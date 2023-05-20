The biggest concern I have for this new system is the lack of pragmatism and adaptation shown, especially yesterday.
Villa set up to nullify us, overloaded the middle and we had no idea what to do, we spent most of the game aimlessly punting the ball long.
There was acres of space out wide, we need to improve our in game intelligence and state to adapt what is in front of us instead of banging our head against a brick wall.
Hopefully this is improved over the summer as Trent should have gone back to his older positions and created overlaps, hed had got much more space and time. Especially considering it was Digne and then Ashley bird shit Young out there.