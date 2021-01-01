« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA League of Nations  (Read 36871 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 09:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:44:04 pm
watch it again, german dude falls on the leg that kane ends up tripping himself with, so pen in that regard

agree with offside, unless came off a german player
It did.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,081
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 09:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 09:45:31 pm
It does who tried to play it.

The penalty was stone wall.

I agree.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,469
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 09:47:14 pm »
southgate will be happy with the result, he'll learn nothing from this, stick with his negative ways

wasting talent year on year
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,313
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 09:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:40:18 pm
15 out of 50. Next highest pen scorer is Lampard with 9.

And most of the rest are made up of goals against the likes of Panama and San Marino.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 09:49:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:45:00 pm
Penalties do count as well.

There are ways of looking at it. Look at Fernandes at the mancs. Scored lots of pens first season. What a great scoring record etc then the pens stop coming and then his stats look rather average.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 09:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:46:12 pm
It did.

It hit a Germany player, but not sure it was deliberately played?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,604
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 09:51:18 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:49:49 pm
There are ways of looking at it. Look at Fernandes at the mancs. Scored lots of pens first season. What a great scoring record etc then the pens stop coming and then his stats look rather average.

True, but surely we cant deny that Kane, being a c*nt aside, is a brilliant striker. By the penalty logic, Salah should have handed his award to Son.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,310
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 09:52:11 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:50:27 pm
It hit a Germany player, but not sure it was deliberately played?

I guess he's deliberately made an attempt at the ball though. Unlike fanbinho in the CL final

Germany played pretty well but just not ruthless enough in the box, England rubbish for the first 80 minutes 
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 09:52:19 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:50:27 pm
It hit a Germany player, but not sure it was deliberately played?
He went for the ball. VAR decided it was a deliberate attempt. I don't like the rule but it's been around a while now.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,676
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 09:54:15 pm »

'Allianz Arena shines in rainbow colors during Germany's Nations League match against England. UEFA prohibited the stadium from doing so during Germany's Euro 2020 match against Hungary  the last time the national team played a match in Munich.':-

https://twitter.com/dw_sports/status/1534264929569722373




Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,708
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:51:18 pm
True, but surely we cant deny that Kane, being a c*nt aside, is a brilliant striker. By the penalty logic, Salah should have handed his award to Son.
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:50:27 pm
It hit a Germany player, but not sure it was deliberately played?

Who cares? Sorry, Virg.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,243
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 10:05:10 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:50:27 pm
It hit a Germany player, but not sure it was deliberately played?

It was. Stretched his foot out

Was a pen aswell

Whats funny is Kane to the interviewer

3 off rooney now

Oh I just like helping the team 😂

No Daughter sacrificing needed tonight
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,243
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 10:08:43 pm »
Whats this calling Owen Mo shit all of a sudden

A name made out of his initials how weird and forced

Id understand more if it was a nod towards the 3 stooges 
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,893
  • Legend
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 10:49:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:08:43 pm
Whats this calling Owen Mo shit all of a sudden

A name made out of his initials how weird and forced

Id understand more if it was a nod towards the 3 stooges 

I remember him being called Mo on here back when I first joined in the early 2000s
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,243
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 11:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 10:49:03 pm
I remember him being called Mo on here back when I first joined in the early 2000s

Really ?

Ive literally never heard that before I heard Rio saying it to him

Must have missed the boat on that
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,679
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 11:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Iska on June  4, 2022, 10:19:15 pm
Turkey
Luxembourg
Lithuania
Faroe Islands

How is this a group?  One of these is not like the others.

That's a hilarious group, even before it is considered in the context of a group like england, italy, germany and hungary.  ;D
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm »
England played tonight? Bugger, I missed it.  :P
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,251
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #977 on: Today at 12:19:51 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:47:44 pm
And most of the rest are made up of goals against the likes of Panama and San Marino.

Albania - 4
San Marino - 5
Montenegro - 4
Panama - 3
Malta - 4
Tunisia - 2
Lithuania - 2
Kosovo - 2
Switzerland- 2

Hes notched up a few against lesser teams for sure.


Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 