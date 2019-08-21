« previous next »
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
August 21, 2019, 04:08:00 PM
Starts 2nd September at 9pm.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
September 3, 2019, 02:01:33 PM
Genuinely still don't know if Joey Essex is really that thick or the whole thing's the biggest act of all time.

Ruddock actually seemed quite good.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
September 3, 2019, 02:13:45 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on September  3, 2019, 02:01:33 PM
Genuinely still don't know if Joey Essex is really that thick or the whole thing's the biggest act of all time.

Ruddock actually seemed quite good.
I do find him funny though ;D

Yeah Ruddock did well. Was a good start.
Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
September 3, 2019, 02:18:01 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on September  3, 2019, 02:01:33 PM
Genuinely still don't know if Joey Essex is really that thick or the whole thing's the biggest act of all time.

Ruddock actually seemed quite good.

I thought I couldnt stand him until I discovered Gemma Collins and realised what real loathing is.
Offline markedasred

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
September 3, 2019, 07:41:45 PM
Andy Grant was a bit undersold. All the blurbs described him as a retired middle distance runner. Surely a long way from describing the inspiring lad who made such a memorable anfield wrap podcast not so long back, describing losing his leg being blown up in Afghanistan, and his YNWA tattoo being reduced by the surgeon to You'll Never Walk.. I was cheering him on but the Essex twat was always going to be the mainstream preference. Lots of rubbish cooking but they have a company policy of not laying in to the Celebrities. I can only hope there's decent wedge handed out for taking part like on some of the other reality shows, all of which I hate.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
September 5, 2019, 06:51:19 PM
Who wears a bum bag over their shoulder?!?
Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
September 5, 2019, 07:31:09 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on September  5, 2019, 06:51:19 PM
Who wears a bum bag over their shoulder?!?

People who dont know their arse from their elbow (and above)?
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
October 4, 2019, 09:19:18 PM
Greg Rutherford the front runner at the moment.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
October 8, 2019, 06:52:14 PM
I like Vicky. So funny. She is my pick.

Greg is just in it for the TV experience.

Razor is always a good laugh though.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
October 8, 2019, 10:17:15 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on October  8, 2019, 06:52:14 PM
I like Vicky. So funny. She is my pick.

Greg is just in it for the TV experience.

Razor is always a good laugh though.
She has been good. Between Greg & Ruddock to win though.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
October 10, 2019, 05:19:50 PM
'I'm buzzing like an old fridge'
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
October 24, 2019, 03:18:43 PM
Masterchef The Professionals starts on Tuesday 5th November at 8pm on BBC2.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
December 6, 2019, 05:53:27 PM
The American Masterchef gimmicks are back
Offline Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
Yesterday at 09:02:27 PM
Good on the brummie lad. His food had me salivating like a starving bull mastiff.

Pixies - where is my mind - on piano. I want more of that nall.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
Today at 01:21:34 AM
I was pulling for Exose but can't argue with Stu - he just seemed to get better and better as the competition got towards the end. Really watchable series again.
