Scotland in Section A while England will be in Section B? Fuckin' hell!



England fans can flip back to saying it's a meaningless competition having got giddy at the thought of winning it last time around.Southgate - assuming he survives the World Cup - can return to his natural environment of grinding out attritional victories against teams stacked with Championship level players. Kane will be secretly delighted as he can fill his boots and break Rooney's record.I've already decided to be a killjoy and not watch a minute of the World Cup but now that it's looming large I'm wondering what to do to feed my sports habit. Mid-season rugby not all that appealing and I've never got into the US sports. Is there much else going on?