

Not true in the 20th Century: look at the invasion of Tibet and Tiananmen Square (and recently Hong Kong)

they are now very much interested in copying the American/European model and subjugating foreign nations

Ah yes, the invasion of Tibet and the Square was worse than the British trying to hang on to their empire and the Americans bombing Vietnam. What next? Apartheid never existed?No they aren't, The Western model was aimed at making everyone Western, that the only 'correct' way is Western. The Chinese don't care about your system. They respect the heritage and culture of the nations they are dealing with, they only care about mercantilism.The Chinese have chosen their way and proof is in the outcome. From Third World to First World in one generation. Their story is inspiring and their scale and ambition have nothing but my respect.There is a debate to be had on the efficiency of Chinese style authoritarian style versus Liberal democracy and I will make a statement that NO NATION WITH A POPULATION GREATER THAN 40 MILLION HAS MODERNIZED OR GROWN WEALTHY UNDER A LIBERAL DEMOCRACY :1) USA : No voting rights for women or blacks, built on black slave labor2) Europe : Colonialism3) Japan : Meiji restoration (A system exactly like Chinas more or less)4) S.Korea (Military dictatorship)5) Taiwan (Military dictatorship)6) Russia (Stalins era)7) Turkey (Attaturk ruled with an iron fist)Singapore (Lee Kuan Yew ruled with an iron fist)Liberal democracy as we have seen leads to chaos, the average human at this stage of their development is incapable of making a rational analsyis on what is right and wrong in the long term and the short election cycles don't help either. The culture that Liberal democracy has created is also indicative of the road to a clown world not the road to utopia. Reality television, Cardi B singing "Wet Ass Pussy", Pornography etc, wtf is going on?Soft authoritarianism with capable intelligent leaders at the top like Singapore, China etc is the way to go until humanity progresses so that the average human has a much higher level of critical analysis than we have today.