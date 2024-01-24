All these posts about NHS letters remind me of the time I took my mum to the diabetic clinic for her 6mthly checkup.



They lived very rurally and post, even 1st class was at least 4 days and when we arrived at clinic was told her appointment had been cancelled as the doctor was on annual leave but that they'd sent a letter with the rearranged appointment details.



I explained letters were a waste of time and it would be better if they would email me instead. The receptionist was disgusted at that saying "we can't possibly afford to send emails"!



I've recently sent a letter, next day and signed for to a business as I needed proof they'd received it and it took a week to get confirmation on the tracking thing 😡