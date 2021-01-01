Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
UEFA League of Nations
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
31
32
33
34
35
[
36
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: UEFA League of Nations (Read 46564 times)
rushyman
Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 55,285
On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA League of Nations
«
Reply #1400 on:
Today
at 01:33:15 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on
Today
at 01:16:14 am
Fuck me the mistakes in there. I know its a forum but thats just not on 😂
Must go and clean the grammar immediately
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall
Mitch Hedberg
Print
Pages:
1
...
31
32
33
34
35
[
36
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
UEFA League of Nations
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2