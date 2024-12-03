Dan was the best throughout the whole competition, I thought. Remember watching his first episode and thinking he'd be a finalist. Great personal story too.



Did think in the moment though that George would win. He improved massively towards the end, and based on the reactions from the judges I think he probably did overall have the best three courses. Probably could have easily gone out at the quarters, maybe got lucky at points but can't deny he got really really good.



Fine margins innit, if Gaston makes the final he probably wins it. Chiara was great too, just a couple of minor issues with hers otherwise she may well have finished first.



Desperate to try that Turkish place in Ireland now, looks class.