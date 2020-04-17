Haha John Barnes on Celebrity MasterChef.



He has to make an "Anfield Wrap" at some point.







Other than him, I've heard of about six of them. Sam Quek gets everywhere. Thomas from The Apprentice should be a good laugh.



I agree. It seems like her agent goes for the scattergun approach when it comes to booking her.As usual I don`t know who most of them are, but will still watch it anyway. They will have the usual "can`t boil water" contestants and then the ones that are vaguely competent. Weirdly it seems if you're an ex rugby player you should automatically be moved onto a michelin star.