 24, 2022, 10:01:50 pm
Any suggestions of a decent pub for watching in Cheltenham?  Would love to get together with a group of fellow reds.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 05:48:26 am
Quote from: 4pool on May 24, 2022, 03:19:02 am
Match kicks off at Noon in Cali. So, either find an Irish bar or a Mexican one ( but chances are that would be mostly RM supported and in Spanish.) If you find one that doesn't know about the match, just tell them it's on the local CBS channel. Prematch coverage starts at 10:30 Am.

Thanks 4Pool, will look at a few places we might be stopping down the coast.

Watched the Kyiv final in Monterey so my superstitious nature will not allow me to watch there again!!
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1977 on: Yesterday at 07:09:16 am
@4Pool/@filopastry
I'm in California - in Menlo Park. Give me a shout if you find yourself up this way. I'm going to be watching at a pub with my 7 yr old girl -- she finally got hooked when she watched the Chelsea match with me.  ;D
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1978 on: Yesterday at 05:52:08 pm
Anybody got 2 tickets spare for Camp & Furnace please?
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1979 on: Yesterday at 05:57:30 pm
Got a ticket in the Arena, but it didn't give me a choice (or at least, not that I could work out), and just allocated me a seat.  anyone know if I can just stand in the standing area?
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1980 on: Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm
Got  a couple of tickets available for the Aintree screening, £20 for the pair.

Also 1 Boss ticket on the balcony, £13.

Bought before they announced the Echo screening, prices are face value
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1981 on: Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm
Anybody looking for 3 tickets for the sandon drop me a message. Bought them for £13. Just looking to get my money back. Got tickets for the boss night screening so going there instead.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1982 on: Today at 11:25:42 am
How does one buy tickets to watch the game at Anfield?
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1983 on: Today at 11:29:17 am
Feet up at home. Special Paal alongside a case of Ale in the fridge and a cheeky Champagne if we win.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1984 on: Today at 11:31:13 am
Projector in the back garden with a few mates.

I was going to go into town but it was too hard to get home after the Spurs final, absolutely unreal scenes but once it got to about 3am I was ready to go home but couldn't sort it, ended up waiting for the first bus at like 6:40am, too old for that shit ;D

Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1985 on: Today at 11:35:06 am
Is anywhere still available to book in Liverpool City Centre? Will be arriving at around 6pm so not much time to look for somewhere.

Cheers
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1986 on: Today at 11:41:10 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 11:25:42 am
How does one buy tickets to watch the game at Anfield?

One does not simply walk into Anfield...
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Reply #1987 on: Today at 11:44:08 am
Anyone? I am serious.

