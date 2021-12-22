« previous next »
Southgate youre the one , You still turn me on, footballs coming home again.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:05:44 am
Southgate youre the one , You still turn me on, footballs coming home again.

Wasnt he linked with the United and Chelsea jobs at various points? Just imagine! :D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:07:14 am
Wasnt he linked with the United and Chelsea jobs at various points? Just imagine! :D

Will go to Chelsea when Potter joins England after the World Cup.

So if England come home after 1 week of World Cup, could we get some premier league games on in that month. It would ease the congestion later.
Potter would make far too much sense. Brave Scotty Parker is nailed on for the next England manager.
Southgate is another Hodgson style fraud, when he leaves the England job he'll have no shortage of decent job offers, which is truly bizarre.
Coming out of RAWK hibernation since May to laugh at shitty England with their boring manager getting relegated from the UEFA "replace friendlies with more money" tournament.

Hahahahahahaha

International football is shite and the England team can get in the fucking bin.
Quote from: Jake on Today at 11:00:10 am
Coming out of RAWK hibernation since May to laugh at shitty England with their boring manager getting relegated from the UEFA "replace friendlies with more money" tournament.

Hahahahahahaha

International football is shite and the England team can get in the fucking bin.

Always good to get some diverse views on here. ;)

Welcome back mate, hope youre well!
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:31:58 am
Potter would make far too much sense. Brave Scotty Parker is nailed on for the next England manager.


What are the odds on a media bandwagon to make Frank Lampard the next England manager?
Doesn't matter if the next manager is English or foreign but they absolutely have to be a forward thinking manager who isn't going to try and safety first their way through tournaments.
Bigotry still the order of the day at Windsor Park I see  :butt
