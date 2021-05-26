« previous next »
China - a Fascist State

Re: China - a Fascist State
May 26, 2021, 06:03:49 pm
John Cena apologising for calling Taiwan a country, can't make this shit up.

Also, latest figures show China replaces Germany as UKs biggest import market. China basically saying you keep buying tat off Amazon, we'll keep making it for you.

It's shocking to see the power this country holds over the rest of the World...
Re: China - a Fascist State
May 26, 2021, 06:13:46 pm
John Cena apologising for calling Taiwan a country, can't make this shit up.


It's shocking to see the power this country holds over the rest of the World...
Everyone is willing to bend over and spread their cheeks for China, especially when money are involved. China's threat grew and remained unchecked since Reagan's time when he thought that communism is dead and they are now capitalists. Short vision... And it's sad that they only US president who actually called them on it was a nutcase...
Re: China - a Fascist State
May 26, 2021, 06:33:34 pm
John Cena apologising for calling Taiwan a country, can't make this shit up.

Also, latest figures show China replaces Germany as UKs biggest import market. China basically saying you keep buying tat off Amazon, we'll keep making it for you.

It's shocking to see the power this country holds over the rest of the World...

Absolutely pathetic.

Self-destructive too. We could have learned something useful from Taiwan over how to deal with Covid-19. Instead we suck up to the Chinese Empire that gave the virus to the world.
Re: China - a Fascist State
May 27, 2021, 01:57:28 pm
Meanwhile, the Chinese dictatorship is using 'emotion recognition' software on Uighurs to detect "negative" emotions amongst those being interrogated.

You can't even despise these oppressive, totalitarian scum internally now.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-57101248
Re: China - a Fascist State
May 27, 2021, 02:01:17 pm
John Cena apologising for calling Taiwan a country, can't make this shit up.

Also, latest figures show China replaces Germany as UK’s biggest import market. China basically saying you keep buying tat off Amazon, we'll keep making it for you.

It's shocking to see the power this country holds over the rest of the World...

He models himself as a tough guy in the films and then shat his pants the second China got a bit offended.
Re: China - a Fascist State
May 27, 2021, 02:05:44 pm
He models himself as a tough guy in the films and then shat his pants the second China got a bit offended.

Stevie V had it right

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9o0rAvZtM7w

Re: China - a Fascist State
May 27, 2021, 04:50:23 pm
He models himself as a tough guy in the films and then shat his pants the second China got a bit offended.

He mostly stars in dumb CGI fest Hollywood blockbusters. They make money in China, he doesn't want to put his career on the line and offend the nationalistic hordes of China.

This is the state of affairs really. Most corporations will happily placate the Chinese government, turn a blind eye to the genocide and human rights abuses, as long as it allows them to make money in China. See NBA, Activision-Blizzard and countless other examples.

Another thing to note is that these brands often think of the Chinese market as some infinite money machine that just needs to be tapped. But it doesn't always work out that way due to piracy and trademark infringement being rampant in China, plus the spending power not being there. The government is also very protectionist. Only very few western brands actually are really able to tap into the Chinese market.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Today at 10:13:43 am
In future Beijing should customise its approach to different regions, nations and audiences, Xi said. We must pay attention to have the right tone. We are not only open, confident but also humble and modest. We strive to build a Chinese image that is credible, loveable and respectable.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/xi-jinping-plots-propaganda-war-to-make-china-loveable-bwmxmnlpr

Ahh, that's nice. Xi wants the Chinese Fascists to appear more lovable abroad so they can get on with their genocidal programme unhindered. Mass murder with a twinkle in your eye.
