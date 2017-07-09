Myself and a few mates will be watching it in 'The Font' - Student type bar at the top of Mount Pleasant , across the road from Paddy's Wigwam (Metropolitan Cathedral).



Watched the 2019 final in there and it was great. Busy enough for a great atmosphere, good view of the TV's and easy access to and from the bar. Well worth a look.



Word of warning - Town was already bouncing by mid day last time out so if you are looking to get out for it make an early start to secure a good spec.