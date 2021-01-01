Normally cheer and laugh at England getting beat, but not by these racist pieces of shit, with their neo-Nazi PM



There are many people in Hungary who feel conflicted now, too. I live here, I see it from inside. It's ridiculous, but it's working. The fuckers won big this time (April elections) because they convinced (probably through Facebook) half the countryside that their children would go to war in Ukraine if our opportunist gangster PM lost the elections. I just told my godmother to fuck off 10 days ago, because she parroted some utter stupidity from the state media about the war in Ukraine. This country is being brainwashed by a group of gangsters through media that they bought in the last decade or so. Just one example: in the Hungarian BBC every opposition party had 5 whole minutes before the current elections. FIVE. FUCKING. Minutes. We have a strange kind of democracy here. Kleptocracy.