Author Topic: Chinas great leap forward - version 2  (Read 3592 times)

Re: Chinas great leap forward - version 2
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:08:16 PM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 12:11:57 AM

Not true in the 20th Century: look at the invasion of Tibet and Tiananmen Square (and recently Hong Kong)

Ah yes, the invasion of Tibet and the Square was worse than the British trying to hang on to their empire and the Americans bombing Vietnam. What next? Apartheid never existed?


Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 12:11:57 AM
they are now very much interested in copying the American/European model and subjugating foreign nations

No they aren't, The Western model was aimed at making everyone Western, that the only 'correct' way is Western. The Chinese don't care about your system.  They respect the heritage and culture of the nations they are dealing with, they only care about mercantilism.

The Chinese have chosen their way and proof is in the outcome. From Third World to First World in one generation. Their story is inspiring and their scale and ambition have nothing but my respect.



There is a debate to be had on the efficiency of Chinese style authoritarian style versus Liberal democracy and I will make a statement that NO NATION WITH A POPULATION GREATER THAN 40 MILLION HAS MODERNIZED OR GROWN WEALTHY UNDER A LIBERAL DEMOCRACY :

1) USA : No voting rights for women or blacks, built on black slave labor
2) Europe : Colonialism
3) Japan : Meiji restoration (A system exactly like Chinas more or less)
4) S.Korea (Military dictatorship)
5) Taiwan (Military dictatorship)
6) Russia (Stalins era)
7) Turkey (Attaturk ruled with an iron fist)
8) Singapore (Lee Kuan Yew ruled with an iron fist)

Liberal democracy as we have seen leads to chaos, the average human at this stage of their development is incapable of making a rational analsyis on  what is right and wrong in the long term and the short election cycles don't help either. The culture that Liberal democracy has created is also indicative of the road to a clown world not the road to utopia. Reality television, Cardi B singing "Wet Ass Pussy", Pornography etc, wtf is going on?

Soft authoritarianism with capable intelligent leaders at the top like Singapore, China etc is the way to go until humanity progresses so that the  average human has a much higher level of critical analysis than we have today.


Re: Chinas great leap forward - version 2
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:15:56 PM »
Jesus Christ

You do realise that the people in charge are still humans not some robot overlords. Why are you giving them credit with making rational decisions but not letting other humans make theirs? Because of a few years unrest? Brexit? Trump? These things self-correct over time. Authoritarianism has not and will never succeed on the global stage. It is built on a rotten foundation that will undermine and collapse it eventually.

But you're willing to, what, just hand over all your rights and freedoms for this concentration camp utopia?

'Liberal democracy' has brought most of the world out of completely abject poverty and lengthened the average lifespan of our species dramatically, whilst advancing our understanding of the world around us and the complexities of the biology within us to a level never before experienced. It's allowing you to spend your time writing horseshit on a football forum instead of being worked to death in a slave-labour camp.
At The End Of The Storm I

Re: Chinas great leap forward - version 2
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:20:58 PM »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 02:15:56 PM
Jesus Christ

You do realise that the people in charge are still humans not some robot overlords. Why are you giving them credit with making rational decisions but not letting other humans make theirs? Because of a few years unrest? Brexit? Trump? These things self-correct over time. Authoritarianism has not and will never succeed on the global stage. It is built on a rotten foundation that will undermine and collapse it eventually.

But you're willing to, what, just hand over all your rights and freedoms for this concentration camp utopia?

Because not all humans are the same, some are born artists, some are born thinkers, some have aptitude for finance and some have talent in sports.

We can treat them all equally but letting the cream of philosophers with rational thinking ability run the ship as long as they are benvovalent is far superior to electing every person have a say on matters that are beyond their comprehension. You want to put democracy in Ghana and let the average person who believes in devil worship vote on economic changes or you want to put the smartest and brightest in charge?

You say authoritarianism has never succeeded on the global stage? I beg to differ, I just gave you examples of how it appears to be the most dominant system in terms of improving human capital and development
