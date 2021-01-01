If that was Arnold on the right in the build up to that goal, fucking hell you wouldnt hear the end of it. Not hard enough in the tackle blah blah blah.
1000% agree. Not to mention the other screwups that James has made during the last few games. Not saying he is a bad player - far from it, I actually rate him - but the picture being painted of TAA being defensively poor is actually pathetic, especially as James is being praised for his attacking 'prowess' last night but I have yet to see a single report where they highlight how weak he was for that third goal. Another example is Shaw - now HE is f'king useless .. woeful last night in the number of times he gave the ball away in dangerous positions, yet the media love him because he scored a lucky goal. Pathetic defender.
Finally, what is Maguire actually still doing in the England squad? You would imagine last night put paid to his England career, assuming England had a competent manager that is, but it would in no way surprise me to see Southgate select him for Qatar. Mindboggling - the guy is Championship level - and I mean a mid-table Championship side.