Indeed. But you have to question the selections, the players out of position, the faith in certain players, the style of play, and so on.



As others have pointed out, previous England managers have been slaughtered in the press for similar runs of Piss poor football. Im just a neutral observer in truth.



I've always said Southgate is an extremely lucky manager because he's had a ridiculous run of draws at the last two tournaments and home advantage at the Euros when everyone else had to travel all over Europe. Even the World Cup looks an open draw for them again.The talent England have got and he plays shit-on-a-stick negative football which ultimately cost them against a non-vintage Croatia side from 1-0 up in a World Cup semi and 1-0 up in the Euros final against an Italy side that a few months later couldn't qualify for the World Cup.It's hard to even assess Nation's League results because the players clearly aren't arsed which gives the minnows a chance. How can Hungary top a group with England, Italy and Germany with a game to spare if they all gave half a fuck about it?