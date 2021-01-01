« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:14:11 pm
Playing 2 holding midfielders with an England squad Southgate has, its crazy. Hes an awful manger

You could understand it if it was 4-2-3-1 with full backs bombing on and a fluid, attacking front 4, but it's not and they're just dire to watch as all England teams always are.

It's like everyone plays with the handbreak on to babysit Maguire.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Yesterday at 08:57:22 pm
I love the sound of squealing children.

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

England are shit, a talented squad hamstrung by a PE teacher as a manager.
So glad our players have been kept away from that shite this summer
England rightfully bottom

Absolute shit
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:16:46 pm
Tomori has looked poor in a back 4 too.

Very honest player though.

Tomori never dives.
This ref is like way too many refs

Blows up when a player hits the ground. The reason players dive
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm
Very honest player though.

Tomori never dives.
oof  ;D
Boos from a bunch of kids :lmao

Theyve gone full Everton.
AHA!

Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 09:35:14 pm
oof  ;D

I hung my head in shame, dont worry. :D
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:35:33 pm
Boos from a bunch of kids :lmao

Theyve gone full Everton.

Theyre pretty justified

That was absolutely hideous football
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

What actually happens then if INGURLAAAAAND finish bottom? whats the goal here, to qualify for what? is this for the next euros?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:36:13 pm
I hung my head in shame, dont worry. :D

Somehow, I don't believe that  ;)
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 09:37:30 pm
What actually happens then if INGURLAAAAAND finish bottom? whats the goal here, to qualify for what? is this for the next euros?

They get relegated to the B Group of the Nations League. In reality, have no idea what that means either except itll probably give Kane more chances to stay pad against shite.
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Yesterday at 08:57:22 pm
I love the sound of squealing children.
Welcome to the forum Jimmy  :wave

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm
Very honest player though.

Tomori never dives.
;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:38:30 pm
They get relegated to the B Group of the Nations League. In reality, have no idea what that means either except itll probably give Kane more chances to stay pad against shite.

Can still win the group though. Italy and Germany have drawn most of their games.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Switched this on with five to go, looks like the crowd was woeful.
We are Loyal Supporters

Jordan Nobbs.
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:42:29 pm
Switched this on with five to go, looks like the crowd was woeful.
Yeah they kept away due to England being shit, just some kids from the half price hooligans thread made it in.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:42:29 pm
Switched this on with five to go, looks like the crowd was woeful.

Was behind closed doors

Just kids
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:39:36 pm
Can still win the group though. Italy and Germany have drawn most of their games.

Christ. Will be some skanky last minute winner against 10 men and well be great again. What were you wer worried about?

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:44:39 pm
Jordan Nobbs.

Hes on his summer holidays, he can do what he likes.
Southgate coming outbto face the music here with these 3 

Pleased with the performance 😂😂😂
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:53:35 pm
Was behind closed doors

Just kids

Ahh, shows how interested I am in this.

Edit: Just brought myself up to speed and read up on the reasons for the ban. 
We are Loyal Supporters

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm
Very honest player though.

Tomori never dives.
James Bond puns now is it?
I just checked the outright betting odds for the World Cup, and somehow England are second favourites, is the general standard of international football that bad at the moment?, I don't watch it so I don't know.
surprised by the quality from Obafemi.

knew he was a decent prospect but his pass and goal today were top level. 
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:19:34 pm
I just checked the outright betting odds for the World Cup, and somehow England are second favourites, is the general standard of international football that bad at the moment?, I don't watch it so I don't know.

It's not like they haven't got the talent. It's all a bit Sven and the golden generation though with Southgate.

France I'm guessing are favourites and they flatter to deceive a lot and play within themselves. They did win the last one though.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm
It's not like they haven't got the talent. It's all a bit Sven and the golden generation though with Southgate.

France I'm guessing are favourites and they flatter to deceive a lot and play within themselves. They did win the last one though.
Brazil are actually favourites, 9/2, England are 11/2.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm
Brazil are actually favourites, 9/2, England are 11/2.

Richarlison leads the line for Brazil so that probably answers your question.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm
Very honest player though.

Tomori never dives.

 ;D

He really bond with James... Reece James.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

After the Euros last summer and with the World Cup this winter, wtf are they doing playing internationals during the off season? Players should be having a complete break.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:27:51 am
After the Euros last summer and with the World Cup this winter, wtf are they doing playing internationals during the off season? Players should be having a complete break.

There's another Afcon. Nations League finals as well.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:27:51 am
After the Euros last summer and with the World Cup this winter, wtf are they doing playing internationals during the off season? Players should be having a complete break.

Was flabbergasted when I found out they had this shower of shit "tournament" right after the end of the season.

Haven't seen any matches, but reading the about the quality of football on offer, you can tell the players give 0 fucks about this.

Utterly pointless
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 pm
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 09:01:37 am
Was flabbergasted when I found out they had this shower of shit "tournament" right after the end of the season.

Haven't seen any matches, but reading the about the quality of football on offer, you can tell the players give 0 fucks about this.

Utterly pointless

Players are always knackered after a long season but at least give what they have left in the tank for the Euros/World Cup etc.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Northern Ireland-Cyprus just started. Jist saw last 3 h2h ended 0-0, not sure this will be an entertaining match.
Cyprus leading 1-0  ;D
Cyprus 2 now, I knew N. Ireland was bad but I had no idea they were this bad.
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:13:16 pm
Cyprus 2 now, I knew N. Ireland was bad but I had no idea they were this bad.

The God of Mockers heard your cry and took swift(-ish) action ;D

2-2; full-time. (I think they are still bad though too, mate)


Northern Ireland 0 - [1] Cyprus; Kakoullis 32' - https://streamable.com/7ufk8k

Northern Ireland 0 - [2] Cyprus; Kakoullis 51' - https://streamable.com/j3syx6

Northern Ireland [1] - 2 Cyprus; McNair 71' - https://streamable.com/id52wu

Northern Ireland [2] - 2 Cyprus; Evans 90+4' - https://streamable.com/p19x15
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

North Macedonia are 3 up inside 20 minutes. Imagine putting 90 minutes in your legs against Gibraltar.
