Fabinho was a real athlete at his peak but he still needed protection. You can't vacate the midfield, push your fullbacks up and leave the 6 to fight every fire. Take Rodri, the best 6 in the league, he gets lots of protection from 4 monster athletes behind him in defence. Sometimes one of them pushes up into midfield to make it a 3-2 as well.



True. All 6s can't do it in their own, but an elite 6 doesn't require the 8s to stay close to him so as not to leave him isolated thus vulnerable when teams break. Jurgen spoke specifically about us having to do this this season. That's not a midfield at full power (which a Klopp team needs to be inorder to function), that's a midfield that is limping and trying to protect/cover up a weakness. A team that presses high like Klopp will leave spaces in behind, and this is where an athletic 6 is a necessity to cover this space. The problem is because we don't have an athletic 6, the midfield hasn't pressed high up at all this season (and definitely not last either). This is a low energy midfield (in comparison to 2018 to 2022 anyway), more passive, easily got through, far less winning the ball high up and providing quick ball to the attack close to goal. It's why both attack and defence suffer when its low energy, as the attack doesn't get the same quick ball (and with opposition defences out of position), while the defence doesn't get the same protection/screening.While protecting the defence isn't a one man job, you only need to see the impact on a team when a quality 6 either leaves or loses his legs. Fabinho in 22-23 is the biggest drop off I have seen in regard to us and we became wide open overnight. The Southampton game with their midfield runners bypassing him relentlessly in his last game for us, that crowned it. Kante left Leicester as champions (the only major departure) and they came 12th. Makelele left R.Madrid as champions, they came 4th and went four years without a league title (and all those Galacticos pointed to his sale). Both players won the league in the first season with Chelsea. We moved Fabinho (and Hendo) to CB in 2021 and proceeded to lose game after game, moved them back into midfield and with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips as the CB pair we went on title winning form. Leicester won a league title with Wes Morgan and Robert Huth as the CB pair.An elite DM is often pivotal. Us in Istanbul without one in the first half. Us with one in the second (did anyone see Kaka after half time?).I also believe a top one would allow the 8s be even better defensively, as their workload would decrease by not having to constantly protect him. Dom has a motor on him, and of all the impressive things he did in those first few months it was the constant running to the end and the distance he covered that we spoke about most. Mac we also spoke about his ability to press, something that I didn't know he had in him. Jones has developed into a quality defensive player thanks to Jurgen. Defensively these are three quality 8s, none of them would be a weakness in midfield (like a Coutinho, and we saw the dramatic improvement in our pressing when he departed, or a Gravenberch (at the minute)). They need a top class 6 doing his job in behind them though to get the best out of them, both offensively (in freeing them up to get forward more) and defensively.