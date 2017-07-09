« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Where to watch the champs league final  (Read 191310 times)

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 09:33:12 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 19, 2022, 10:12:39 pm
She's pretty good at freeing me up to watch most matches.

I have no idea what she has planned, but she's bursting to tell me so much that she almost just flat out told me the other day.
This woman has obviously put a LOT of thought into whatever it is and has put me first. There's no way in hell I'm going to spoil that by even mentioning the football. Maybe others would and fair fucks to them. That's not me though :)
If she put a lot of thought into it she would realise it was the Champions League final and that is probably what you want to do on your birthday.
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 717
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1921 on: Yesterday at 09:38:48 am »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on May 19, 2022, 11:58:49 pm
The day i got married Liverpool where playing 5.30 kick off. I went home after the afternoon meal with a couple of reds, watched the game and was back at the venue before the evening guests arrived. My new Mrs didnt bat an eyelid. She knew the score and still does. Nothing would make me miss the match a week on Saturday. Nothing.

We got married on May 7th 2019, also her birthday. Afternoon reception then straight down the pub to watch the Barcelona second leg. Still, guarantees birthdays/anniversaries will never be forgotten, happy Barcelona day.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1922 on: Yesterday at 11:32:14 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 19, 2022, 10:12:39 pm
She's pretty good at freeing me up to watch most matches.

I have no idea what she has planned, but she's bursting to tell me so much that she almost just flat out told me the other day.
This woman has obviously put a LOT of thought into whatever it is and has put me first. There's no way in hell I'm going to spoil that by even mentioning the football. Maybe others would and fair fucks to them. That's not me though :)

Either way hope you have a great day.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,323
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1923 on: Yesterday at 11:39:17 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on May 19, 2022, 10:38:07 pm
Not that Im a relationship consultant or anything but its your birthday mate, I cant imagine my mrs telling me shes planning something for my birthday that falls on the CL final of my boyhood club that she knows I love so much long before I met her, everything would have to be tailored around that final, if it was her birthday it would be different but thats just me.

Agree, find it very odd that people's partners can have no idea of whats important to their other half. What on earth do you talk about?



...but maybe we've all got it wrong and she's taking him to Paris. :D


(....might need to casually mention your expired passport sometime...)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,331
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1924 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:00:03 am
That is, well I'm not sure what that is.

Certainly made me chuckle though ;D

ToneLa found the good drugs!
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,426
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1925 on: Yesterday at 12:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:32:14 am
Either way hope you have a great day.

I hope we all do!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,698
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1926 on: Yesterday at 03:05:40 pm »
Quote
You must allow the defendant to watch the matches any day they are playing".

A Nigerian prisoner has been given permission to watch Liverpool against Wolves and in the Champions League final .
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,331
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1927 on: Yesterday at 03:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:05:40 pm
You must allow the defendant to watch the matches any day they are playing".

A Nigerian prisoner has been given permission to watch Liverpool against Wolves and in the Champions League final .

Romford Red - paging Romford Red!!
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,119
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1928 on: Yesterday at 04:54:57 pm »
Left it late but I'll be coming up to the city with my sister and a few mates to soak in the atmosphere. We'll be in town - are people booking places to watch it, or will we be alright to just walk into most pubs/bars? Assuming we'll need to get in early of course!
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,331
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1929 on: Yesterday at 04:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 04:54:57 pm
Left it late but I'll be coming up to the city with my sister and a few mates to soak in the atmosphere. We'll be in town - are people booking places to watch it, or will we be alright to just walk into most pubs/bars? Assuming we'll need to get in early of course!

you can chill in town with ToneLa. He's not necessarily watching the game - apparently soaking in the ambiance....
Logged

Offline stevelfc1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1930 on: Yesterday at 05:05:03 pm »
Myself and a few mates will be watching it in 'The Font' - Student type bar at the top of Mount Pleasant , across the road from Paddy's Wigwam (Metropolitan Cathedral).

Watched the 2019 final in there and it was great. Busy enough for a great atmosphere, good view of the TV's and easy access to and from the bar. Well worth a look.

Word of warning - Town was already bouncing by mid day last time out so if you are looking to get out for it make an early start to secure a good spec.
Logged

Offline Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1931 on: Yesterday at 05:54:26 pm »
Dont suppose anyone has a spare for the M and S arena at all? Our one mate missed out unfortunately. Preferably Standing
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1932 on: Yesterday at 05:55:14 pm »
A fan zone showing the #UCLFinal is set to go ahead in Paris. At least 50,000 Liverpool fans are expected.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,331
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1933 on: Yesterday at 05:56:36 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 05:55:14 pm
A fan zone showing the #UCLFinal is set to go ahead in Paris. At least 50,000 Liverpool fans are expected.

wow - big news!
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,915
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1934 on: Yesterday at 06:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 09:38:48 am
We got married on May 7th 2019, also her birthday. Afternoon reception then straight down the pub to watch the Barcelona second leg. Still, guarantees birthdays/anniversaries will never be forgotten, happy Barcelona day.

Congratulations on your wedding date. You picked a very good one and loads off great people were born on that day... ;)
Logged

Offline KiNki

  • Smicer devotee supreme, Sammy Lee impersonator extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,238
  • i am an_nik_ki.
    • http://hfdinfo.com/digital
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1935 on: Yesterday at 07:22:23 pm »
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1936 on: Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm »
Im having to stay in London unfortunately as Im off to Ibiza first thing Sunday. Which isnt bad I guess. Would like some sort of outdoor screening in North London with minimal beer throwing coked up 25 year olds. Any ideas?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,401
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1937 on: Yesterday at 08:59:53 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm
Im having to stay in London unfortunately as Im off to Ibiza first thing Sunday. Which isnt bad I guess. Would like some sort of outdoor screening in North London with minimal beer throwing coked up 25 year olds. Any ideas?

We fly to Crete on the Sunday so its telly with the kids for me and no drinking as driving to the airport at 5:30am.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1938 on: Yesterday at 09:27:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:59:53 pm
We fly to Crete on the Sunday so its telly with the kids for me and no drinking as driving to the airport at 5:30am.

Yep, I'd be doing the same but I watched football with my 4 year old for the first time for the FA cup last week and as much as I worship her, I completely regretted it. She drove me mad. Daddy, what colour is Liverpool, who is the black man (the ref), is the grass soft, does it hurt kicking a ball, what colour is Liverpool etc etc etc. That's why I have to go out  :)
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,105
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1939 on: Yesterday at 09:41:40 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:27:06 pm
Yep, I'd be doing the same but I watched football with my 4 year old for the first time for the FA cup last week and as much as I worship her, I completely regretted it. She drove me mad. Daddy, what colour is Liverpool, who is the black man (the ref), is the grass soft, does it hurt kicking a ball, what colour is Liverpool etc etc etc. That's why I have to go out  :)

I will watch it at home with my 9 year old, as it is actually his birthday. He's great and has been to Anfield with me but I'm drawing the line at having any of his mates over, and will have 2-3 of mine. I tried for Uefa tickets, having failed will put up a 100inch screen and hype things up.

One day I'd like to go to a CL final, bucket list target I guess. Must do better next year and will try again.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1940 on: Yesterday at 10:29:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:59:53 pm
We fly to Crete on the Sunday so its telly with the kids for me and no drinking as driving to the airport at 5:30am.

Hopefully, you'll encounter a load of delirious reds on their way home.
Logged

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1941 on: Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm »
I know i asked this multiple times already, but i am flying into Liverpool for the first time (seen multiple away games live only)... Can someone tell me where to be before the game and where i can watch without having a ticket? don't care where i am as long as i can see the match with a lot of reds...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,698
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1942 on: Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm
I know i asked this multiple times already, but i am flying into Liverpool for the first time (seen multiple away games live only)... Can someone tell me where to be before the game and where i can watch without having a ticket? don't care where i am as long as i can see the match with a lot of reds...



Quote from: Snail on May 13, 2022, 08:30:22 pm
Try the Brick, always a good atmosphere in there.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1943 on: Yesterday at 10:38:01 pm »
To be honest mate, once you get to Liverpool central youll be surrounded by Liverpool fans. The whole of town was mobbed by midday last time. Maybe head to concert square. Or just follow the red smoke.
Therell be plenty of back-street pubs showing it so just walk around early evening or check on here on the day.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1944 on: Yesterday at 10:39:31 pm »
It wont be on in the Brick. They arent interested in trophies apparently.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,108
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1945 on: Yesterday at 10:58:45 pm »
Any suggestions for New York?
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,262
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 06:01:32 am »
No matter what happens

I dearly wish

That that growing number of posters who find themselves missing the game due to uhhh partners seems to be a theme

I hope each and every one of them comes back the day after and reveals what, exactly, their day was like  :D
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,262
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 06:03:34 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:39:31 pm
It wont be on in the Brick. They arent interested in trophies apparently.

My phone has infrared and I've installed a remote control app, if I want it to be on IT WILL BE ON

Sort of like the opposite of me turning off Man United games in the local to the point I start to feel bad (but here I am bragging about it)

That's proper Kopite behaviour probably but I'd probably walk out of it unscathed
« Last Edit: Today at 06:06:32 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,401
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 07:55:51 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:27:06 pm
Yep, I'd be doing the same but I watched football with my 4 year old for the first time for the FA cup last week and as much as I worship her, I completely regretted it. She drove me mad. Daddy, what colour is Liverpool, who is the black man (the ref), is the grass soft, does it hurt kicking a ball, what colour is Liverpool etc etc etc. That's why I have to go out  :)

That reminds me of a fella sat in front of us v Chelsea in 07, him, missus, little girl, kid not paying attention eventually he goes to get her popcorn and misses Torres first goal for the reds and what a goal it was too 😂

You'll get her trained eventually 😁

My 11 Yr old is a fucking pain when watching on the telly, fucks about and annoys me but is sound at the ground, sure he does it just to wind me up.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,401
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 07:57:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm



That's Arl arse that. 😂

Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm
I know i asked this multiple times already, but i am flying into Liverpool for the first time (seen multiple away games live only)... Can someone tell me where to be before the game and where i can watch without having a ticket? don't care where i am as long as i can see the match with a lot of reds...

Stay in the city centre it'll be rammed and you'll find somewhere to watch the game
Logged

Online phil_1010

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 422
  • The Reds Are Coming Up The Hill Boys...
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 08:05:50 am »
Tickets still available for Teddys in town. £12.50 entry which also gets you a drink on arrival.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 