He models himself as a tough guy in the films and then shat his pants the second China got a bit offended.



He mostly stars in dumb CGI fest Hollywood blockbusters. They make money in China, he doesn't want to put his career on the line and offend the nationalistic hordes of China.This is the state of affairs really. Most corporations will happily placate the Chinese government, turn a blind eye to the genocide and human rights abuses, as long as it allows them to make money in China. See NBA, Activision-Blizzard and countless other examples.Another thing to note is that these brands often think of the Chinese market as some infinite money machine that just needs to be tapped. But it doesn't always work out that way due to piracy and trademark infringement being rampant in China, plus the spending power not being there. The government is also very protectionist. Only very few western brands actually are really able to tap into the Chinese market.