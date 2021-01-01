« previous next »
Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,678
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 09:50:22 pm »
Kane is some captain.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,284
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 09:51:14 pm »
2 games to Qatar

😂😂

Just put them under pressure in midfield amd jobs done.

I have absolutely no idea where everyone gets this idea Phillips is a player from
Logged
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,423
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 09:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:48:07 pm
Typical Kane. Biggest cheat in the league but because he's England's bravest it hardly get's mentioned in the media. Twat.
The comments too.

"Clever play".  "Streetwise".   ::)

Kane's antics are a stain on the game.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 09:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm
Seriously, is Southgate any better than Hodgson?

Of course not. Southgate wouldn't get a job with a premier league side.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,662
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 09:52:49 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 09:47:34 pm
Think this result shows how awful the overhyped talent is. And with a manager like Southgate who can't utilise and make the most of the talent at his disposal they are never going to achieve anything.  Won't make it out the group in Qatar.

You see it time and again though. Players who play great for their clubs and then look like shit in a stilted setup for England. You can go back to John Barnes and Waddle, or even the likes of Keegan.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,550
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 09:52:58 pm »
When your idea is to not lose as opposed to trying to win. This is what happens. Who plays like that against a team like Hungary. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:54:36 pm by beardsleyismessimk1 »
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,550
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 09:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:49 pm
You see it time and again though. Players who play great for their clubs and then look like shit in a stilted setup for England. You can go back to John Barnes.

Because he doesn't set them up to win. He doesn't know how to win. He sets them up not to lose. And if you nick it then great.
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,515
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 09:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:49:18 pm
But you've just accurately described much of England's fanbase and its current PM.

Haha too true!
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,139
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 09:56:24 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:51:14 pm

I have absolutely no idea where everyone gets this idea Phillips is a player from


Just hope it's not put Abu Dhabi off buying him
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,139
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 09:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:49:18 pm
But you've just accurately described much of England's fanbase and its current PM.


It's a fair point  :lmao
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,553
  • Cool as
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm »
So much for all the talk today of "England need a resounding victory." What a shame.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm »
Harry Maguire is a pudding. 80m quid??? He's not even worth 800k quid. Honestly it's not United bias or anything close to it he's just plain shit.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,662
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 10:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm
Seriously, is Southgate any better than Hodgson?

Bearing in mind England went out the World Cup after 2 games in 2014 and went out to Iceland in Euro 2016.

Southgate has been carried by ridiculous luck with draws (Hodgson at least lost to Uruguay and Italy in the 2014 group) which has papered over a lot of cracks. As soon as they face a decent team they lose which is just the same as every other England manager.

Southgate has also had better players to work with overall.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm
Harry Maguire is a pudding. 80m quid??? He's not even worth 800k quid. Honestly it's not United bias or anything close to it he's just plain shit.

He's a fucking donkey. One of the worst defenders in the league for sure.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,183
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 10:00:46 pm »
"we won't be perfect all the time"
so for Southgate not being perfect is getting tonked 4-0 by Hungary and not scoring a goal for 180 mins?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,859
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:49:18 pm
But you've just accurately described much of England's fanbase and its current PM.

Beat me to it
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,573
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 10:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:39:35 pm
Normally cheer and laugh at England getting beat, but not by these racist pieces of shit, with their neo-Nazi PM
There are many people in Hungary who feel conflicted now, too. I live here, I see it from inside. It's ridiculous, but it's working. The fuckers won big this time (April elections) because they convinced (probably through Facebook) half the countryside that their children would go to war in Ukraine if our opportunist gangster PM lost the elections. I just told my godmother to fuck off 10 days ago, because she parroted some utter stupidity from the state media about the war in Ukraine. This country is being brainwashed by a group of gangsters through media that they bought in the last decade or so. Just one example: in the Hungarian BBC every opposition party had 5 whole minutes before the current elections. FIVE. FUCKING. Minutes. We have a strange kind of democracy here. Kleptocracy.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,183
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm
Seriously, is Southgate any better than Hodgson?
Even Watergate>Southgate
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,284
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:56:24 pm

Just hope it's not put Abu Dhabi off buying him

That must be rumours surely

Hes 2/3 levels below. Ive no idea how hes an international
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,774
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 10:09:46 pm »
.
Germany 5 - 2 Italy; 10 minute highlights - https://sbfull.com/6ua536owefei.html

Netherlands 3 - 2 Wales; 8 minute highlights - https://sbfull.com/yr0rx7giek1k.html

England 0 - 4 Hungary; 7 minute highlights - https://sbfull.com/ah1mg6vtfopw.html

Ukraine 1 - 1 Ireland; 6 minute highlights - www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18455267/ukraine-vs-republic-of-ireland

Armenia 1 - 4 Scotland; 10 minute highlights - www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18455266/armenia-vs-scotland



[OptaJoe] 'England have lost a home match by 4+ goals without scoring for the first time in their entire history. Unexpected.':-

https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1536810118465331200



'England v Hungary (0-4) | Three Lions Crumble At Molineux | Match Highlights | UEFA Nations League' - 5 minute highlights from Channel 4:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x43TVP6SOEU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x43TVP6SOEU</a>


^ in case Channel 4 don't show it...

Kane cheating and embarrassing dive on 70' (and then pretends to be hurt):-

https://streamable.com/dwvf02 & https://twitter.com/PassLikeThiago/status/1536806490744365057 & https://twitter.com/DanLewis1999/status/1536807706526470145



Full-time boos from England fans: https://twitter.com/footballxis3/status/1536819973649227777 & https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson/status/1536810971569823746



'The first England mens game here since 1956. £50+ a ticket. Fans dead right to boo. Disgraceful performance from an England team playing in sandals.':-

https://twitter.com/aidanmccartney/status/1536811569140715520

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:52:41 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,620
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:36:00 pm
Worst home defeat since 1928. :lmao
The Wembly Wizards
England 1 Scotland 5

https://youtu.be/kTRbQMLiJLY

I'll say that again,
England 1 Scotland 5

and again actually,
England 1 Scotland 5



Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,284
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 10:10:35 pm »
Why bother asking that mouth breather Kane anything

He literally said these words back to back. He literally talks like a simulation

Weve got to take it on the chin, weve got to move forward, end of the day webe git a World Cup

Thats an actual quote from tonight

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,183
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm »
so this was England's worst loss since 1960? Also probably worst home loss since Mongolians invaded eastern Europe.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,254
  • Follow the gourd
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 10:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm
Seriously, is Southgate any better than Hodgson?
Just a younger version of him.

Everyone behind the ball, defending deep and narrow and try to nick a goal from a set-piece.

Absolutely hates any kind of creativity or flair which he interprets as not being a team player.

Hes a fraud whos been fortunate with the groups hes been drawn in.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,183
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 10:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:36:00 pm
Worst home defeat since 1928. :lmao
To be fair, they did deserve a draw that match. I remember England missed a penalty and hit the bar too.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,284
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm »
There was a part of me somewhere that thought we were going over the top about Maguire because hes a Man U player

We arent. Hes a good championship player and I think Im being kind. Its incredible how hes wangled the career hes got
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,707
  • Seis Veces
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 10:44:19 pm »
I know it's just a shit little tournament but that result has to go down in the history books, surely? Like it was that bad you'll remember it in years to come even if you aren't arsed about international football.

It would have been shameful happening against Spain. I think that's an all timer England result. Delicious too!
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,183
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 10:46:01 pm »
Kane is a diving c*nt, has to be said again.

Did Stones foul in that 2nd yellow?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,183
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 11:07:22 pm »
Carragher tweeting absolute garbage again

You dont know what youre doing shut up you clowns. This manager has taken the country in two tournaments to the best positions since 1966.

Also this idea that Southgate is holding this group back is nonsense, this squad is no better than 2004/6 1996/98. Southgate has overachieved albeit with favourable draws. Rest up boys & come back to your normal level
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1389 on: Yesterday at 11:08:29 pm »
I have to be honest, i'm just delighted none of our players were subjected to that nonsense.

What a waste of their legs and energy it would have been.

Southgate is a joke.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,491
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1390 on: Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:46:01 pm
Kane is a diving c*nt, has to be said again.

Did Stones foul in that 2nd yellow?

just watched brief highlights and saw the second yellow - was nothing, dont know what the ref is doing, stones slows down to have his body between him and the player with the ball, that's it really, wouldn't even give a foul

anyyyyyyway, sure there will be a reaction in the press about southgate etc, dude is what he is, boring play-not-to-lose manager, hasn't changed between tonite's game and any other period of his tenure, wasting a good crop of players with him and i imagine most footy fans have held that view forever
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,753
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1391 on: Yesterday at 11:20:55 pm »
Thing about Southgate is the rush to defend him is a bit laughable although at the same time he probably is secure.

However, how many Premier League teams would replace their current manager with him if they were looking this summer? A handful at most Id have thought.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,258
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1392 on: Yesterday at 11:21:41 pm »
Would I be correct to say Conor Gallagher was the best English midfielder out of the lot of them?
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,707
  • Seis Veces
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1393 on: Yesterday at 11:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:20:55 pm
Thing about Southgate is the rush to defend him is a bit laughable although at the same time he probably is secure.

However, how many Premier League teams would replace their current manager with him if they were looking this summer? A handful at most Id have thought.

I think a Championship team (with any ambition of playing Premier League football) would be fools to hire him.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,132
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 12:00:29 am »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,642
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 12:00:46 am »
Well God damn. Looks like I missed a doozy
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,954
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 12:09:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:20:55 pm
Thing about Southgate is the rush to defend him is a bit laughable although at the same time he probably is secure.

However, how many Premier League teams would replace their current manager with him if they were looking this summer? A handful at most Id have thought.

I honestly am unsure whether you'd get a single one. Not being hyperbolic. Would have to be a shambolic club. Maybe Everton.
Logged
