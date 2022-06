.

Rest Of The World win on 4-1 penalties!

In one of the better international matches so far this Summer - and... ( https://twitter.com/UNICEF_uk/status/1536093060261679105 with the winning penalty - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536091135441084424 or https://v.redd.it/ar5lqazoa9591 (with video proof!)1-0 to the Rest Of The World; a goal that is from TikTok star Noah Beck from the spot on 22' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536061371267395584? 1-1; 'Mark Wright made the "right" moves from the penalty spot' on 43' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536068024364675074 2-1 to England; 'Tom Grennan on 46' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536079431051132928 2-2; 'Kem Cetinay equalises for World XI! on 62'' - https://twitter.com/ITV/status/1536083010692554754 https://donate.socceraid.org.uk (anyone can still donate to this until the 29th July) : https://twitter.com/socceraid A quality touch by Chelcee Grimes, one of the celebrity players, for the match too...'For you @LFC ❤️🙏 we won’t forget' - https://twitter.com/chelceegrimes/status/1536069839034499072