Playing 2 holding midfielders with an England squad Southgate has, its crazy. Hes an awful manger
I love the sound of squealing children.
Tomori has looked poor in a back 4 too.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Very honest player though.Tomori never dives.
oof
Boos from a bunch of kids Theyve gone full Everton.
I hung my head in shame, dont worry.
What actually happens then if INGURLAAAAAND finish bottom? whats the goal here, to qualify for what? is this for the next euros?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
They get relegated to the B Group of the Nations League. In reality, have no idea what that means either except itll probably give Kane more chances to stay pad against shite.
Switched this on with five to go, looks like the crowd was woeful.
Can still win the group though. Italy and Germany have drawn most of their games.
Jordan Nobbs.
Was behind closed doorsJust kids
I just checked the outright betting odds for the World Cup, and somehow England are second favourites, is the general standard of international football that bad at the moment?, I don't watch it so I don't know.
It's not like they haven't got the talent. It's all a bit Sven and the golden generation though with Southgate. France I'm guessing are favourites and they flatter to deceive a lot and play within themselves. They did win the last one though.
Brazil are actually favourites, 9/2, England are 11/2.
After the Euros last summer and with the World Cup this winter, wtf are they doing playing internationals during the off season? Players should be having a complete break.
After the Euros last summer and with the World Cup this winter, wtf are they doing playing internationals during the off season? Players should be having a complete break.
...Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...
Was flabbergasted when I found out they had this shower of shit "tournament" right after the end of the season.Haven't seen any matches, but reading the about the quality of football on offer, you can tell the players give 0 fucks about this. Utterly pointless
Cyprus 2 now, I knew N. Ireland was bad but I had no idea they were this bad.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]