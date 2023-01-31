Seems like the first Besersker Gravestone I opened up houses the 3rd hardest of the Berserkers (level 8 )



It's Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome at the Jarnsmida Pit Mines. The fight is out and out chaos when both enemies are in the arena



I've manged to dispatch of Starolfr a few times now and am able get Bodvar down to about 1/4 health.



Not quite on the levels of insane difficulty and utter despair that Ornstein and Smough gave me (those who know...know), but still a very tough (but kina fun) battle.