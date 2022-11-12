Spoiler

looking at the quotes myself - that'll teach me to trust other fuckers lol - what was said is that it's the end of Kratos story in Norse mythology.



that of course is very different, so apologies for that as i can't find a quote that specifically states Kratos is done. which of course im glad about.



the fact loki has now fucked off and kratos has nothing tying him down, he's free to venture where ever the studio wishes - gods of egypt, japan and india are obvious options. so on the back of the success of the two games it seems a no brainer to carry it on, it's pretty much guaranteed to haul in plenty of money and no company turns their back on that. plus it's a Sony independent flagship game and we know how much they love those - they sell consoles.