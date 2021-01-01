to be honest the sanctions that have been put in place are not really significant in terms of their impact on China. But it's obvious the western countries don't want to put in harsh enough sanctions to cut-off the Chinese economy.



Also, the almighty Chinese government doesn't know anything about the Streisand Effect. The outrage and threats they spew just make them even more hated. The whole NBA fiasco and how they dealt with Ozil generated even more awareness about human rights abuses in China.