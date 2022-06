I'd like that. You guys or the Danes would still propably win it most years but it'd be interesting,like Finnkampen but with us 5.



I'd fancy Norway to have a good go at that right now considering Haaland is cryptonite to the weak Swedish defence!It would just be a fun tournament all round. Getting rid of the useless mid-season friendlies and have a four-game group stage dash with two games in each country and then the final between the top two being played in Stockholm, Copenhagen or Gothenburg depending on preference from the group stage winner. The other stadiums just aren't large enough for such a massive occasion but there's time to change that over in HelsinkiAs a tournament it would bring the nerve and excitement back to Nordic international football and really reinvigorate people's love for their national teams when there's a chance to actually win something that people really care about!