We could almost experiment with Gakpo in the Hendo position a bit more. I think he has all the attributes for it minus maybe crossing but I think having him there almost makes us less predictable. When the ball is recycled to Hendo sometimes you can almost feel those defenders drop back into space waiting for the cross, with Gakpo I feel he could do some of those 10-y things whilst offering a lot of the physicality that Hendo currently possesses. What we would lose with this is of course the drive that Gakpo would provide us in the false 9.



Also, don't know if he can the dirty Hendo stuff in the middle and defensive third. Ultimately it might be good for Liverpool but probably not great for Gakpo.



Two biggest issues for me with this new set up is 1) the Hendo position and 2) the left forward position and what we expect from that.