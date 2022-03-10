Will be in LLandudno on a family holiday for the final. Any reds know of decent places to watch the match? Is it likely that I would have to book anything in advance? Many thanks



I was in Llandudno for a stag do a few weeks back when Fury and Whyte were fighting. Ended up at a place called club 147. Had the fight on 3 different projector size screens of real good quality. Id definitely recommend watching it there, just be aware it turns into a nightclub around 11! (Would check on their Facebook to make sure theyre definitely showing the game too)On a side note if anybody is interested I have 1 Boss night ticket on the balcony available. Just want what I paid for itEdit: got a couple of tickets to the screening at Aintree aswel, £20 for the pair (again just what I paid)