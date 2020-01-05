Suspect I'm quite near to the end of the main story and don't want to be!!
I have been mixing up exploring, finding collectables and doing side quests with the main story-line and have really loved the balance.
Gone heavily RUNIC with my character and weapons wherever I can and love obliterating large enemies with the fully Upgraded "Frost Giant Frenzy" heavy runic attack.
Anyone know roughly how much I've got left, I'm up to the bit where...:
Spoiler
Just fought Baldur for the second time and went though a a massive cut scene where I battled with him on a flying Dragon. Kratos and Artaeus have now been dumped in Helheim again