« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: God Of War (reboot)  (Read 19710 times)

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,154
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #240 on: January 31, 2023, 10:48:20 pm »
Yes, Muspelheim is tough. Finished the Muspelheim Challenges and all the beserkers. Currently stuck on Gna. What a horrible C she is.
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,294
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #241 on: February 1, 2023, 09:49:02 am »
I'm stuck on Gna and the Beserker King. Spent about two hours last night trying to beat the latter to no avail, only on normal bloody difficulty as well.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,131
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #242 on: February 1, 2023, 03:45:03 pm »
Had a quick scrap with Gna yesterday and got my arse handed to me.  Nearly done on the final trials then gonna try the Berserkers.  Leave Gna until end game.

Edit: Muselpheim is done and dusted, Loved the Boss Rush challenge in the final trials.

Ok Berserkers here I come.
« Last Edit: February 1, 2023, 07:20:03 pm by Buck Pete »
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,154
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #243 on: February 1, 2023, 10:12:24 pm »
Have fun with them beserkers. I loved it. Frustrating at times, but a proper challenge that will test your skills.
What a game this is. I love a well made, proper single-player game
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,131
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #244 on: February 2, 2023, 04:42:06 pm »
Seems like the first Besersker Gravestone I opened up houses the 3rd hardest of the Berserkers (level 8 )

It's Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome at the Jarnsmida Pit Mines.  The fight is out and out chaos when both enemies are in the arena

I've manged to dispatch of Starolfr a few times now and am able get Bodvar down to about 1/4 health.

Not quite on the levels of insane difficulty and utter despair that Ornstein and Smough  gave me (those who know...know), but still a very tough (but kina fun) battle.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,131
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #245 on: February 2, 2023, 08:12:08 pm »
Happiness is...

Getting a Berserker boss (Bodvar the Fierce) down to his last few slivers of health while also being in critical health danger myself.

Then...A lovely, juicy, long range Runic summons pops up fresh from a long cooldown period

See Ye Bodders!!!

That fight was a gruelling affair... phew!!  I shouted so loud with joy when I won, it woke my missus up who was having 40 winks on the couch.  :)
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,154
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #246 on: February 3, 2023, 02:18:58 pm »
I might give up on platinum. King Hrolf and Gna are proving to be more frustrating than fun. Playing on normal difficulty as well
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,294
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #247 on: February 3, 2023, 02:26:28 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on February  3, 2023, 02:18:58 pm
I might give up on platinum. King Hrolf and Gna are proving to be more frustrating than fun. Playing on normal difficulty as well

I've given up. Tried tinkering with different builds and nothing works. In hours of attempts I've got Hrolf down to his last bar once or twice and Gna down to a 1/4 health once. Can't be arsed any more.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,131
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #248 on: February 3, 2023, 03:13:06 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on February  3, 2023, 02:18:58 pm
I might give up on platinum. King Hrolf and Gna are proving to be more frustrating than fun. Playing on normal difficulty as well

Can't you drop it to piss easy level to get your Platty?

Aww man I'm kind of dreading King H and Gna now.  Got a couple of regular Berserkers left to dispose of, so should hit Hrolf later tonight.

I take it you lads are level 9 across the board?

I have been hitting each berserker with 6 consecutive runic summons from the very off.   That fight with the Illiska Sisters was a fucker and they were only level 7.  I see Hrolf is level 9 :(
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,154
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #249 on: February 4, 2023, 08:59:51 pm »
I will not drop the difficulty level. I just have to accept that the only games I manage to plat are the LEGO games ;D

Yes I'm level 9 across the board. Haven't got the skills. King Hrolf should beatable, mate. He has the moves and attacks of all the beserkers so you should be able to manage him. Gna is just a horrible C. I will bend the knee.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,131
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 05:05:44 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on February  4, 2023, 08:59:51 pm

Yes I'm level 9 across the board. Haven't got the skills. King Hrolf should beatable, mate. He has the moves and attacks of all the berserkers so you should be able to manage him.

I've worked out all of Hrolf's moves and what to do to counter them.  Trouble is, the amount of damage i am actually doing to him each time i get a combo in. Takes so damn long to whittle him down

I have got the Radiance wrist and waist Armour equipped and can activate a realm shift every time i dodge which enables me to get some big axe combo hits in each time.

His health is just so hard to bring down.

This guy is going to take fucking ages to defeat :(
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,797
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:41:56 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  2, 2023, 04:42:06 pm
Seems like the first Besersker Gravestone I opened up houses the 3rd hardest of the Berserkers (level 8 )

It's Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome at the Jarnsmida Pit Mines.  The fight is out and out chaos when both enemies are in the arena

I've manged to dispatch of Starolfr a few times now and am able get Bodvar down to about 1/4 health.

Not quite on the levels of insane difficulty and utter despair that Ornstein and Smough  gave me (those who know...know), but still a very tough (but kina fun) battle.
i was underleveled when I got to the Berserker at the Mines. Took ages to get there from the Waypoint and after multiple attempts I jsut enabled the miniboss checkpoint and got over the hump. Didn't have trouble with any bosses after this one.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 