Andy Grant was a bit undersold. All the blurbs described him as a retired middle distance runner. Surely a long way from describing the inspiring lad who made such a memorable anfield wrap podcast not so long back, describing losing his leg being blown up in Afghanistan, and his YNWA tattoo being reduced by the surgeon to You'll Never Walk.. I was cheering him on but the Essex twat was always going to be the mainstream preference. Lots of rubbish cooking but they have a company policy of not laying in to the Celebrities. I can only hope there's decent wedge handed out for taking part like on some of the other reality shows, all of which I hate.