United Ireland v United Kingdom

Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 23, 2019, 03:53:12 PM
slaphead:
Sorry they're not really a Political Party, Saoradh, they're a group of some sort, they said this, among other nonsense

"The inevitable reaction to such an incursion was resistance from the youth of Creggan. The blame for last night lies squarely at the feet of the British Crown Forces, who sought to grab headlines and engineered confrontation with the community.

"During this attack on the community, a Republican Volunteer attempted to defend people from the PSNI/RU"

Listen, I've seen the stuff that goes on, I've seen how the Police can act here but we're talking about this incident, and this

"The blame for last night lies squarely at the feet of the British Crown Forces"  and this
"During this attack on the community, a Republican Volunteer attempted to defend people from the PSNI/RU"

People do not need "defended" from the PSNI by 19 year olds firing guns at armored cars, and we all know who's solely to blame here.


Of course mate, but when you know the guy at the top, this sort of incident (and the car bomb outside the Court recently which might have been even worse) isn't totally a surprise.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 23, 2019, 04:01:11 PM
cowtownred:
Of course mate, but when you know the guy at the top, this sort of incident (and the car bomb outside the Court recently which might have been even worse) isn't totally a surprise.

Yeah mate that's very true alright. That car bomb was one was as reckless as they come, I was actually in Tinney's when it happened not far away. Then I seen the footage of the group of teenage girls who walked past just before it exploded. No regard do they
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 23, 2019, 04:18:27 PM
slaphead:
Yeah mate that's very true alright. That car bomb was one was as reckless as they come, I was actually in Tinney's when it happened not far away. Then I seen the footage of the group of teenage girls who walked past just before it exploded. No regard do they

Must nip in for a pint one day with you...  and barman Martin!
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 23, 2019, 05:04:20 PM
cowtownred:
Must nip in for a pint one day with you...  and barman Martin!

Absolutely have to Sean ! , its a great pub for a few pints. Mate of mine is always in there great place to start
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 23, 2019, 08:58:08 PM
The kid who murdered Lyra McKee was led by senior Republicans and one major worry is that the Creggan has one of highest poverty rates in the North. Derry's young got no peace spoils and now welfare cuts voted through by SF and The Dup are not going down well. Lets be honest they where abandonned by everyone. To 'some' war is still on and its easy prey to dissidents that this disaffected youth are in need of something. Need to face this stuff because these young 'Revolutionaries' look up to the older lad who are ex-Provo and Real IRA volenteers.

The election of Gary Donnelly, then a member of the 32 County Sovereignty Movement (Political Wing of the Real IRA), as a councillor in 2014 is an example of the support for dissident republicanism, or at the very least disillusionment with established political parties. Sinn Féin and The Dup need to get the Institutions back up and running now and show actual leadership because now is the time its needed, petty fucking points scoring wont solve a thing.

The police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old arrested on Saturday were released on Sunday evening.

Now within the commnities of Derry's Creggan and Bogside The New IRA are growing as they are in Tallaght Co. Dublin, two low income and high Unemployment hotspots. They will continue to grow if the Political class does not get its finger out and that includes Stormout, Leinster House and Westministers plus the Yanks.

Only today many many recruitment posters where erected in colleges across Ireland by The New IRA, they are pushing hard and are not looking like shying away, quite the oppisite. No I've not seen a backlash like what happened in Derry over the weekend with people putting Red paint on their hands on putting it on the Office of Soaradh, that was powerful.

The New IRA apoligy was a fucking joke to be honest and it laid out its intent to strike again within the statement, worrying times.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 23, 2019, 09:05:39 PM




Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 23, 2019, 10:05:52 PM
Very worrying times indeed Sarge. So many things when they are put together can have catastrophic consequences. The easy prey of youth, them looking up to the ex Provo men and women, SF and the DUP being of no help whatsoever.
Elections are on next week, I'll be very surprised if Donnelly gets in now after this, that's kind of what I was getting at earlier. They may have had some kind of support by the people who were just pissed off of nothing happening with the established party's, but now, people have turned. At least we can hope.
I'll tell you what though that night, I would say 99% people there would of been from Creggan or the surrounding area, if that bullet had have hit someone from there, there would be scenes like you have never seen before up there. That doesn't detract away from what a travesty it was of course and its not intended to sound in anyway disrespectful to Lyra McKee
The thing with the red paint, powerful indeed wasn't it. The Police let them get on with it, so did the members from Soaradh. No one dared stop them.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 23, 2019, 10:30:51 PM
slaphead:
Very worrying times indeed Sarge. So many things when they are put together can have catastrophic consequences. The easy prey of youth, them looking up to the ex Provo men and women, SF and the DUP being of no help whatsoever.
Elections are on next week, I'll be very surprised if Donnelly gets in now after this, that's kind of what I was getting at earlier. They may have had some kind of support by the people who were just pissed off of nothing happening with the established party's, but now, people have turned. At least we can hope.
I'll tell you what though that night, I would say 99% people there would of been from Creggan or the surrounding area, if that bullet had have hit someone from there, there would be scenes like you have never seen before up there. That doesn't detract away from what a travesty it was of course and its not intended to sound in anyway disrespectful to Lyra McKee
The thing with the red paint, powerful indeed wasn't it. The Police let them get on with it, so did the members from Soaradh. No one dared stop them.

I'm of a Republican background and the word I'm getting is they are not wanted by the vast majority but the thing is the points i made above is the worry, political void from SF/DUP, a youth with no future and no real leadership on the ground bar the Dissidents.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 23, 2019, 10:37:36 PM
Sarge:
I'm of a Republican background and the word I'm getting is they are not wanted by the vast majority but the thing is the points i made above is the worry, political void from SF/DUP, a youth with no future and no real leadership on the ground bar the Dissidents.

Yeah, completely agree to be honest. Very worrying and its things like this that make it pretty much impossible for things to move on. I had always hoped my kids would grow up in a society where that was no more of this shit, but it doesn't look likely.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 23, 2019, 10:43:57 PM
slaphead:
Yeah, completely agree to be honest. Very worrying and its things like this that make it pretty much impossible for things to move on. I had always hoped my kids would grow up in a society where that was no more of this shit, but it doesn't look likely.

The Summer months will be vital for the Good Fiday Agreement. SF/Dup need to grow the fuck up and show leadership, I am repeating myself I know but Westminister/The US House of Representativs/Clinton and Leinster House need to put huge pressure on them both to get their fucking act sorted.

Strike while the New IRA have no public support bar its core group. The Donnelly Re-Election is one to watch.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 24, 2019, 03:57:24 AM
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 24, 2019, 08:41:23 AM
Sarge:
The Summer months will be vital for the Good Fiday Agreement. SF/Dup need to grow the fuck up and show leadership, I am repeating myself I know but Westminister/The US House of Representativs/Clinton and Leinster House need to put huge pressure on them both to get their fucking act sorted.

Strike while the New IRA have no public support bar its core group. The Donnelly Re-Election is one to watch.

You're spot on though. Summer is always when tensions get high.  The way SF and the DUP carry on, its self serving and they're more concerned about not losing face than they are with the people they are supposed to re-present and be there for. This is where strong leadership, really strong, is needed, and they don't have it. Certainly here the New IRA are on their knees support wise that has to be exploited.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 24, 2019, 11:39:13 AM
slaphead:
You're spot on though. Summer is always when tensions get high.  The way SF and the DUP carry on, its self serving and they're more concerned about not losing face than they are with the people they are supposed to re-present and be there for. This is where strong leadership, really strong, is needed, and they don't have it. Certainly here the New IRA are on their knees support wise that has to be exploited.

Just curious. Now that the Assembly is, still, suspended I assume that the politicians are donating their salaries to help pay off the shortfall caused by Foster's wood burning fisaco?

Or am I being naive. :D
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 24, 2019, 12:02:03 PM
I watched a film called '71' the other night.  Thought it was well done.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 24, 2019, 02:33:46 PM
So... Howard Phillips:
Just curious. Now that the Assembly is, still, suspended I assume that the politicians are donating their salaries to help pay off the shortfall caused by Foster's wood burning fisaco?

Or am I being naive. :D

haha of course they are, the honest people that they are. They have plenty of free time now for lunches and that too, which will be getting expensed.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 24, 2019, 06:14:32 PM
Red-Soldier:
I watched a film called '71' the other night.  Thought it was well done.

Yeah it was ok.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 24, 2019, 06:15:07 PM
So... Howard Phillips:
Just curious. Now that the Assembly is, still, suspended I assume that the politicians are donating their salaries to help pay off the shortfall caused by Foster's wood burning fisaco?

Or am I being naive. :D

Ya silly billy, no pun intended if you're a Billy Boy ;D
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 24, 2019, 06:15:59 PM
The Priest took no messing today, well said and great place to say it.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 24, 2019, 06:18:18 PM
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 24, 2019, 07:31:38 PM
Sarge:
The Priest took no messing today, well said and great place to say it.

I should tread lightly as really dont understand how all parties involved in the mess they have in the north are not all locked into a room in Stormont and stay there until they get a functioning government again. How they are earning a full wage right now two years since the collapse and have the proud record of the region longest ever without a government. They should have all been marched out of the church back to their office and told either buckle down or go without pay.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 24, 2019, 07:39:52 PM
fowlermagic:
I should tread lightly as really dont understand how all parties involved in the mess they have in the north are not all locked into a room in Stormont and stay there until they get a functioning government again. How they are earning a full wage right now two years since the collapse and have the proud record of the region longest ever without a government. They should have all been marched out of the church back to their office and told either buckle down or go without pay.

Not many would disagree.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 24, 2019, 07:52:08 PM
slaphead:
haha of course they are, the honest people that they are. They have plenty of free time now for lunches and that too, which will be getting expensed.

But is Ian Paisley Junior still getting his free holidays? I won't be able to sleep if he has to holiday in Bangor this year!
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 24, 2019, 11:16:22 PM
So... Howard Phillips:
But is Ian Paisley Junior still getting his free holidays? I won't be able to sleep if he has to holiday in Bangor this year!

Course he is  :)  I think the Maldives or Mauritius is his latest one. Not happy getting flagged up once he's going for it again, the tube.
The priest was on the money today. SF and the DUP are getting shamed into sorting their shit out, which in itself is,well,shameful that it took this.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 25, 2019, 01:20:03 PM
So... Howard Phillips:
But is Ian Paisley Junior still getting his free holidays? I won't be able to sleep if he has to holiday in Bangor this year!

Not a nice thing to say I know, but I wouldn't have been overly annoyed if the c*nt had been on one of his budget holidays in Sri Lanka last weekend.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
April 25, 2019, 08:58:49 PM
cowtownred:
Not a nice thing to say I know, but I wouldn't have been overly annoyed if the c*nt had been on one of his budget holidays in Sri Lanka last weekend.

Ouch!
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
May 4, 2019, 07:33:29 PM
Gary Donnelly topped thw poll in the area where McKee was murdered.
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
May 10, 2019, 01:42:37 AM
So the CTA has been agreed again but the full GFA legal implementation by the brits is still outstanding...
Re: United Ireland v United Kingdom
Today at 01:48:42 AM
So anyway, I'm personally in favour but I do support a patient and properly manged approach:

https://www.rte.ie/news/politics/2019/1227/1103246-border-poll/
