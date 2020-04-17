« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1  (Read 12145 times)

Offline planet-terror

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,113
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #200 on: April 17, 2020, 07:44:53 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on April 17, 2020, 02:33:58 PM
I felt a bit sorry for Claire when they said her food was too spaced out on the plate. Seems a petty thing to pick up on when they said it tasted great.
Felt the same.
Logged
bollocks

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,494
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #201 on: April 17, 2020, 07:45:03 PM »
Its on now, starting earlier than usual.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #202 on: April 17, 2020, 09:05:43 PM »
Deserving winner on the night for sure.
Logged

Offline planet-terror

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,113
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #203 on: April 17, 2020, 09:27:22 PM »
Yep. Deserved winner. Good final.
Cracking
Logged
bollocks

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #204 on: April 17, 2020, 10:08:01 PM »
They'll all do well out of it but he was a worthy winner.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #205 on: April 17, 2020, 10:09:09 PM »
Thought Thomas was a deserving winner, but I'd go to any restaurant that advertised Sandy cooking.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,494
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #206 on: April 18, 2020, 12:59:05 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 17, 2020, 10:09:09 PM
Thought Thomas was a deserving winner, but I'd go to any restaurant that advertised Sandy cooking.

Yes I agree Thomas deserved to win, but Sandy has some really interesting ideas.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #207 on: April 18, 2020, 07:41:00 AM »
Thought he'd screwed it with the pastry, but Thomas deserved it, not just last night but all series.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,468
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #208 on: April 18, 2020, 12:06:49 PM »
Yeah right guy won.

You can defo see him running a high end gastro pub in the future
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #209 on: May 25, 2020, 11:15:17 AM »
Haha John Barnes on Celebrity MasterChef.

He has to make an "Anfield Wrap" at some point.  ;)



Other than him, I've heard of about six of them. Sam Quek gets everywhere. Thomas from The Apprentice should be a good laugh.
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #210 on: May 25, 2020, 03:59:50 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 25, 2020, 11:15:17 AM
Haha John Barnes on Celebrity MasterChef.

He has to make an "Anfield Wrap" at some point.  ;)



Other than him, I've heard of about six of them. Sam Quek gets everywhere. Thomas from The Apprentice should be a good laugh.

As long as JB gets further than Judy Murray I'll be happy.

Apart from that, like you my knowledge of them is limited, 7 I recognise.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline SalisburyRed

  • No fun "budding young Tory"!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,958
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #211 on: June 3, 2020, 06:42:44 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on May 25, 2020, 03:59:50 PM
As long as JB gets further than Judy Murray I'll be happy.

Apart from that, like you my knowledge of them is limited, 7 I recognise.

Haha, I'm glad I'm not the only one who was counting. I got five.

I usually give the celebrity version a miss. It just doesn't interest me nearly as much as the regular or professional competitions.
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #212 on: June 4, 2020, 10:59:49 AM »
Quote from: SalisburyRed on June  3, 2020, 06:42:44 PM
Haha, I'm glad I'm not the only one who was counting. I got five.

I usually give the celebrity version a miss. It just doesn't interest me nearly as much as the regular or professional competitions.

I think it's entertaining watching how some of them get it so badly wrong, but then someone will surprise you and cook amazing food.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #213 on: June 18, 2020, 08:02:02 PM »
Back on July 1st.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,147
  • Believer
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #214 on: June 19, 2020, 09:27:03 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 25, 2020, 11:15:17 AM
Haha John Barnes on Celebrity MasterChef.

He has to make an "Anfield Wrap" at some point.  ;)



Other than him, I've heard of about six of them. Sam Quek gets everywhere. Thomas from The Apprentice should be a good laugh.

I agree. It seems like her agent goes for the scattergun approach when it comes to booking her.

As usual I don`t know who most of them are, but will still watch it anyway. They will have the usual "can`t boil water" contestants and then the ones that are vaguely competent. Weirdly it seems if you're an ex rugby player you should automatically be moved onto a michelin star.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #215 on: July 1, 2020, 07:59:41 PM »
John Barnes on this week.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #216 on: July 3, 2020, 07:34:03 PM »
John Barnes is on the blue team. Everton fans will be livid.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #217 on: July 3, 2020, 07:53:39 PM »
Barnesy doing incredibly well biting his tongue here.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #218 on: July 3, 2020, 08:00:50 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July  3, 2020, 07:53:39 PM
Barnesy doing incredibly well biting his tongue here.

Cut it slauwnted.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #219 on: July 3, 2020, 09:04:03 PM »
And John is out  :(
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #220 on: July 3, 2020, 09:18:56 PM »
Spent hours talking hopeless Judi through her part of the TfL cook, then did a slightly dry paella and lost out to her.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,686
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #221 on: July 4, 2020, 09:40:51 PM »
John should have stuck to thing's he's made before rather than the paella and scallops.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #222 on: July 29, 2020, 02:29:55 PM »
Must be a shorter series this year. The heats have just finished and my tv guide says there's only 3 episodes left.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,019
  • Bam!
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #223 on: July 29, 2020, 02:39:24 PM »
They need to get rid of John and Greg on this, they are so awful
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #224 on: July 29, 2020, 05:40:46 PM »
Got to admit I've had no real interest in this series as I have in others.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #225 on: July 30, 2020, 01:22:58 AM »
They just showed half an hour of labrador/retriever puppies and you're complaining?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #226 on: July 30, 2020, 10:47:59 AM »
Judi, Matt and Sam final three. Calling it now.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #227 on: July 30, 2020, 02:06:16 PM »
Pinsent to win for me. He's got the presence-of-mind of the top athlete.

Also, last night's fare including this:
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,151
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #228 on: July 31, 2020, 05:50:19 PM »
Big fan of a scouser serving Salt and Pepper chips. Sam should have won for that alone
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #229 on: Today at 11:08:20 AM »
The Professionals back on Tuesday 10th November at 9pm on BBC1.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 