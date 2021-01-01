« previous next »
to be honest the sanctions that have been put in place are not really significant in terms of their impact on China. But it's obvious the western countries don't want to put in harsh enough sanctions to cut-off the Chinese economy.

Also, the almighty Chinese government doesn't know anything about the Streisand Effect. The outrage and threats they spew just make them even more hated. The whole NBA fiasco and how they dealt with Ozil generated even more awareness about human rights abuses in China.
It's a good point. But I suspect they do know and have made a calculated decision to go with the flow. The old method of the CCP was to ignore all criticism and maintain an inscrutable (sorry) demeanour. Now it is to hit back aggressively at every single slight. It is dangerous though, for the reason you say. Awareness of the genocide of the Uighurs is bound to grow.
