Offline Classycara

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm »
At least hendo has got some air miles, and a break from training
Offline Fromola

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 09:36:06 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:32:43 pm
Italy have played some good footy tonight. A lot quicker with their passing than england

England are in the World Cup and Italy and Hungary aren't.

Nation's League is a complete waste of time.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 09:38:14 pm »
James has been really poor tonight, offered nothing in attack.
Offline Elzar

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 09:39:11 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 09:38:14 pm
James has been really poor tonight, offered nothing in attack.

Offered plenty in defence though, from Dimarcos point of view
Offline Hazell

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 09:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm
Likes of Sweden, Bosnia, Northern Ireland, Ireland etc.  ;D

Kane must be loving it, the perfect opportunity to stat pad some more.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 09:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm
Likes of Sweden, Bosnia, Northern Ireland, Ireland etc.  ;D

Oof. The real dregs.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 09:43:03 pm »
Id quite like to see Rodgers take them to the World Cup.

Be fun that, I think.

Couldnt defend but think thered be energy and some attacking impetus at least.
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 09:43:21 pm »
Offline eddiedingle

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 09:43:59 pm »
Safepass is a dreadful coach
Offline Garlicbread

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 09:44:02 pm »
Another relegation for Harry Maguire.
Offline Robinred

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 09:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:36:06 pm
England are in the World Cup and Italy and Hungary aren't.

Nation's League is a complete waste of time.

Indeed. But you have to question the selections, the players out of position, the faith in certain players, the style of play, and so on.

As others have pointed out, previous England managers have been slaughtered in the press for similar runs of Piss poor football. Im just a neutral observer in truth.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 09:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:39:11 pm
Offered plenty in defence though, from Dimarcos point of view

Offline DonkeyWan

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 09:46:14 pm »
Imagine responding to going a goal down by bringing on Shaw.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:44:31 pm
Indeed. But you have to question the selections, the players out of position, the faith in certain players, the style of play, and so on.

As others have pointed out, previous England managers have been slaughtered in the press for similar runs of Piss poor football. Im just a neutral observer in truth.

England generally do ok against the mediocre teams and struggle to ever beat anyone decent. The Nations League isnt the tournament for them (although Hungary are mediocre and they flunked that too).
Offline Fromola

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 09:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:44:31 pm
Indeed. But you have to question the selections, the players out of position, the faith in certain players, the style of play, and so on.

As others have pointed out, previous England managers have been slaughtered in the press for similar runs of Piss poor football. Im just a neutral observer in truth.

I've always said Southgate is an extremely lucky manager because he's had a ridiculous run of draws at the last two tournaments and home advantage at the Euros when everyone else had to travel all over Europe. Even the World Cup looks an open draw for them again.

The talent England have got and he plays shit-on-a-stick negative football which ultimately cost them against a non-vintage Croatia side from 1-0 up in a World Cup semi and 1-0 up in the Euros final against an Italy side that a few months later couldn't qualify for the World Cup.

It's hard to even assess Nation's League results because the players clearly aren't arsed which gives the minnows a chance. How can Hungary top a group with England, Italy and Germany with a game to spare if they all gave half a fuck about it?
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 09:48:48 pm »
Rice thinks they controlled the game. Mental.
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 09:49:27 pm »
Lineker sticking the boot in already.  ;D

https://twitter.com/GaryLineker/status/1573413312288768018

Quote
A gentle reminder that Englands most creative midfielder, @Madders10
 was not in the squad of 28. And Englands most creative footballer, @TrentAA sat on the bench getting splinters in his arse
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 09:50:26 pm »
"Trust me we're gonna be good"

Very strange choice of words. Your Declan Rice not Zinedine Zidane mate.
Offline rushyman

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 09:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:45:48 pm


Hot bread and coffee, rolling Tuscany hills

Im not sure whos knickers he was trying to get in now its been so long but I can remember that line 😂
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 09:51:59 pm »
https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1573412031272828936

Quote
0 - England are one of only two nations yet to score a single non-penalty goal in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. The other nation is San Marino.
Offline Fromola

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 09:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:51:59 pm
https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1573412031272828936

They've got to World Cup semi finals and Euros finals off dodgy pens and set pieces and they've got enough divers in the team to get them.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 09:56:21 pm »
Joe Cole is a slack jawed yokel.
Offline JRed

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 09:59:08 pm »
Gareths master plan has worked. Get us relegated so we can look good against the dregs of Europe.
Offline Fromola

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 10:00:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:59:08 pm
Gareths master plan has worked. Get us relegated so we can look good against the dregs of Europe.

Probably still get a tougher group than they'll get at the next Euros and into the knockouts.
Offline Mozology

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 10:02:40 pm »
Many on social media raving about Bellingham, just don't see it myself. Leaves me cold to be honest. Expect a whole lot more for someone priced at over 100 million and insane wages.
Offline Schmidt

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1545 on: Yesterday at 10:06:16 pm »
Only downside is Hendo and Trent will probably get 90 minutes in the next game now that it's a dead rubber, regardless of fitness.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1546 on: Yesterday at 10:06:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:59:08 pm
Gareths master plan has worked. Get us relegated so we can look good against the dregs of Europe.

Well deserved. Hope he doesnt call on any Liverpool players in future nations cup.
Offline stjohns

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1547 on: Yesterday at 10:08:26 pm »
Get our guys the fuck out of there, LFC.
Offline Fromola

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1548 on: Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:06:16 pm
Only downside is Hendo and Trent will probably get 90 minutes in the next game now that it's a dead rubber, regardless of fitness.

I see Grealish managed to get himself booked at the end so he misses it.
Offline Snail

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1549 on: Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm »
Very, very funny to anyone who isnt a weirdo.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1550 on: Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 10:02:40 pm
Many on social media raving about Bellingham, just don't see it myself. Leaves me cold to be honest. Expect a whole lot more for someone priced at over 100 million and insane wages.
Indeed, thought he was quite underwhelming, but it's hard judge in that setting. I think a lot of man U fans are excited at the thought of getting a LFC target, so the campaign for his greatness begins now.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1551 on: Yesterday at 10:23:10 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:51:46 pm
Hot bread and coffee, rolling Tuscany hills

Im not sure whos knickers he was trying to get in now its been so long but I can remember that line 😂
Tiff probably, he was always involved in some sort of love triangle with her.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1552 on: Yesterday at 11:30:03 pm »
Scrolled through this whole page and didn't see a single "arf", up your game RAWKers!
Offline 4pool

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1553 on: Yesterday at 11:30:41 pm »
Arf
Offline Son of Spion

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1554 on: Yesterday at 11:36:56 pm »
 ;D
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1555 on: Today at 03:02:25 am »
All this attacking talent and we have scored 1 penalty in 5 matches. I cant tolerate Southgate. The man has fluked it like nobody has ever fluked it before.
