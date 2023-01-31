Both the Berserker King and Gna, its more about patience than anything else. At the start of the fight its all about going gun ho with them and utilising all special moves of each weapon plus using the relic. For Berserker King I used the slow Mo one and when you beat him and grab his sword relic, its making full of that v Gna as when lvl up at max it does do significant amounts of damage.



However yeah patience with it all. Parry as often as possible, and some of their attacks which you think you have to dodge, you can actually perfect parry and rebound onto them which opens them up for some battering. One example is when they move from side to side at distant and fire a ranged bendy attack at you, parry it rather than try and roll dodge.



Nice one KenAs it happens, this morning (when I should have been working) everything is kind of clicking into place with King H. I now have a build I am comfortable with and think I will finally beat him soon.As you say; Parrying, dodging and patience is the way to go here.I've got the Radiance wrist and Belt armour equipped which activates realm shift when I perform a last second dodge. That gives me almost 2 seconds to inflict a decent heavy attack on him. Especially useful up close when he is performing his punching sequence of movesAlso, have equipped the "Rond of deflection" which increases my parry timing windowThe move that is ruining me most though is when he floats in the sky and the red circles appear on the floor appear and he pelts me with fireballs. I have kind of got round that though by quickly activating/deactivating rage fury, which makes him drop from the sky.This fucker has been a grind on "give me no mercy" but I am still kind of enjoying getting better and better.Btw - I couldn't enable the mini boss checkpoint even if I wanted to, as the option is greyed out