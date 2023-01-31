Yes I'm level 9 across the board. Haven't got the skills. King Hrolf should beatable, mate. He has the moves and attacks of all the berserkers so you should be able to manage him.
I've worked out all of Hrolf's moves and what to do to counter them. Trouble is, the amount of damage i am actually doing to him each time i get a combo in. Takes so damn long to whittle him down
I have got the Radiance wrist and waist Armour equipped and can activate a realm shift every time i dodge which enables me to get some big axe combo hits in each time.
His health is just so hard to bring down.
This guy is going to take fucking ages to defeat