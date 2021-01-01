I just checked the outright betting odds for the World Cup, and somehow England are second favourites, is the general standard of international football that bad at the moment?, I don't watch it so I don't know.



It's not like they haven't got the talent. It's all a bit Sven and the golden generation though with Southgate.France I'm guessing are favourites and they flatter to deceive a lot and play within themselves. They did win the last one though.