Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #240 on: January 31, 2023, 10:48:20 pm »
Yes, Muspelheim is tough. Finished the Muspelheim Challenges and all the beserkers. Currently stuck on Gna. What a horrible C she is.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #241 on: February 1, 2023, 09:49:02 am »
I'm stuck on Gna and the Beserker King. Spent about two hours last night trying to beat the latter to no avail, only on normal bloody difficulty as well.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #242 on: February 1, 2023, 03:45:03 pm »
Had a quick scrap with Gna yesterday and got my arse handed to me.  Nearly done on the final trials then gonna try the Berserkers.  Leave Gna until end game.

Edit: Muselpheim is done and dusted, Loved the Boss Rush challenge in the final trials.

Ok Berserkers here I come.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #243 on: February 1, 2023, 10:12:24 pm »
Have fun with them beserkers. I loved it. Frustrating at times, but a proper challenge that will test your skills.
What a game this is. I love a well made, proper single-player game
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #244 on: February 2, 2023, 04:42:06 pm »
Seems like the first Besersker Gravestone I opened up houses the 3rd hardest of the Berserkers (level 8 )

It's Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome at the Jarnsmida Pit Mines.  The fight is out and out chaos when both enemies are in the arena

I've manged to dispatch of Starolfr a few times now and am able get Bodvar down to about 1/4 health.

Not quite on the levels of insane difficulty and utter despair that Ornstein and Smough  gave me (those who know...know), but still a very tough (but kina fun) battle.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #245 on: February 2, 2023, 08:12:08 pm »
Happiness is...

Getting a Berserker boss (Bodvar the Fierce) down to his last few slivers of health while also being in critical health danger myself.

Then...A lovely, juicy, long range Runic summons pops up fresh from a long cooldown period

See Ye Bodders!!!

That fight was a gruelling affair... phew!!  I shouted so loud with joy when I won, it woke my missus up who was having 40 winks on the couch.  :)
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #246 on: February 3, 2023, 02:18:58 pm »
I might give up on platinum. King Hrolf and Gna are proving to be more frustrating than fun. Playing on normal difficulty as well
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #247 on: February 3, 2023, 02:26:28 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on February  3, 2023, 02:18:58 pm
I might give up on platinum. King Hrolf and Gna are proving to be more frustrating than fun. Playing on normal difficulty as well

I've given up. Tried tinkering with different builds and nothing works. In hours of attempts I've got Hrolf down to his last bar once or twice and Gna down to a 1/4 health once. Can't be arsed any more.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #248 on: February 3, 2023, 03:13:06 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on February  3, 2023, 02:18:58 pm
I might give up on platinum. King Hrolf and Gna are proving to be more frustrating than fun. Playing on normal difficulty as well

Can't you drop it to piss easy level to get your Platty?

Aww man I'm kind of dreading King H and Gna now.  Got a couple of regular Berserkers left to dispose of, so should hit Hrolf later tonight.

I take it you lads are level 9 across the board?

I have been hitting each berserker with 6 consecutive runic summons from the very off.   That fight with the Illiska Sisters was a fucker and they were only level 7.  I see Hrolf is level 9 :(
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #249 on: February 4, 2023, 08:59:51 pm »
I will not drop the difficulty level. I just have to accept that the only games I manage to plat are the LEGO games ;D

Yes I'm level 9 across the board. Haven't got the skills. King Hrolf should beatable, mate. He has the moves and attacks of all the beserkers so you should be able to manage him. Gna is just a horrible C. I will bend the knee.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #250 on: February 5, 2023, 05:05:44 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on February  4, 2023, 08:59:51 pm

Yes I'm level 9 across the board. Haven't got the skills. King Hrolf should beatable, mate. He has the moves and attacks of all the berserkers so you should be able to manage him.

I've worked out all of Hrolf's moves and what to do to counter them.  Trouble is, the amount of damage i am actually doing to him each time i get a combo in. Takes so damn long to whittle him down

I have got the Radiance wrist and waist Armour equipped and can activate a realm shift every time i dodge which enables me to get some big axe combo hits in each time.

His health is just so hard to bring down.

This guy is going to take fucking ages to defeat :(
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #251 on: February 6, 2023, 03:41:56 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  2, 2023, 04:42:06 pm
Seems like the first Besersker Gravestone I opened up houses the 3rd hardest of the Berserkers (level 8 )

It's Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome at the Jarnsmida Pit Mines.  The fight is out and out chaos when both enemies are in the arena

I've manged to dispatch of Starolfr a few times now and am able get Bodvar down to about 1/4 health.

Not quite on the levels of insane difficulty and utter despair that Ornstein and Smough  gave me (those who know...know), but still a very tough (but kina fun) battle.
i was underleveled when I got to the Berserker at the Mines. Took ages to get there from the Waypoint and after multiple attempts I jsut enabled the miniboss checkpoint and got over the hump. Didn't have trouble with any bosses after this one.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #252 on: February 6, 2023, 08:01:03 am »
What? Wait!! There is a mini boss checkpoint option?
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #253 on: February 6, 2023, 10:34:28 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  6, 2023, 08:01:03 am
What? Wait!! There is a mini boss checkpoint option?

Yeah it's under the Accessibility menu? I thught you were having trouble even after that haha
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #254 on: February 6, 2023, 11:56:46 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February  6, 2023, 10:34:28 am
Yeah it's under the Accessibility menu? I thought you were having trouble even after that haha

Nah mate.  I'll totally ruin him if there's a checkpoint

Will have a few more goes without it and see how I go.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #255 on: February 7, 2023, 07:55:53 am »
Both the Berserker King and Gna, its more about patience than anything else. At the start of the fight its all about going gun ho with them and utilising all special moves of each weapon plus using the relic. For Berserker King I used the slow Mo one and when you beat him and grab his sword relic, its making full of that v Gna as when lvl up at max it does do significant amounts of damage.

However yeah patience with it all. Parry as often as possible, and some of their attacks which you think you have to dodge, you can actually perfect parry and rebound onto them which opens them up for some battering. One example is when they move from side to side at distant and fire a ranged bendy attack at you, parry it rather than try and roll dodge.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #256 on: February 7, 2023, 11:20:47 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on February  7, 2023, 07:55:53 am
Both the Berserker King and Gna, its more about patience than anything else. At the start of the fight its all about going gun ho with them and utilising all special moves of each weapon plus using the relic. For Berserker King I used the slow Mo one and when you beat him and grab his sword relic, its making full of that v Gna as when lvl up at max it does do significant amounts of damage.

However yeah patience with it all. Parry as often as possible, and some of their attacks which you think you have to dodge, you can actually perfect parry and rebound onto them which opens them up for some battering. One example is when they move from side to side at distant and fire a ranged bendy attack at you, parry it rather than try and roll dodge.

Nice one Ken

As it happens, this morning (when I should have been working) everything is kind of clicking into place with King H.  I now have a build I am comfortable with and think I will finally beat him soon.

As you say; Parrying, dodging and patience is the way to go here.

I've got the Radiance wrist and Belt armour equipped which activates realm shift when I perform a last second dodge.  That gives me almost 2 seconds to inflict a decent heavy attack on him.  Especially useful up close when he is performing his punching sequence of moves

Also, have equipped the "Rond of deflection" which increases my parry timing window

The move that is ruining me most though is when he floats in the sky and the red circles appear on the floor appear and he pelts me with fireballs.  I have kind of got round that though by quickly activating/deactivating rage fury, which makes him drop from the sky.

This fucker has been a grind on "give me no mercy" but I am still kind of enjoying getting better and better.

Btw - I couldn't enable the mini boss checkpoint even if I wanted to, as the option is greyed out

Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #257 on: February 8, 2023, 02:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  6, 2023, 08:01:03 am
What? Wait!! There is a mini boss checkpoint option?
Haha I check every option before starting a game lol.

Quote from: Buck Pete on February  7, 2023, 11:20:47 am
Nice one Ken

As it happens, this morning (when I should have been working) everything is kind of clicking into place with King H.  I now have a build I am comfortable with and think I will finally beat him soon.

As you say; Parrying, dodging and patience is the way to go here.

I've got the Radiance wrist and Belt armour equipped which activates realm shift when I perform a last second dodge.  That gives me almost 2 seconds to inflict a decent heavy attack on him.  Especially useful up close when he is performing his punching sequence of moves

Also, have equipped the "Rond of deflection" which increases my parry timing window

The move that is ruining me most though is when he floats in the sky and the red circles appear on the floor appear and he pelts me with fireballs.  I have kind of got round that though by quickly activating/deactivating rage fury, which makes him drop from the sky.

This fucker has been a grind on "give me no mercy" but I am still kind of enjoying getting better and better.

Btw - I couldn't enable the mini boss checkpoint even if I wanted to, as the option is greyed out
You can't enable the checkpoints for story bosses, maybe they think the King and Gna fit in there a bit. Btw if he goes up in the sky you can get him with the axe/draupnir and maybe even an arrow IIRC. Although the window is tiny af.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #258 on: February 8, 2023, 06:36:35 pm »
Oh yes. Ding Dong the King is dead. A few mins ago on "Give Me NO Mercy" with no checkpoints.

Really enjoyed the last few days trying to beat him.  A PROPER challenge but without the despair of O&S in Dark Souls

Changed Freya's accessories around which really helped.  The main ones being "increase melee damage to enemies effected by Sonic" and "last arrow in quiver fires 3 arrows". I then bombarded him with sonic arrows in between attacks.

Bit of King H advice from me:

Sacrifice attacks often to grab a health stone.  There's always at least one lying around
Equip the health regenerating amulet
Don't get greedy. Few hits and dodge/back off
Always back off and try to deal with the next attack from range. Gives you more time to react.
Quickly activate/deactivate Rage Fury when he goes in the air and shoots fireballs into the red circles AOE.



On to Gna.  Not tonight though as my head is mashed :)
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #259 on: February 10, 2023, 07:38:03 pm »
Fuck me.

Gna is no fun at all.

See you in a few weeks :(
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #260 on: February 12, 2023, 03:54:50 pm »
Gna is finally down.  Great cut scene when you beat her. Learning and reacting to her move-set was a real challenge.

And thats me done. Platinum

Hlrolf and Gna were fucking tough cookies but so much fun looking back.

Hope they release some DLC and NG+.

Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #261 on: February 14, 2023, 12:31:03 pm »
I salute you Buck Pete and everone else who has done platinum. Seriously impressive.

I'm replaying God of War 2018. See you all if they drop a DLC.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #262 on: February 23, 2023, 11:33:21 pm »
Sooooo, Gna's a bit of a bitch huh?
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #263 on: February 24, 2023, 02:51:26 pm »
Quote from: bailey90 on February 23, 2023, 11:33:21 pm
Sooooo, Gna's a bit of a bitch huh?

Once you learn how to avoid/counter every move you'll be fine. :)

Very satisfactory cut-scene when you do finally beat her though.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #264 on: February 25, 2023, 08:23:28 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 12, 2023, 03:54:50 pm
Gna is finally down.  Great cut scene when you beat her. Learning and reacting to her move-set was a real challenge.

And thats me done. Platinum

Hlrolf and Gna were fucking tough cookies but so much fun looking back.

Hope they release some DLC and NG+.



I platinumed the 1st one but couldn't be bothered with the grind with Gna and hirolf. Felt like they where just stuck on to give a challenge that resembled the previous valkaryie queen from the 1st game.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #265 on: February 27, 2023, 06:27:27 pm »
Ive platinumed this on normal, the king kept kicking my arse so I made a build around poison which melted him and meant I took Gna out on my second attempt, happy to post it if anyone is struggling still
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #266 on: February 27, 2023, 07:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on February 27, 2023, 06:27:27 pm
Ive platinumed this on normal, the king kept kicking my arse so I made a build around poison which melted him and meant I took Gna out on my second attempt, happy to post it if anyone is struggling still

Nice one.

Poison is cool.  That was part of my attack when I took out Gna.

I had buffs applied that dealt more damage to status afflicted enemies and Hex'd enemies

Straight off the bat, I hit her with the Relic I obtained from King Hlrolf, immediately followed up with Freya's poison runic summons. Immediately had Freya hit her 5 x Sigil arrows.  At the same time i was laying into her with the axe to afflict Frost.

SO Gna is now  effected with Poison, Hex and Frost.  Hit her with the "Breath of Thamur" heavy runic summons for good measure.  Continuing having Freya fire Hex arrows

Then went to to work on her with the axe.

All of this melted around 3/4 of her health bar. :)
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #267 on: February 28, 2023, 05:13:16 am »
Quote from: Skagger on February 27, 2023, 06:27:27 pm
Ive platinumed this on normal, the king kept kicking my arse so I made a build around poison which melted him and meant I took Gna out on my second attempt, happy to post it if anyone is struggling still

Ah I'll try this. Thanks
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #268 on: March 4, 2023, 07:48:22 pm »
Struggling with the Marvel dialogue / quips in Ragnarok, it has to be said. I loved 2018.

And please, Mimir / Atreus, if I take longer than three seconds to figure out a puzzle, you don't need to tell me the answer.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #269 on: May 2, 2023, 07:04:46 am »
New Game+ is out with the ability to skip cutscenes

Apparently came out a month ago
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #270 on: May 3, 2023, 09:36:47 am »
If anyone is struggling, fully upgraded Luna armour is a godsend for Gna and the final Beserker!
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #271 on: May 4, 2023, 03:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on May  3, 2023, 09:36:47 am
If anyone is struggling, fully upgraded Luna armour is a godsend for Gna and the final Beserker!

And hit Gna with EVERYTHING you got in the shortest space of time

Get her inflicted with as many status effects as possible at one time.  Then go to work on her.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #272 on: May 4, 2023, 03:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Snail on March  4, 2023, 07:48:22 pm
Struggling with the Marvel dialogue / quips in Ragnarok, it has to be said. I loved 2018.

And please, Mimir / Atreus, if I take longer than three seconds to figure out a puzzle, you don't need to tell me the answer.

That's what it was! Marvel dialogue. I kept thinking it reminded me of something that wasn't god of war. It was like a bit of a weird superhero film for parts. I still enjoyed the game, but nowhere near as much as any of the others. I don't think I liked Thor and Odin's characters.

I think I just missed incredibly angry, serious Kratos.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #273 on: Today at 02:52:44 am »
The free Valhalla DLC is pretty good, I just managed to get all the achievements. There are some secret bosses but might skip them because it's a bit of a grind to get to them.
