That was a terrible singing choice for the anthems.
Having her, the music and the crowd trying to go at three different speeds was interesting.
Also, do they usually announce the name of the anthem? Or were they worried everyone had somehow missed the news about Liz?
Not surprisingly, there were plenty of classless and stupid boos for the German national anthem. While the German fans were very respectful of both, the God Save the King, and the 1 minute silence.
This Ingurland behaviour never seems to go under the spotlight, but if Celtic do something or even a minority of our support don't conform, well....