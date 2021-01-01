Kane is a diving c*nt, has to be said again.
Did Stones foul in that 2nd yellow?
just watched brief highlights and saw the second yellow - was nothing, dont know what the ref is doing, stones slows down to have his body between him and the player with the ball, that's it really, wouldn't even give a foul
anyyyyyyway, sure there will be a reaction in the press about southgate etc, dude is what he is, boring play-not-to-lose manager, hasn't changed between tonite's game and any other period of his tenure, wasting a good crop of players with him and i imagine most footy fans have held that view forever