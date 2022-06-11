« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA League of Nations  (Read 42584 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,728
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 10:18:47 pm »
.
In one of the better international matches so far this Summer - and £15.6m raised for Unicef... (https://twitter.com/UNICEF_uk/status/1536093060261679105)


England 2 - 2 Rest Of The World; Rest Of The World win on 4-1 penalties!

Lee Mack with the winning penalty - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536091135441084424 or https://v.redd.it/ar5lqazoa9591(with video proof!)  :champ


1-0 to the Rest Of The World; a goal that is from TikTok star Noah Beck from the spot on 22' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536061371267395584?
 
1-1; 'Mark Wright made the "right" moves from the penalty spot' on 43' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536068024364675074

2-1 to England; 'Tom Grennan on 46' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536079431051132928

2-2; 'Kem Cetinay equalises for World XI! on 62'' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536083010692554754







https://donate.socceraid.org.uk (anyone can still donate to this until the 29th July) : https://twitter.com/socceraid : https://twitter.com/unicef_uk







A quality touch by Chelcee Grimes, one of the celebrity players, for the match too...

'For you @LFC ❤️🙏 we wont forget' - https://twitter.com/chelceegrimes/status/1536069839034499072

« Last Edit: Today at 12:49:12 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 08:25:26 am »
Quote from: Ray K on June 11, 2022, 06:51:05 pm
You really, really don't, to be fair now Sarge.

Ray's right on this one. The Scotland game is the first in a long time where anything resembling decent football was spotted on the pitch at the same time as the boys in Green (unless it was being played by the opposition. Some horrificily turgid stuff in the past 18 months. Sure we don't let many in, but that just leads to lots of 0-1 defeats most of the time.

Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,162
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 03:39:25 pm »
When did Kazakhstan actually became decent in football, beating teams like Slovakia and Belarus and topping the group easily?
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 04:13:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:18:47 pm
.
In one of the better international matches so far this Summer - and £15.6m raised for Unicef... (https://twitter.com/UNICEF_uk/status/1536093060261679105)


England 2 - 2 Rest Of The World; Rest Of The World win on 4-1 penalties!

Lee Mack with the winning penalty - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536091135441084424 or https://v.redd.it/ar5lqazoa9591(with video proof!)  :champ


1-0 to the Rest Of The World; a goal that is from TikTok star Noah Beck from the spot on 22' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536061371267395584?
 
1-1; 'Mark Wright made the "right" moves from the penalty spot' on 43' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536068024364675074

2-1 to England; 'Tom Grennan on 46' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536079431051132928

2-2; 'Kem Cetinay equalises for World XI! on 62'' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536083010692554754




...
I can't believe Lee Mack has done an Andy Townsend.  Still, I suppose it makes more sense than Patrice Evra playing for the England team (which was my first thought when I saw that picture).

Raising north of £15m for Unicef is a great achievement!  This is what June football is supposed to be about  ;D
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,162
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 08:06:18 pm »
France has been playing like garbage for a while now. Despite having Benzema and Mbappe, they struggle to create chances.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 08:13:00 pm »
In Rabiot and Guendouzi half of their midfield is populated by absolute farmers.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,162
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 08:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:13:00 pm
In Rabiot and Guendouzi half of their midfield is populated by absolute farmers.
Deschamps likes midfielders who are not creative, just fouling around and running, a bit like him (although he was a very good DM)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 