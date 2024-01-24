My mum who is 96, totally deaf and frail. Still lives independently in a flat.
Didnt receive her winter fuel payment by 26 th Jan. Rang them on the gov . Number waiting 35 minutes. Initially they insisted on me answering various eligibility questions eg mum receiving pension credit, age etc. Then we hit the security questions. My mum is to totally deaf so I asked if they could ask me the question, I would write it down and my mum could tell them the answer
. No this wasnt allowed as I was prompting her WTF. Nice lad on the phone but couldnt suggest a solution.