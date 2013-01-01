Maybe a longer term thing, but does anyone else think that the biggest long term impact of the Covid crisis could be a further hollowing out of certain office jobs in relatively high cost of living regions.



If you can be 100% WFH why would a business choose to pay for an individual in a high cost of living area eg London when you could have them outside of London (within UK or otherwise).



In the same way businesses have to compete globally for a sales order to make whatever widget, I wonder whether we as individuals will start to feel like we are competing at a global level too?*



*this is already the case in certain sectors.