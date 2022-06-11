You really, really don't, to be fair now Sarge.
.In one of the better international matches so far this Summer - and £15.6m raised for Unicef... (https://twitter.com/UNICEF_uk/status/1536093060261679105)England 2 - 2 Rest Of The World; Rest Of The World win on 4-1 penalties! Lee Mack with the winning penalty - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536091135441084424 or https://v.redd.it/ar5lqazoa9591(with video proof!) 1-0 to the Rest Of The World; a goal that is from TikTok star Noah Beck from the spot on 22' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536061371267395584? 1-1; 'Mark Wright made the "right" moves from the penalty spot' on 43' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/15360680243646750742-1 to England; 'Tom Grennan on 46' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/15360794310511329282-2; 'Kem Cetinay equalises for World XI! on 62'' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536083010692554754...
