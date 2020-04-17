I felt a bit sorry for Claire when they said her food was too spaced out on the plate. Seems a petty thing to pick up on when they said it tasted great.
Thought Thomas was a deserving winner, but I'd go to any restaurant that advertised Sandy cooking.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Haha John Barnes on Celebrity MasterChef. He has to make an "Anfield Wrap" at some point. Other than him, I've heard of about six of them. Sam Quek gets everywhere. Thomas from The Apprentice should be a good laugh.
As long as JB gets further than Judy Murray I'll be happy.Apart from that, like you my knowledge of them is limited, 7 I recognise.
Pyro is IN
Haha, I'm glad I'm not the only one who was counting. I got five.I usually give the celebrity version a miss. It just doesn't interest me nearly as much as the regular or professional competitions.
Barnesy doing incredibly well biting his tongue here.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
