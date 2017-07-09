Yep, I'd be doing the same but I watched football with my 4 year old for the first time for the FA cup last week and as much as I worship her, I completely regretted it. She drove me mad. Daddy, what colour is Liverpool, who is the black man (the ref), is the grass soft, does it hurt kicking a ball, what colour is Liverpool etc etc etc. That's why I have to go out
That reminds me of a fella sat in front of us v Chelsea in 07, him, missus, little girl, kid not paying attention eventually he goes to get her popcorn and misses Torres first goal for the reds and what a goal it was too 😂
You'll get her trained eventually 😁
My 11 Yr old is a fucking pain when watching on the telly, fucks about and annoys me but is sound at the ground, sure he does it just to wind me up.