Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
God Of War (reboot)
Author
Topic: God Of War (reboot) (Read 17303 times)
ScouserAtHeart
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,606
Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
«
Reply #200 on:
Yesterday
at 03:08:04 pm »
What an amazing game.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
kopite321
Bi-polar skyscraper
Kopite
Posts: 652
Re: God Of War (reboot)
«
Reply #201 on:
Yesterday
at 06:13:08 pm »
Loving it
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.
GiorgosCarraGoonies
Kopite
Posts: 921
Re: God Of War (reboot)
«
Reply #202 on:
Today
at 01:39:19 am »
I'm 7.5 hours in and it's my GOTY already to be honest
