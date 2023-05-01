I completely agree that we need to overhaul our entire midfield and that only Jones, if he continues his fitness and form, has provided enough evidence this season that he could be a mainstay for us in midfield for the longer term out of all our current options. HOWEVER, upgrading the midfield doesn't necessarily mean just workhorses, it may well mean players with the technical ability to play as 8/10 hybrids who are also able to press and have the legs to get back. That is, players who will play ahead of Trent in his inverted role.
Trent's current role ASKs much less of him in terms of overlapping Salah. The whole point of inverting your fullback is you invert them. He's probably still going on the outside a little bit but it seems to me to simplify Trent's role and, crucially, has enabled him to be incredibly effective since he moved. Getting the best out of generational talents is always sensible. It may not work for the team longer term and obviously there's no one else who can do it. BUT then there was no one else who could play RB the way Trent's been playing it, and at times this season it's seemed like Trent can't even play RB that way either!