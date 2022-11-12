« previous next »
God Of War (reboot)

ScouserAtHeart

Re: God Of War (reboot)
November 12, 2022, 03:08:04 pm
What an amazing game.
kopite321

Re: God Of War (reboot)
November 12, 2022, 06:13:08 pm
Loving it
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: God Of War (reboot)
November 13, 2022, 01:39:19 am
I'm 7.5 hours in and it's my GOTY already to be honest
RedKenWah

Re: God Of War (reboot)
November 13, 2022, 06:55:04 pm
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on November 12, 2022, 01:26:15 pm
I have Christmas in mind for this. Might try and clear some of the backlog between now and then and treat myself once the holiday season starts!

How are people finding the opening stages? It took me three goes to get into the last one, I just kept running out of steam as the game opened up. Stupid really as once I persisted for an hour or two more I got sucked into it.

Its worth persevering with in all honesty. It starts a lot quicker than the first one thats for sure!  ;D
Henry Gale

Re: God Of War (reboot)
November 15, 2022, 10:56:57 am
I really want to play this! But my very very old PS4 is dying a slow death and I'm not sure purchasing a PS5 is worth it considering I probably won't play any other games.
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: God Of War (reboot)
November 16, 2022, 02:25:47 am
12 hours in now.

GOTY for me.
Broad Spectrum

Re: God Of War (reboot)
November 17, 2022, 09:48:20 am
Such an outrageous game, also GOTY for me although it's a close one with Elden Ring.
MBL?

Re: God Of War (reboot)
November 18, 2022, 12:41:14 am
Yeah this is great. I dont play enough games to pick a game of the year though.
Armand9

Re: God Of War (reboot)
Yesterday at 02:20:49 pm
incredible game

i have few a quibbles but the game is so good i can let them go, and as a sequel can you really ask for more?

Spoiler
Sony Santa Monica have said that is the end of Kratos' journey with them but i find it hard to imagine they'll just drop the whole thing. The obvious one to take on the mantle would be Loki, personally i'd prefer it was Thor's daughter, but they'd have to come up with a point for her story whereas Loki already has a path he's on
[close]
ScouserAtHeart

Re: God Of War (reboot)
Today at 04:57:58 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 02:20:49 pm
incredible game

i have few a quibbles but the game is so good i can let them go, and as a sequel can you really ask for more?

Spoiler
Sony Santa Monica have said that is the end of Kratos' journey with them but i find it hard to imagine they'll just drop the whole thing. The obvious one to take on the mantle would be Loki, personally i'd prefer it was Thor's daughter, but they'd have to come up with a point for her story whereas Loki already has a path he's on
[close]

Spoiler

I hope not. What would a God of War game be without the God of War? Look what's happened to the new Batman-less Batman game"

[close]
Armand9

Re: God Of War (reboot)
Today at 05:46:46 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:57:58 am
Spoiler

I hope not. What would a God of War game be without the God of War? Look what's happened to the new Batman-less Batman game"

[close]

Spoiler
looking at the quotes myself - that'll teach me to trust other fuckers lol - what was said is that it's the end of Kratos story in Norse mythology.

that of course is very different, so apologies for that as i can't find a quote that specifically states Kratos is done. which of course im glad about.

the fact loki has now fucked off and kratos has nothing tying him down, he's free to venture where ever the studio wishes - gods of egypt, japan and india are obvious options. so on the back of the success of the two games it seems a no brainer to carry it on, it's pretty much guaranteed to haul in plenty of money and no company turns their back on that. plus it's a Sony independent flagship game and we know how much they love those - they sell consoles.
[close]



btw, new 2 hour long documentary on the making of God of War, haven't watched it yet so can't recommend but imagine fans of the game will enjoy it
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ra_R-K_IoUc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ra_R-K_IoUc</a>
