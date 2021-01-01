« previous next »
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,058
  • Enjoy these times
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 09:38:24 pm »
What a monumental victory for the nation
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,070
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm »
Scotland hold on.

Who'd have thought Scotland would be in the top tier and England in the second tier.?  ;D
Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,746
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 09:40:02 pm »
Best 0-0 ever. What a team. Bring on England next time round. Oh.
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,969
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 09:41:58 pm »
Ukraine in front of goal then 😂😂
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,969
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 09:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:40:02 pm
Best 0-0 ever. What a team. Bring on England next time round. Oh.

In the World Cup ?
Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,746
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 09:46:11 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:42:32 pm
In the World Cup ?

Touche.

I know we are shite to be honest. But still, promotion above England in anything is something to celebrate.
Offline my usenme changed?

  • Self-appointed moderator for comic topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • RAWK Librarian
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 09:57:09 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 09:38:24 pm
What a monumental victory for the nation

I didnt get to see it, but knew we were 2 up. How did we let Armenia back into it? I like Kenny but at some point the "project" has to gel and move forward. I dont feel it has, its like we're still trying to find the right setup under Kenny but he's been there a while now.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,181
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 10:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:46:11 pm
Touche.

I know we are shite to be honest. But still, promotion above England in anything is something to celebrate.

How the fuck did you get promoted? I know you play Ukraine on a loop but who else was in your group?

Going to be even duller (not) watching England games in Group B. Just saw I eland drew with Albaniais that the likes of who theyll be up against next?

Think I saw Sweden are relegated to group C. When did they get so bad?!
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,070
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 10:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:05:17 pm
How the fuck did you get promoted? I know you play Ukraine on a loop but who else was in your group?

Going to be even duller (not) watching England games in Group B. Just saw I eland drew with Albaniais that the likes of who theyll be up against next?

Think I saw Sweden are relegated to group C. When did they get so bad?!

We were in the same group as Ireland and Armenia.

i genuinely don't even remember playing Armenia, either home or away. I think tonight was the first game I watched.  ;D
Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,746
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 10:13:53 pm »
Fucked if I know. I haven't watched a Scotland game for ages.

I believe this gets us a play off game for the next Euros. I have no idea what calibre of team we play, nor do I care. We'll get beat anyway.
Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1850 on: Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm »
how was Mudryk? 
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,276
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 10:34:54 pm »
Scotland in Section A while England will be in Section B? Fuckin' hell!  ;D
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 11:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:34:54 pm
Scotland in Section A while England will be in Section B? Fuckin' hell!  ;D
England fans can flip back to saying it's a meaningless competition having got giddy at the thought of winning it last time around.

Southgate - assuming he survives the World Cup - can return to his natural environment of grinding out attritional victories against teams stacked with Championship level players.  Kane will be secretly delighted as he can fill his boots and break Rooney's record.

I've already decided to be a killjoy and not watch a minute of the World Cup but now that it's looming large I'm wondering what to do to feed my sports habit.  Mid-season rugby not all that appealing and I've never got into the US sports.  Is there much else going on?
Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 12:02:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:05:17 pm
How the fuck did you get promoted? I know you play Ukraine on a loop but who else was in your group?

Going to be even duller (not) watching England games in Group B. Just saw I eland drew with Albaniais that the likes of who theyll be up against next?

Think I saw Sweden are relegated to group C. When did they get so bad?!

Ireland beat Armenia  3-2 .  Wrong country and scoreline ;)
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,635
  • Dutch Class
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 01:02:00 am »
To be fair, Section B is more England's thing. Beat mid-tier teams 2-0, 3-0, rather than struggling against the first decent opposition they come into contact with (i.e. all of A)
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,181
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 07:55:45 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:02:16 am
Ireland beat Armenia  3-2 .  Wrong country and scoreline ;)

Iceland played Albania.

My phone decided to remove a letter to keep you on your toes!
