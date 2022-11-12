I have Christmas in mind for this. Might try and clear some of the backlog between now and then and treat myself once the holiday season starts!How are people finding the opening stages? It took me three goes to get into the last one, I just kept running out of steam as the game opened up. Stupid really as once I persisted for an hour or two more I got sucked into it.
incredible gamei have few a quibbles but the game is so good i can let them go, and as a sequel can you really ask for more?SpoilerSony Santa Monica have said that is the end of Kratos' journey with them but i find it hard to imagine they'll just drop the whole thing. The obvious one to take on the mantle would be Loki, personally i'd prefer it was Thor's daughter, but they'd have to come up with a point for her story whereas Loki already has a path he's on[close]
SpoilerI hope not. What would a God of War game be without the God of War? Look what's happened to the new Batman-less Batman game"[close]
