Best 0-0 ever. What a team. Bring on England next time round. Oh.
In the World Cup ?
What a monumental victory for the nation
Touche.I know we are shite to be honest. But still, promotion above England in anything is something to celebrate.
Crosby Nick never fails.
How the fuck did you get promoted? I know you play Ukraine on a loop but who else was in your group?Going to be even duller (not) watching England games in Group B. Just saw I eland drew with Albania
is that the likes of who theyll be up against next?Think I saw Sweden are relegated to group C. When did they get so bad?!
Scotland in Section A while England will be in Section B? Fuckin' hell!
Ireland beat Armenia 3-2 . Wrong country and scoreline
