Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1

Just Elmo?

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
Reply #240 on: Today at 10:52:32 AM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:07:24 AM
I was talking to my missus about it last night. We think it's about the rule of 6.

Before challenge - Monica, Marcus, Gregg, Camera man, Sound guy and Floor manager (6)

During challenge - Monica or Marcus, The chef, Gregg, Camera man, Sound guy and Floor manager (6)

Tasting - Monica, Marcus, The chef, Gregg, Sound guy and Floor manager (camera guy leaves with multiple cameras locked to get the judging shots). Close up footage collected either before or after tasting when there are less people.

Its a workplace, the rule of six doesn't apply.
Red_Mist

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
Reply #241 on: Today at 08:32:57 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 09:49:41 AM
It feels like a really strong start to the show - certainly the people who have gone through so far, and even the young guy who had his own restaurant who didn't make it.

Looks like it's going to be a really great show this year - definitely some strong early showings. Almost as strong as Marcus Wareing's eyes.
Yeah completely agree, very strong start.

Craig 🤔

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
Reply #242 on: Today at 08:36:06 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 09:47:37 AM
I don't understand why they are doing this. Is it to comment on the chef as they are cooking, which they can't do whilst sitting in front of them? Or is it because of COVID?

It can't be COVID, can it? Because they return to the room and try the food!

The worst change in filming is not them going out the room, but the extreme close up of whichever one of them is tasting the food.

One of the best parts of the show was the interaction between the 3 of them when they did tasting, now its just one of them, in extreme close up, saying some comments. Its shit.

No reason they cant be sat separated, as they are in other parts of the show, all tasting a smaller dish served from the main one and comment on it as previously.
gazzalfc

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
Reply #243 on: Today at 08:44:40 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:36:06 PM
The worst change in filming is not them going out the room, but the extreme close up of whichever one of them is tasting the food.

One of the best parts of the show was the interaction between the 3 of them when they did tasting, now its just one of them, in extreme close up, saying some comments. Its shit.

No reason they cant be sat separated, as they are in other parts of the show, all tasting a smaller dish served from the main one and comment on it as previously.

I still maintain that they have locked the camera positions to remove camera operators from the room during judging and just cut it with serious b-roll close ups of the food whenever they want a different angle.

If ever there was a reality show you could (and probably should) skip a year, it would be masterchef. But at the same time at least it puts a spotlight on the hospitality industry and the talent
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
Reply #244 on: Today at 10:25:34 PM
That Dave looks like a real contender. Dominated both episodes against strong contestants. Good to see some of the old tropes back though. No one over 40 can hack it, and Marcus's skills tests are virtually impossible.
