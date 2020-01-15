« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat  (Read 32200 times)

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,044
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #480 on: January 15, 2020, 06:08:04 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 15, 2020, 05:58:53 PM
Funny how Thomas cook which mostly caters in the cheap holiday market is left to die, but FlyBe which mostly deals in UK commuter flights (like the ones MP's like to claim for) gets a £100m tax dodge package.

There are plenty of other cheap holiday providers. Without Flybe, a lot of airports will lose half their flights.

If it weren't for Flybe, if I wanted to fly anywhere in the UK from Aberdeen, I'd have to go via London. Flybe run flights from Aberdeen to Newcastle, Manchester, Southampton, Norwich, Leeds/Bradford, Belfast, Birmingham, Humberside.
Logged

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,581
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #481 on: January 15, 2020, 09:27:00 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on January 15, 2020, 06:08:04 PM
There are plenty of other cheap holiday providers. Without Flybe, a lot of airports will lose half their flights.

If it weren't for Flybe, if I wanted to fly anywhere in the UK from Aberdeen, I'd have to go via London. Flybe run flights from Aberdeen to Newcastle, Manchester, Southampton, Norwich, Leeds/Bradford, Belfast, Birmingham, Humberside.
also Flybe isnt as fundamentally fucked as thomas cook
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #482 on: January 15, 2020, 10:12:04 PM »
Beales department stores teetering on the edge. 22 stores, 1,000 staff (nearest one to here is in Southport)
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,645
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #483 on: January 15, 2020, 11:04:17 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 15, 2020, 10:12:04 PM
Beales department stores teetering on the edge. 22 stores, 1,000 staff (nearest one to here is in Southport)

They're a local company to me, started in Bournemouth in 1881.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,592
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #484 on: January 16, 2020, 01:12:54 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on January 15, 2020, 06:08:04 PM
There are plenty of other cheap holiday providers. Without Flybe, a lot of airports will lose half their flights.

If it weren't for Flybe, if I wanted to fly anywhere in the UK from Aberdeen, I'd have to go via London. Flybe run flights from Aberdeen to Newcastle, Manchester, Southampton, Norwich, Leeds/Bradford, Belfast, Birmingham, Humberside.

Without flybe, Belfast City airport will be left with only 4 routes operating. It would cut NI off from the rest of the UK at a time when Brexit is already doing that.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,044
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #485 on: January 16, 2020, 07:05:06 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on January 16, 2020, 01:12:54 AM
Without flybe, Belfast City airport will be left with only 4 routes operating. It would cut NI off from the rest of the UK at a time when Brexit is already doing that.

Yeah we have more than that but apart from Loganair (flights to Shetland/Orkney/Wick/Stornoway), without Flybe the only domestic flights are to London.

We are already pretty cut off with a terrible train and road south.
Logged

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #486 on: Today at 12:29:18 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on January 16, 2020, 07:05:06 AM
Yeah we have more than that but apart from Loganair (flights to Shetland/Orkney/Wick/Stornoway), without Flybe the only domestic flights are to London.

We are already pretty cut off with a terrible train and road south.

Drive or get a train?

As for NI, easyjet.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,519
  • YNWA
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #487 on: Today at 08:57:14 AM »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Today at 12:29:18 AM
Drive or get a train?

Said as if the train and road networks in this country are any good.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,044
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #488 on: Today at 11:03:24 AM »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Today at 12:29:18 AM
Drive or get a train?

As for NI, easyjet.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:57:14 AM
Said as if the train and road networks in this country are any good.

Especially the train and road to Aberdeen, as I said.

The train is still single track in lots of places which slows down the trains significantly. And the road has needed turned into a motorway for years, it has loads of dangerous junctions without slip roads and flyovers.

And Bob's post misses the point. If all these flights disappear from airports like Aberdeen, the whole airports could go out of business, and you won't even be able to fly to London.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #489 on: Today at 11:17:11 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 11:03:24 AM
Especially the train and road to Aberdeen, as I said.

The train is still single track in lots of places which slows down the trains significantly. And the road has needed turned into a motorway for years, it has loads of dangerous junctions without slip roads and flyovers.




Reminds me of when, circa 2012, Id a meeting in Edinburgh one day and another in Aberdeen the next, so that meant a drive from Edinburgh to Aberdeen. I left about 8pm and naively looked at a map and reckoned it would take about 2 hours. I was still driving to Aberdeen at midnight.  And the meeting the next day was scheduled to start 8am. 

Got to Aberdeen eventually but wasnt a nice drive.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,970
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #490 on: Today at 01:16:08 PM »
Unilever have axed 175 jobs at the Port Sunlight factory with another 100 jobs to go in the next 2 years.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 