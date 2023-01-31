I might give up on platinum. King Hrolf and Gna are proving to be more frustrating than fun. Playing on normal difficulty as well
Can't you drop it to piss easy level to get your Platty?
Aww man I'm kind of dreading King H and Gna now. Got a couple of regular Berserkers left to dispose of, so should hit Hrolf later tonight.
I take it you lads are level 9 across the board?
I have been hitting each berserker with 6 consecutive runic summons from the very off. That fight with the Illiska Sisters was a fucker and they were only level 7. I see Hrolf is level 9