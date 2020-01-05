« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: God Of War (reboot)  (Read 16802 times)

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,914
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #160 on: January 5, 2020, 12:13:02 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  4, 2020, 06:44:50 pm
Wow. "Give me a challenge" mode (HARD) is so so tough but I refuse to drop it a level.

Read lots of reviews and most people seem to say persevere with it as the "Give me as balanced experience" mode (NORMAL) makes the game far too easy once you level up skills, weapons and stuff.

I am not even considering the "Give me God of War" mode (BRUTAL).  Thankfully you don't need it for Platinum Trophy :)
I cant actually remember what difficulty I played on, but I usually go with normal so t was probably that.

Aside from the occasional issue it wasnt overly hard. You do get kind of overpowered if youre a completionist and hunt around for everything.

What I would say is that the Valkyries might be too hard on the higher difficulties. On normal they were incredibly hard, but in a really fun way.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,963
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #161 on: January 7, 2020, 02:58:53 pm »
Loving this now, even on HARD level.  Playing the combat like a Souls or Bloodborne game.  Keep moving and dodging always.  Plan each fight and tweak tactics accordingly each time I die.

Really enjoying the exploration and side quests.  Mixing them with the main story-line as I go along and collecting lots of goodies.

Great game.
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,282
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #162 on: January 8, 2020, 02:04:31 pm »
Think I did the game on Give me a Challenge and it was tough.

Might have put it down a level for the Valkyries cos they were impossible. Can't remember though.

I've seen videos of people completing this game on Give me God of War with Level 1 gear throughout. Crackers.

I remember seeing one video where the guy beat the Valkyrie Queen with Level 1 gear taking zero damage.  :o :o
« Last Edit: January 8, 2020, 02:06:07 pm by Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x »
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,963
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #163 on: January 29, 2020, 09:54:12 am »
Suspect I'm quite near to the end of the main story and don't want to be!!

I have been mixing up exploring, finding collectables and doing side quests with the main story-line and have really loved the balance.

Gone heavily RUNIC with my character and weapons wherever I can and love obliterating large enemies with the fully Upgraded "Frost Giant Frenzy" heavy runic attack. :)

Anyone know roughly how much I've got left, I'm up to the bit where...:

Spoiler
Just fought Baldur for the second time and went though a a massive cut scene where I battled with him on a flying Dragon.  Kratos and Artaeus have now been dumped in Helheim again
[close]

Logged

Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #164 on: January 29, 2020, 11:07:01 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January 29, 2020, 09:54:12 am
Suspect I'm quite near to the end of the main story and don't want to be!!

I have been mixing up exploring, finding collectables and doing side quests with the main story-line and have really loved the balance.

Gone heavily RUNIC with my character and weapons wherever I can and love obliterating large enemies with the fully Upgraded "Frost Giant Frenzy" heavy runic attack. :)

Anyone know roughly how much I've got left, I'm up to the bit where...:

Spoiler
Just fought Baldur for the second time and went though a a massive cut scene where I battled with him on a flying Dragon.  Kratos and Artaeus have now been dumped in Helheim again
[close]
Yeah you're not too far from the end now.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,963
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #165 on: February 5, 2020, 02:06:42 pm »
Beat my first Valkyrie last night. Took about 50 attempts learning her attack sequences and stuff but so so satisfying when I won.

Only at level 5 but refused to give up and come back with better weapons.

Looking on game guides it was one of the harder Valkyries too.  It was Greidriful in the Foothills
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,963
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #166 on: February 13, 2020, 01:45:21 pm »
Just doing the Nilfheim Realm Tears and discovered you can stun an Ogre then ride him while he attacks his Ogre mates and any other enemies around.

Love it :)

Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,511
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #167 on: February 17, 2020, 05:21:39 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 13, 2020, 01:45:21 pm
Just doing the Nilfheim Realm Tears and discovered you can stun an Ogre then ride him while he attacks his Ogre mates and any other enemies around.

Love it :)



Yeah that's very helpful in clearing off enemies especially on the harder difficulties

They also had that in GoW 3 if I remember

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,963
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #168 on: February 17, 2020, 03:53:33 pm »
Christ, Muselpheim and Nilfheim were a pure grind.  I'm all done there now and wont be going back.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,963
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #169 on: February 22, 2020, 07:02:22 pm »
Finally completed 100% :)

That Valkyrie Queen is undoubtedly the hardest game Boss I've ever had to face.  Had to drop my difficulty down to 'Normal' and it still took hours.

She was harder and more frustrating than Father Gascoigne (Bloodborne) and Ornstein and Smough (Dark Souls).

Was good fun learning her attacks and stuff and getting closer every time I faced her.  My Talisman that slowed time was the deal breaker and REALLY helped.

Really enjoyed this.  Couple of weeks break now from the PS4 then on to 'Witcher 3'
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,914
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #170 on: February 25, 2020, 12:01:09 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 22, 2020, 07:02:22 pm
Finally completed 100% :)

That Valkyrie Queen is undoubtedly the hardest game Boss I've ever had to face.  Had to drop my difficulty down to 'Normal' and it still took hours.

She was harder and more frustrating than Father Gascoigne (Bloodborne) and Ornstein and Smough (Dark Souls).

Was good fun learning her attacks and stuff and getting closer every time I faced her.  My Talisman that slowed time was the deal breaker and REALLY helped.

Really enjoyed this.  Couple of weeks break now from the PS4 then on to 'Witcher 3'
Fought her countless times. Was so satisfying to finally beat her and get the platinum at the same time. Good effort on beating the rest on the higher difficulty by the way, I played the whole game on normal.

I think the thing I enjoyed most about that fight was, like you said, learning the attacks. The time I finally beat her I played almost flawlessly. Amazing game.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,963
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #171 on: February 25, 2020, 05:10:21 pm »
I loved it once I had mastered dodging her 3 swoop attack then hitting her with 4 x Runic summons in succession after she landed.

The attack where she just shoots up in the air and lands on top of you was the hardest to evade at first.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,970
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #172 on: March 19, 2020, 01:03:23 am »
For the week thats in it i got this. Havent touch the PS4 in a few years so with no sport..

Its amazing, probably better than the third game which is one of my all time favourites. One of the few games that makes me want to level up as much as possible.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,042
  • Fuck VAR
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #173 on: October 12, 2021, 09:15:15 pm »
Fuck it I'm bumping this.

Finished it on Sunday night/Monday morning. Absolutely captivating, beautiful, amazing story.

10/10, the perfect game.

All I have to do is find the remaining collectables (20 birds, few chests, few artifacts) and I've got my first ever platinum, but I don't think I can be arsed.

Still, wow. So glad I got a PS5. This was the second best game I've ever played. And we're getting a part 2! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_of_War_Ragnar%C3%B6k
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,511
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #174 on: October 13, 2021, 01:41:18 am »
I hate those birds
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,875
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #175 on: October 18, 2021, 03:57:20 am »
Quote from: Jake on October 12, 2021, 09:15:15 pm
Fuck it I'm bumping this.

Finished it on Sunday night/Monday morning. Absolutely captivating, beautiful, amazing story.

10/10, the perfect game.

All I have to do is find the remaining collectables (20 birds, few chests, few artifacts) and I've got my first ever platinum, but I don't think I can be arsed.

Still, wow. So glad I got a PS5. This was the second best game I've ever played. And we're getting a part 2! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_of_War_Ragnar%C3%B6k

Word is that it's coming in the first half of 2022 so we'll see.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,091
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #176 on: October 18, 2021, 09:07:54 am »
Hat off to everyone who has finished all the valkyries regardless of difficulty. It didnt take me long to accept my inferior gaming skills and patience!
Brilliant game, though. In my top three list of all time.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #177 on: October 18, 2021, 09:30:39 am »
Just beat my first Valkyrie on my first real attempt. Didn't have to use a resurrection stone so that's a bonus. I'll probably grind Niflheim for better armour before taking on the others.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #178 on: October 20, 2021, 04:54:04 pm »
Announced for PC, if you haven't played it now is a good time to!

Also 19.5 Million copies sold as of August 2021, that is ridiculous.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,042
  • Fuck VAR
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #179 on: October 20, 2021, 08:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on October 18, 2021, 09:30:39 am
Just beat my first Valkyrie on my first real attempt. Didn't have to use a resurrection stone so that's a bonus. I'll probably grind Niflheim for better armour before taking on the others.

Yeah by the time I got the mist gear the last Valkyrie was pretty easy, I even did the queen on my second run without the need for a stone, but I was playing on regular difficulty.

Got addicted to the rune attach where you shoot a constant beam from the axe, that would take a troll or ancient down in one swoop, maybe a little overpowered...
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #180 on: October 21, 2021, 04:28:05 am »
Quote from: Jake on October 20, 2021, 08:01:46 pm
Yeah by the time I got the mist gear the last Valkyrie was pretty easy, I even did the queen on my second run without the need for a stone, but I was playing on regular difficulty.

Got addicted to the rune attach where you shoot a constant beam from the axe, that would take a troll or ancient down in one swoop, maybe a little overpowered...
Yeah, that move is pretty good but it leaves you open to attack so I've switched to the one where he throws the axe and it just spins round and round. Works in Niflheim, you can use your fists to avoid a mob. Might switch back to the beam in one v one battles.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,091
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #181 on: October 24, 2022, 11:05:04 am »
November 9th is approaching my friends.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,550
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #182 on: October 24, 2022, 11:32:16 am »
This is going to be a special game. Absolutely nailed on day 1 purchase.
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,085
  • Legend
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #183 on: October 24, 2022, 12:56:05 pm »
Some of the reviews saying it does everything GOW does but better.

I CANNOT wait.

November is going to be the month of too little time, MW2, Warzone 2, GOW Ragnarok.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,511
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #184 on: October 24, 2022, 02:44:51 pm »
Pre-ordered. Taken the 10th and 11th off work.

Been a while since I did that for a game. Think Doom Eternal was the last one.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #185 on: October 25, 2022, 07:35:31 am »
Cannot wait for this either! Seen some of the final previews and they are raving about it so hopefully it delivers! Well not hopefully am sure it will deliver!  ;D
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,511
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #186 on: November 1, 2022, 01:57:48 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tQH0YK1rGVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tQH0YK1rGVc</a>
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,914
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 07:37:59 pm »
Reviews are very strong.

I still only have a launch PS4 though, hope it runs well on that.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm »
Just watched DF's PS5 tech review of it. Looks to be more of the same but done to a better standard. Looks phenomenal and 4 modes to play if you have a 120hz TV is always good. I hope more and more devs bring 40fps modes to games, allowing you better quality and a higher framerate without having to sacrifice too much
Logged

Offline Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #189 on: Today at 01:35:25 am »
I was really looking forward to this, after seeing a few reviews now I can't wait. Be careful people, there's spoilers floating around already, it's going to be a long 5 days.
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,511
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #190 on: Today at 03:38:07 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm
Just watched DF's PS5 tech review of it. Looks to be more of the same but done to a better standard. Looks phenomenal and 4 modes to play if you have a 120hz TV is always good. I hope more and more devs bring 40fps modes to games, allowing you better quality and a higher framerate without having to sacrifice too much

I don't know if this game is something you'd NEED to play 120 FPS so the 4k 40 FPS is probably the sweet spot.

If you do all the side quests and collectibles and stuff it's a 40-hour game apparently. Can't wait.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,792
Re: God Of War (reboot)
« Reply #191 on: Today at 04:53:01 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:37:59 pm
Reviews are very strong.

I still only have a launch PS4 though, hope it runs well on that.
I have a Slim that I haven't touched for over a year since I got my PC. I was hoping to wait for this on PC but it's apparently still a gorgeous game on PS4 (it's more of a PS4 game being upscaled to better resolution, framerate, and smaller visual tweaks on the PS5). I'm still waiting for the DF proper PS4-PS5 comparison but I think I'll just get it on the PS4 for now.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:54:57 am by Malaysian Kopite »
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 