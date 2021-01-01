« previous next »
Carillion scrambles to stay afloat

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #840 on: Today at 12:56:42 pm
And more importantly , how will Chelsea get to euro aways now?
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #841 on: Today at 12:58:41 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:56:09 pm
Bloody hell. Has Chris grayling been told?

Hes advised the public not to panic, hes laying on a bus replacement service.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #842 on: Today at 01:00:42 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 12:56:06 pm
Fire and re-hire. Reminder that the Tories voted against new law which would have prevented companies from doing this.
Always seem to be the Tories behind every misfortune in this country at the moment. Still won't stop the simpletons from voting them in, yay Brexit and all that.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #843 on: Today at 01:24:10 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:54:10 pm
Guardian reporting they have sacked all crew across entire fleet.  :o

All 800. Apparently the crews are still on the ships.

Replacement crews were waiting on buses to replace them. There's a word for that I think.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #844 on: Today at 01:49:30 pm
Absolute c*nts. 800 people now on the dole  :no
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #845 on: Today at 02:49:22 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 01:24:10 pm
All 800. Apparently the crews are still on the ships.

Replacement crews were waiting on buses to replace them. There's a word for that I think.

Foreign crews - mostly from sweatshop countries in Asia, apparently.

P&O are owned by DP World (they bought it in 2019), who are in turn owned by the Dubai dictatorship.

DP World announced in 2021 that in the preceding accounting period they made a profit of $475m. Now they are bleating that P&O (as an individual company) made losses in during the pandemic years, so this move is 'necessary' for the company's survival.

Utter bollocks.

It's pure greed by a bunch of thieving, multi-billionaire dictators.

But hey, that's capitalism.

And another example of the UK flogging off its silver to pay the rent (ie, our balance of payments deficit is consistently enormous, as we've outsourced our manufacturing function to China and other low-labour cost - ie, sweatshop - economies, and rely on foreign money - often dirty money - to buy up our companies and real estate)

The Tory scum will make the right noises to keep the flagshagging fuckwits onside, but will never implement the sort of labour protection laws that the French - for example - enjoy (but which that right-wing, Thatcherite twat Macron is removing), which would protect workers from this sort of predatory
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #846 on: Today at 03:11:32 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:49:30 pm
Absolute c*nts. 800 people now on the dole  :no
800 people in what was already one of the most deprived parts of the country.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #847 on: Today at 04:37:18 pm
Dubai company.
Johnson was meeting with the Dubai ruler to discuss oil prices. Anyone think he gave the go ahead to this?

Personally I think the crews should open the sea cocks, smash the pumps and sink the fleet. Because no matter what happens this shower of crooks in government wont get them their jobs back. They have enabled this despicable act
