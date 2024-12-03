« previous next »
Masterchef

Re: Masterchef
December 3, 2024, 02:23:59 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on December  3, 2024, 12:58:34 pm
Surely they can just CGI replace him with someone else.  Zippy from Rainbow, or the Cadburys Caramel Bunny. YMMV.
Chubby Brown?
Re: Masterchef
December 3, 2024, 02:24:36 pm
Christmas specials have been pulled.

Professional series will continue to be shown
Re: Masterchef
December 3, 2024, 04:01:13 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December  3, 2024, 02:23:59 pm
Chubby Brown?

As we seem to be moving back to the 70s how about Bernard Manning?
Re: Masterchef
December 3, 2024, 04:01:16 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  3, 2024, 02:24:36 pm
Christmas specials have been pulled.

Professional series will continue to be shown

Thank goodness for that, now we don't have to sit through a show, that I am forced to watch through no will of my own, with the second coming of Hitler just in case I am affected by the sight of him. That's hundreds of thousands of license payers money down the drain but hey-ho.
Re: Masterchef
December 3, 2024, 05:40:50 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on December  3, 2024, 04:01:16 pm
Thank goodness for that, now we don't have to sit through a show, that I am forced to watch through no will of my own, with the second coming of Hitler just in case I am affected by the sight of him. That's hundreds of thousands of license payers money down the drain but hey-ho.

Gregg Wallace has only got one ball as well?
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Masterchef
December 3, 2024, 05:47:53 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  3, 2024, 02:24:36 pm
Christmas specials have been pulled.

Professional series will continue to be shown
Couldn't they just edit him out and replace him with a sock puppet?. Gerry Adams could do the voice over.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Re: Masterchef
December 3, 2024, 05:52:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on December  3, 2024, 05:40:50 pm
Gregg Wallace has only got one ball as well?

Nobody has ever seen both of them in the same room together either... just saying.
Re: Masterchef
December 3, 2024, 06:58:36 pm
Sexual touching now - massive shock!
Re: Masterchef
December 3, 2024, 07:22:43 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on December  3, 2024, 05:52:18 pm
Nobody has ever seen both of them in the same room together either... just saying.

Can't technically argue with that.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Masterchef
December 4, 2024, 06:43:05 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  3, 2024, 02:24:36 pm
Christmas specials have been pulled.

He obviously hasn't got the message yet.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Masterchef
December 5, 2024, 10:10:27 am
Quote from: markedasred on December  3, 2024, 05:47:53 pm
Couldn't they just edit him out and replace him with a sock puppet?.


Gregg Wallace's idea of a sock puppet is going to be a tad different to yours
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Re: Masterchef
December 5, 2024, 12:35:03 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  3, 2024, 06:58:36 pm
Sexual touching now - massive shock!

Static?
Re: Masterchef
December 6, 2024, 01:37:16 pm
As others have said, this is where the woke blob constantly fuck themselves. The rational thing to do would have been sack him and show the rest of what is in the can as planned and then move on with someone else. There's more to the show than Gregg fucking Wallace!
Re: Masterchef
December 6, 2024, 03:05:28 pm
Well back to the actual show

Gaston will probably win (though Lady Gaga as someone close was stretching that brief) but I like Chiara (she has a TV chef personality). George and in particular Dan have had a great journey with growth.

This is my favourite week as it shows some of the greatest places in the world to eat.
Re: Masterchef
December 9, 2024, 08:26:34 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  2, 2024, 12:37:44 pm
It's just a shame that it takes the shine of the current series which is starting to get really good

His ridiculous gurning always took the shine off the programme for me, even before the revelations. I only watch the professional version, and thats only bearable because hes less of a presence in it.

Quote from: gazzalfc on December  6, 2024, 03:05:28 pm
Well back to the actual show

Gaston will probably win (though Lady Gaga as someone close was stretching that brief) but I like Chiara (she has a TV chef personality). George and in particular Dan have had a great journey with growth.

Gaston is priceless. I loved the Lady Gaga dish. 
Re: Masterchef
December 11, 2024, 07:20:11 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  6, 2024, 03:05:28 pm
Well back to the actual show

Gaston will probably win (though Lady Gaga as someone close was stretching that brief) but I like Chiara (she has a TV chef personality). George and in particular Dan have had a great journey with growth.

This is my favourite week as it shows some of the greatest places in the world to eat.

Commentators curse :P
Re: Masterchef
December 11, 2024, 11:27:53 pm
Throwing your sauce all over the floor is probably a bit too avant garde for the Masterchef judges. Certainly a bold move.
Re: Masterchef
December 11, 2024, 11:38:37 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on December  6, 2024, 01:37:16 pm
As others have said, this is where the woke blob constantly fuck themselves. The rational thing to do would have been sack him and show the rest of what is in the can as planned and then move on with someone else. There's more to the show than Gregg fucking Wallace!

Poor you. I'm sure you'll get over it.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Masterchef
December 12, 2024, 07:38:43 am
In all the previous years of the professionals they send the finalists to the best gastronomy places in the world

They've been to Asia, Denmark, Spain, France, Mexico.

So where are they going this year? Ireland.....

Yes I know it will probably be amazing but surely they could have gone somewhere a bit further away
Last Edit: December 12, 2024, 07:53:55 am by gazzalfc
Re: Masterchef
December 12, 2024, 07:44:05 am
Quote from: smutchin on December 11, 2024, 11:27:53 pm
Throwing your sauce all over the floor is probably a bit too avant garde for the Masterchef judges. Certainly a bold move.
I bet that sauce was incredible too. If I was a judge Id have been scraping it off the floor and lashing it on my plate!
Re: Masterchef
December 12, 2024, 09:56:40 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on December 12, 2024, 07:44:05 am
I bet that sauce was incredible too. If I was a judge Id have been scraping it off the floor and lashing it on my plate!

Five second rule applies!

Marcus is a stickler though - he wouldnt even let that girl serve her dish just because it had a bit of melted plastic on it. Could easily have just scraped it off the top.
Re: Masterchef
December 12, 2024, 10:24:14 am
Quote from: smutchin on December 12, 2024, 09:56:40 am
Five second rule applies!
Haha! Exactly.
Re: Masterchef
December 12, 2024, 08:17:41 pm
Just catching up - gutted for Gaston.

He might have gotten away with one error on the dish, but not two. Shame, as he probably was the standout one.
Re: Masterchef
December 12, 2024, 10:01:26 pm
A great champ, well deserved.
Re: Masterchef
December 13, 2024, 11:12:57 pm
Absolutely the right winner. They all did brilliantly in the final though.
Re: Masterchef
December 14, 2024, 10:15:31 am
Quote from: smutchin on December 13, 2024, 11:12:57 pm
Absolutely the right winner. They all did brilliantly in the final though.
Yeah best ever final Marcus reckoned. Barely a foot put wrong across 9 dishes.
Re: Masterchef
December 15, 2024, 10:30:14 am
Very happy with the winner.

Anyone of them could have taken it based on the final, but think the consistency throughout the competition was decisive.
Re: Masterchef
Today at 12:59:50 pm
Dan was the best throughout the whole competition, I thought. Remember watching his first episode and thinking he'd be a finalist. Great personal story too.

Did think in the moment though that George would win. He improved massively towards the end, and based on the reactions from the judges I think he probably did overall have the best three courses. Probably could have easily gone out at the quarters, maybe got lucky at points but can't deny he got really really good.

Fine margins innit, if Gaston makes the final he probably wins it. Chiara was great too, just a couple of minor issues with hers otherwise she may well have finished first.

Desperate to try that Turkish place in Ireland now, looks class.
Re: Masterchef
Today at 01:05:39 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 12, 2024, 07:38:43 am
In all the previous years of the professionals they send the finalists to the best gastronomy places in the world

They've been to Asia, Denmark, Spain, France, Mexico.

So where are they going this year? Ireland.....

Yes I know it will probably be amazing but surely they could have gone somewhere a bit further away

That place looked amazing though, made me want to go on holiday to Cork to try it out.
Re: Masterchef
Today at 01:23:07 pm
Talk of Grace Dent taking over from the perv. I think she would be a great addition
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
