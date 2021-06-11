« previous next »
China - a Fascist State

Re: China - a Fascist State
Quote from: liverbloke on June 11, 2021, 12:40:32 pm
your links include the words hypothesis and theory - well that's real evidence then


Isn't that how scientific enquiry - or indeed any enquiry - works? Christ, if the links didn't "include" those words I'd be a bit worried.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: China - a Fascist State
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 11, 2021, 12:43:18 pm
Isn't that how scientific enquiry - or indeed any enquiry - works? Christ, if the links didn't "include" those words I'd be a bit worried.

my point is that there is no hard evidence - and until there is then it's just a discussion

and that's all

Re: China - a Fascist State
Quote from: liverbloke on June 11, 2021, 12:16:05 pm
no offence meant to west london red

but the conclusion from the last few posts?

again - all speculation

and if you're going to speculate then what are your sources?

so fair enough if we want to 'guess' then i'll go with aliens

and of course we can't trust china - but can we trust america? can we trust our own government?

who really are playing us all?

when more evidence comes forward (but by whom?) then it might prick my interest but i'll leave you guys to ponder  :wave



This is a topic on China, the virus originated as far as we know in China despite attempts by China to point the finger elsewhere. That if nothing else is worthy of discussion.

Are we speculating? Yes we probably are, but any theory right now is just a theory, so yes some publications caveat what they say by framing it has a hypothesis but again that should be applied to any theory to the origin of the virus, not just the lab leak theory until theres conclusive evidence one way or the other.

What we do know as an undeniable fact though is that there is a lab in Wuhan that researched bat viruses and the first place the virus was detected was Wuhan, and its closest know virus is a bat virus.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Quote from: liverbloke on June 11, 2021, 12:40:32 pm
your links include the words hypothesis and theory - well that's real evidence then

then you have an argument with yourself at the end of your post
I was quite clear in my post - there has been speculation and discussion within the media. You seemed either oblivious to this, or are engaging in less than genuine dialogue. The discussion here regarded the heightened media interest (based upon the underlying renewed interest from the intelligence and scientific communities). It is becoming increasing clear that your comments here stem not from ignorance of wider discussion within the media, but, rather, a weird desire to win argument which really does not exist (here). There is heightened speculation within the media - I provided the citations you requested - end of. There has been no discussion (here) about the scientific merits of SARS-CoV-2 origination in a Wuhan lab.
Re: China - a Fascist State
...and live wet markets

...and cross contamination

...and the fact that there's that lab because of the said bat virus threat

but i'm not against you expanding the argument/discussion/debate/theory/hypothesis i guess i would invest more time in it once we have some real hard evidence

but let's not let hard evidence get in the way of a good story
Re: China - a Fascist State
Ok fellas lets not get this thread locked. Forums need that space. Otherwise it will be information that wont be ever discussed because it runs the risk of locking the thread.

Regardless of its origin, China wont allow anyone to investigate the origins of this virus. And thats a fact.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on June 11, 2021, 01:09:16 pm
Ok fellas lets not get this thread locked. Forums need that space. Otherwise it will be information that wont be ever discussed because it runs the risk of locking the thread.

Regardless of its origin, China wont allow anyone to investigate the origins of this virus. And thats a fact.

Re: China - a Fascist State
How much butt hurt does does it take to make a nation go from a cultural and heritage stronghold to a weeping snowflake? China and the CCP knows.

China denounces G7 after statement on Xinjiang and Hong Kong
Quote
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-57466576

China has accused the G7 of "political manipulation" after it criticised Beijing over a range of issues.

In a joint statement at the end of a three-day summit, leaders of the G7 countries urged China to "respect human rights and fundamental freedoms".

Issues highlighted included abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority group and the crackdown on Hong Kong pro-democracy activists.

China's embassy in the UK accused the G7 of "baseless accusations".

"Stop slandering China, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and stop harming China's interests," a spokesman said on Monday.

The statement by the G7 - the world's seven largest so-called advanced economies - included pledges on a number of issues, such as ending the coronavirus pandemic and steps to tackle climate change, as well as references to China.

The group, made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, called on China to respect human rights in Xinjiang, a north-western region that is home to the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Experts generally agree that China has detained as many as a million Uyghurs and other Muslims and imprisoned hundreds of thousands more in its crackdown in Xinjiang, which began in 2017. There have been widespread reports of physical and psychological torture inside prisons and detention camps in the region. China denies the allegations.

The G7 statement also called for rights and freedoms to be respected in Hong Kong, where a new security law passed by China last year has made it easier to punish protesters. The leaders said Hong Kong should retain a "high degree of autonomy", as established under agreements when it was handed back to China in 1997.

The statement underscored the "importance of peace and stability" across the Taiwan Strait - a heavily-policed waterway that separates China and Taiwan. China sees democratic Taiwan as a breakaway province, but Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign state.

It also demanded a new investigation in China into the origins of Covid-19.

US President Joe Biden said he was "satisfied" with the statement's language on China.

But the Chinese embassy in the UK opposed the mentions of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, which it said distorted the facts and exposed the "sinister intentions of a few countries such as the United States".

A stronger message on China is expected to be issued by leaders of the Nato military alliance at a meeting on Monday.

"We know that China does not share our values... we need to respond together as an alliance," Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said as he arrived at the one-day summit in Brussels.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the country would feature in Nato's communique "in a more robust way than we've ever seen before".

G7 summit: China says small groups do not rule the world
Quote
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-57458822

China has warned the G7 leaders that the days when a "small" group of countries decided the fate of the world were long gone.

The comments, by a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in London, come as the leaders, who are meeting in England, seek a unified position over China.

They adopted a spending plan in response to a massive Chinese scheme.

Analysts say US President Joe Biden is determined that Western powers need to act now to counter a resurgent China.

On Sunday, the G7 leaders are expected to issue a closing declaration promising more financial support for developing countries hit by the climate crisis, and funds for infrastructure projects in the developing world, an alternative to a Chinese programme.

President Biden said he wanted the US-backed Build Back Better World (B3W) plan to be a higher-quality alternative to Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The scheme has helped finance trains, roads, and ports in many countries, but has been criticised for saddling some with debt.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in London was quoted by Reuters news agency as saying: "The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone.

"We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries."

In a statement on Saturday, the G7 countries - the world's seven wealthiest democracies - said their infrastructure plan would offer a "values-driven, high-standard and transparent" partnership. Details of how it will be financed remain unclear.

BBC political correspondent Rob Watson, at the summit, says that President Biden is trying to frame the post-pandemic world as a struggle between democracies and autocracies.

But there appears to be no consensus yet among the G7 nations over whether China is a partner, a competitor or a security threat, our correspondent adds.

Beijing tells Nato to stop hyping up China threat
Quote
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-57479969

China has accused Nato of slandering its peaceful development after alliance leaders warned about "systemic challenges" coming from Beijing.

China's actions, including expanding its nuclear arsenal, threatened "rules-based international order", Nato said.

It was the first time Nato had placed China at the centre of its agenda.

In its response, China said its defence policy was "defensive in nature" and urged Nato to "devote more of its energy to promoting dialogue".

"Our pursuit of defence and military modernisation is justified, reasonable, open and transparent," China's mission to the European Union said in a statement.

It added that Nato should view China's development in a "rational manner" and "stop taking China's legitimate interests and rights as an excuse to manipulate bloc politics, create confrontation and fuel geopolitical competition".

Nato's statement came at the end of a one-day summit in Brussels on Monday.

It marked Joe Biden's first Nato meeting as US president.

The powerful political and military alliance between 30 European and North American countries sees Russia as a main threat. Mr Biden is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

Why is Nato focusing on China?

According to the summit's communiqué (concluding statement), China's "stated ambitions and assertive behaviour present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to Alliance security".

"We remain concerned with China's frequent lack of transparency and use of disinformation," it says.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg told reporters: "We're not entering a new Cold War and China is not our adversary, not our enemy."

But, he added: "We need to address together, as the alliance, the challenges that the rise of China poses to our security".

China is one of the world's leading military and economic powers, whose ruling Communist Party has a tight grip on politics, daily life and much of society.

The Chinese military currently has the largest armed forces in the world, with over two million personnel on active duty.

Nato has become increasingly concerned about the growing military capabilities of China, which it sees as a threat to the security and democratic values of its members.

In recent years, the alliance has also grown wary of China's activities in Africa, where it has set up army bases.

UK Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said: "When it comes to China, I don't think anybody around the table wants to descend into a new Cold War with China."

Nato's tough message on China followed criticism of the country by the G7, a group of major economies that met for a summit in England last week.

In a communiqué G7 leaders criticised China for alleged human rights abuses and demanded a transparent investigation of the origins of Covid-19 in the country.

In response, China accused the G7 of "lies, rumours and baseless accusations" in a statement through its embassy in the UK.

And just 2 weeks ago...

Xi Jinping calls for more 'loveable' image for China in bid to make friends
Quote
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-57327177

China's president has said he wants the country to "expand its circle of friends" by revamping its image.

Xi Jinping told senior Communist Party officials it was important to present an image of a "credible, loveable and respectable China", according to a report by state-run news agency Xinhua.

It marks a possible shift in China's diplomatic approach, which analysts say has become increasingly antagonistic.

The comments came amid deteriorating relations with key global powers.

China has faced criticism over human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority group and the crackdown on Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners, among other issues.

It recently denounced US efforts to further investigate whether Covid-19 came from a Chinese lab, accusing the Americans of "political manipulation and blame shifting".

Mr Xi told officials on Monday it was important for China to tell its story in a positive way.

"It is necessary to make friends, unite and win over the majority, and constantly expand the circle of friends [when it comes to] international public opinion," he was quoted by Xinhua as saying.

He said the country should be "open and confident, but also modest and humble" in its communication with the world.

Mr Xi also said the party's propaganda organisations must make it clear that Beijing wanted "nothing but the Chinese people's happiness and good fortune".

The China Daily was expected to "stay true to its duty of bridging China and the world for greater communication", the newspaper said of itself.

Analysts said Mr Xi's remarks marked a rare admission of Beijing's isolation.

Mr Xi became president of China in 2012, ushering in an era of increased assertiveness and authoritarianism.

The country's diplomats have become increasingly vocal in recent years, deploying sarcasm and aggression against those who challenge its positions.

The strategy has been dubbed "Wolf Warrior" diplomacy - named after patriotic blockbuster movies in which elite Chinese special forces take on American-led mercenaries.

Anyone who follows China's diplomats on Twitter will know just how undiplomatic their tone has often become in recent years.

They have been encouraged to pursue a "Wolf Warrior" strategy of confrontational and, at times, abusive messaging, even directly attacking foreign governments.

So if Xi Jinping really wants his administration to be seen as more "loveable", this will require a sudden, 180-degree change in approach.

From the Philippines to Australia to Europe, popular sentiment towards the Chinese government has been collapsing. At least some of this has been blamed on aggressive public statements.

It's possible that Mr Xi has now been persuaded by those - including Communist Party loyalists - who have been arguing that the, sometimes unhinged, "Wolf Warrior" approach has actually been counterproductive.

The crucial line from Mr Xi to the Politburo was possibly when he said that the Party leadership needs to get a "grip on the tone" of communications with the outside world. Does this mean the tone has been spiraling out of control? Many would say yes.

The problem, of course, is that so much damage has been done that it will take more than just a change in rhetoric to repair it. It would probably require a change in actions.

It's also just possible that General Secretary Xi's speech is being misinterpreted in the tea leaves.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Now an article (yet to be peer-reviewed) that suggests that several sequences pertaining to covid samples were deleted. The implications of this could be broad reaching.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/23/science/coronavirus-sequences.html
