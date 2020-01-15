Funny how Thomas cook which mostly caters in the cheap holiday market is left to die, but FlyBe which mostly deals in UK commuter flights (like the ones MP's like to claim for) gets a £100m tax dodge package.
There are plenty of other cheap holiday providers. Without Flybe, a lot of airports will lose half their flights.
If it weren't for Flybe, if I wanted to fly anywhere in the UK from Aberdeen, I'd have to go via London. Flybe run flights from Aberdeen to Newcastle, Manchester, Southampton, Norwich, Leeds/Bradford, Belfast, Birmingham, Humberside.