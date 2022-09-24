Our economies are so enmeshed with China that separating from them is going to be extremely painful, but theres really no option. Its hard to get your head around, but the next few decades are going to be nothing like the last few.



I think it's likely that it will be China that forces this, too, by its aggression in the South China Sea, and probable invasion of Taiwan (which, to be even more cheery, has a good chance of kicking off WW3)The one possible bright spot is the fabled Chinese 'play the long game' culture. The current regime definitely has searing imperial ambitions for the entire region (and indeed beyond), but they also know their entire economy (and therefore society) depends on global trade.The big question is whether the regime is prepared to play the long game by steady acquisition of the fiscal foundations of more and more countries. Or go all-in on military acquisition of Taiwan and the whole SCS arena.