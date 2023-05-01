« previous next »
Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 857787 times)

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10120 on: May 1, 2023, 02:44:24 pm »
Don't see the point in not just playing a right back and Trent in midfield, essentially in the position that Elliott was selected in and that Henderson has been playing for years. Offers width on the right, overlaps Salah if necessary, comes into the midfield to play with the 6.

I think it's asking so much of everyone else to accomodate this system.

Robertson can't cover the left flank and play left CB at the same time and it stifles our left sided attack entirely  he's not playing particularly well this season anyway and it's really leaving him falling between two stolls much of the time. If Curtis/Diaz/Jota/Nuñez all need him coming around the outside to make space because they're all right footed and head in-field into traffic, but he can't be up at the oppositions by-line and playing left centre-back at the same time.

Konaté has to play RCB and RB and while he's the most able candidate for the job, it's an enormous task, and with the line constantly re-setting itself it's crazy hard for him to call off-sides.

Virg has to cover both CB positions when Konaté is out in the RB zone and god knows he isn't at his best right now.



Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10121 on: May 1, 2023, 05:21:02 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on May  1, 2023, 02:44:24 pm
Don't see the point in not just playing a right back and Trent in midfield, essentially in the position that Elliott was selected in and that Henderson has been playing for years. Offers width on the right, overlaps Salah if necessary, comes into the midfield to play with the 6.

I think it's asking so much of everyone else to accomodate this system.

Robertson can't cover the left flank and play left CB at the same time and it stifles our left sided attack entirely  he's not playing particularly well this season anyway and it's really leaving him falling between two stolls much of the time. If Curtis/Diaz/Jota/Nuñez all need him coming around the outside to make space because they're all right footed and head in-field into traffic, but he can't be up at the oppositions by-line and playing left centre-back at the same time.

Konaté has to play RCB and RB and while he's the most able candidate for the job, it's an enormous task, and with the line constantly re-setting itself it's crazy hard for him to call off-sides.

Virg has to cover both CB positions when Konaté is out in the RB zone and god knows he isn't at his best right now.




Because to play a RB and start Trent at the 6 you would then need to take off someone else which would probably be an attacker so the balance of the whole side would change more than you might think.

We were asking a lot of our defenders yesterday because they had to make plays since nobody else was winning the ball. Maybe it was a bad day the office for them? Though I think we all have accepted at this point that Fabinho just isn't the same player anymore which is really sad. So in situations like that there will be time the defenders will look bad because they can't be perfect, at least not typically.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10122 on: May 1, 2023, 06:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May  1, 2023, 05:21:02 pm
Because to play a RB and start Trent at the 6 you would then need to take off someone else which would probably be an attacker so the balance of the whole side would change more than you might think.

We were asking a lot of our defenders yesterday because they had to make plays since nobody else was winning the ball. Maybe it was a bad day the office for them? Though I think we all have accepted at this point that Fabinho just isn't the same player anymore which is really sad. So in situations like that there will be time the defenders will look bad because they can't be perfect, at least not typically.

To be clear, I'd play him at 8 in the position that Henderson and Elliott have been playing this season, where I think he could do pretty much every thing he's started to do in recent weeks, and every team wouldn't immediately target the space in our back line.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10123 on: May 1, 2023, 06:40:03 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on May  1, 2023, 06:19:30 pm
To be clear, I'd play him at 8 in the position that Henderson and Elliott have been playing this season, where I think he could do pretty much every thing he's started to do in recent weeks, and every team wouldn't immediately target the space in our back line.

but why when we can use his qauilty as an extra world class attacker in addition to our midfield and attack without taking one of them off especially since we know we can defend well with him as a rb if we improved our midfield with the right players
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10124 on: May 1, 2023, 07:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on May  1, 2023, 06:40:03 pm
but why when we can use his qauilty as an extra world class attacker in addition to our midfield and attack without taking one of them off especially since we know we can defend well with him as a rb if we improved our midfield with the right players

Yeah exactly, we clearly still need to work on a few things and iron out a few creases but the upside to this new system is that we get an extra body in the centre of the park which should help us dominate the ball
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10125 on: May 1, 2023, 11:02:29 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on May  1, 2023, 06:19:30 pm
To be clear, I'd play him at 8 in the position that Henderson and Elliott have been playing this season, where I think he could do pretty much every thing he's started to do in recent weeks, and every team wouldn't immediately target the space in our back line.
That Role is very different to one he been playing. He basically able to dictate the tempo of the game though passing. The role Henderson/ Elliott is basically the #10 role in the MF asking to be the creator in the midfield and play a lot btw in the lines. He can also create from deeper doing this role.
Also it makes the team weaker
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10126 on: Yesterday at 03:50:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  1, 2023, 08:00:05 am
I dont like how we are using the left side. Feels to me that we are allowing the left forward to come in a lot more and are asking the midfielder on that side and Robbo to provide the width. I much prefer the City/Arsenal method where Saka/Martinelli and Grealish/Mahrez are told to keep the width.

Was curious how our new set up compared to Citys and why we still seemed a lot more vulnerable to counters/attacks than them.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10127 on: Yesterday at 06:05:12 am »
So I rewatched the end bit of the first half, and what we definitely struggled with was their switch from a 3-2 press to a 2-3. Was wondering if anyone saw it the same? It looked at that point that's where Trent and Fab started becoming a little bit more overwhelmed in the midfield, they were winning the ball a bit higher.

How do you see overcoming this? Personally, we need someone higher and wider especially on the right.

On the topic of having to wider players ala Mahrez and Graelish who like to stay super wide, I think it would cost Salah his effectiveness. He looked great first 25 when he was in the half spaces.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10128 on: Yesterday at 07:34:43 am »
I personally think the game on Sunday, we were in cruise control but then took our foot off the gas at the 25-30 min mark and that was what let them back into the game. I dont think there was any genuine tactical genius from Spurs which brought them back into it, just down to us giving them a life line. What we should have done was carried on with the tempo we set and just scored more, thus getting their players demoralised and that would have killed off the game.

We didnt and we ended up making this game a lot harder work than it needed to be.
« Reply #10129 on: Yesterday at 09:05:30 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 03:50:48 am
Was curious how our new set up compared to Citys and why we still seemed a lot more vulnerable to counters/attacks than them.

Probably because we are less used to it but yes we are playing it differently. Again I dont know the logic to why we want our midfielders to overlap Salah and Diaz, it really limits the sort of players we can go for. I prefer the City and Arsenal method of them being 10s.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10130 on: Yesterday at 09:33:16 am »
Will be interesting to see what sort of midfielder we are after this summer as with Thiago turning 33 next season, Henderson legs getting older, our middle is lacking creativity so we have to turn to Trent or a false number 9 or wide attackers to drop back to add that cutting edge to the centre. If we do go after the work horses Jurgen likes then Trent will probably continue his foray in midfield. I would really prefer to have more baskets as why put all our eggs on Trent for our midfield creativity. A team challenging for honours should have two or three midfield options who can break teams down with their passing or surges forward. Trent gets injured, burnt out then we are back to where we were when struggling, highlighting the lack of cutting edge in our CM against teams who park the bus.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10131 on: Yesterday at 09:40:59 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:33:16 am
Will be interesting to see what sort of midfielder we are after this summer as with Thiago turning 33 next season, Henderson legs getting older, our middle is lacking creativity so we have to turn to Trent or a false number 9 or wide attackers to drop back to add that cutting edge to the centre. If we do go after the work horses Jurgen likes then Trent will probably continue his foray in midfield. I would really prefer to have more baskets as why put all our eggs on Trent for our midfield creativity. A team challenging for honours should have two or three midfield options who can break teams down with their passing or surges forward. Trent gets injured, burnt out then we are back to where we were when struggling, highlighting the lack of cutting edge in our CM against teams who park the bus.

I'm not sure if this is right. I think moving Trent more centrally actually frees up the right sided 8 to be more of a creative force in and around the box. That's because it's easier for Trent to cover the defensive third of the pitch when he's staying behind the ball (as he does more often from the inverted position) and in turn means the right sided 8 isn't required to cover for Trent so much. It's actually if we're returning Trent to his high and wide / go wherever he wants role that we're more in need a workhouse to cover behind him. What I would say is deep lying ball progression is less needed from CM if Trent stays central so Thiago (or players like him) are needed less. Perhaps we're using the term creativity differently though, which could explain our different posts. I'd use creativity for chance creation and 'ball progression' for the sorts of things Thiago does from CM, that is moving the ball up the pitch. Trent has always offered both from RB but he can now (from a inverted position) potentially offer both in a way that lessons the need for Thiago doing it and in such a way that enables him to cover defensively a little more.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10132 on: Yesterday at 10:10:58 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:33:16 am
Will be interesting to see what sort of midfielder we are after this summer as with Thiago turning 33 next season, Henderson legs getting older, our middle is lacking creativity so we have to turn to Trent or a false number 9 or wide attackers to drop back to add that cutting edge to the centre. If we do go after the work horses Jurgen likes then Trent will probably continue his foray in midfield. I would really prefer to have more baskets as why put all our eggs on Trent for our midfield creativity. A team challenging for honours should have two or three midfield options who can break teams down with their passing or surges forward. Trent gets injured, burnt out then we are back to where we were when struggling, highlighting the lack of cutting edge in our CM against teams who park the bus.

Bellingham-eque midfielder is what we need. IMO, Curtis to some degree offers it on the left. I personally think he's been super underrated by the fan base for a long time, but he hasn't featured very often and to some degree that's understandable. Nearly everytime I've seen him I've seen a lot of things I've liked, and he's actually super tactically astute for a 22 year old. Can and will get better, hope we persist with him.

I don't think there's a long llist of midfielders that suit our right side which is a problem. None of the names mentioned at the moment fill that role, but I suppose to some degree if we look at maybe moving Trent to that role and replacing someone in Trent's position in the double pivot would make more sense. Could be worth trialling Thiago/Hendo in the 6 for a bit next to Fabi and moving Trent ot the 8 to see how it all plays out? Doesn't look like we're gonna get 4th now so if we're going to experiment now might be the time.
« Reply #10133 on: Yesterday at 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:40:59 am
I'm not sure if this is right. I think moving Trent more centrally actually frees up the right sided 8 to be more of a creative force in and around the box. That's because it's easier for Trent to cover the defensive third of the pitch when he's staying behind the ball (as he does more often from the inverted position) and in turn means the right sided 8 isn't required to cover for Trent so much. It's actually if we're returning Trent to his high and wide / go wherever he wants role that we're more in need a workhouse to cover behind him. What I would say is deep lying ball progression is less needed from CM if Trent stays central so Thiago (or players like him) are needed less. Perhaps we're using the term creativity differently though, which could explain our different posts. I'd use creativity for chance creation and 'ball progression' for the sorts of things Thiago does from CM, that is moving the ball up the pitch. Trent has always offered both from RB but he can now (from a inverted position) potentially offer both in a way that lessons the need for Thiago doing it and in such a way that enables him to cover defensively a little more.

A midfield of the current Fabinho, Elliott and Jones is hardly a template for a challenge on a title next season. As harsh as that is, it's the honest truth as a half arzed Spurs when they decided to put some effort into their play dictated the game for a huge portion of the game. If Thiago was not made of glass would be a huge upgrade to our team but we have to rely on our back ups right now as the first choice are either injured or lack the intensity we need for 90 mins.

Again you are asking Trent to bring the creativity to the center, while also asking him to fulfill some of the RB duties he has done for years as he still gets back and overlaps Salah. That's a lot of eggs in one basket and no one else can do that role for us so if he gets injured what happens? Buy another inverted RB option who can rotate with Trent? Good luck on finding anyone who can do that specialised role n be happy to start less than ten games a season.

Jurgen has to find a younger version of Thiago and Fabinho this summer. The likes of Jones, Elliott can continue to develop their game n get game time as they are two or three seasons from hitting their potential probably. We saw last weekend our current set up has massive gaps in it which better teams would rip apart. We couldn't buy a clean sheet right now against a team vying for a title or CL so we need better ways of managing games as no point blowing our load in the first twenty minutes and hanging on the ropes by the end of a game.

Logged
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10134 on: Yesterday at 10:33:03 am »
the new system asks for too much of Konate.
He couldnt play midweek because he needed more recovery days.

He was exhausted vs Spurs. He has to do too much. We need another CB in for sure.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10135 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 am »
I completely agree that we need to overhaul our entire midfield and that only Jones, if he continues his fitness and form, has provided enough evidence this season that he could be a mainstay for us in midfield for the longer term out of all our current options. HOWEVER, upgrading the midfield doesn't necessarily mean just workhorses, it may well mean players with the technical ability to play as 8/10 hybrids who are also able to press and have the legs to get back. That is, players who will play ahead of Trent in his inverted role.

Trent's current role ASKs much less of him in terms of overlapping Salah. The whole point of inverting your fullback is you invert them. He's probably still going on the outside a little bit but it seems to me to simplify Trent's role and, crucially, has enabled him to be incredibly effective since he moved. Getting the best out of generational talents is always sensible. It may not work for the team longer term and obviously there's no one else who can do it. BUT then there was no one else who could play RB the way Trent's been playing it, and at times this season it's seemed like Trent can't even play RB that way either!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10136 on: Yesterday at 10:35:07 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:33:03 am
the new system asks for too much of Konate.
He couldnt play midweek because he needed more recovery days.

He was exhausted vs Spurs. He has to do too much. We need another CB in for sure.

I definitely agree we needs another CB. It doesn't help that Fabinho can't really move anymore. If he were a lot more mobile he'd be much more able to drop in and cover the defence.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10137 on: Yesterday at 10:50:03 am »
We can't be playing a system that requires centre back rotation because it knackers out the right sided one, that's ridiculous.  We do need another centre back because Matip, Gomez and Konate are all injury prone though.
« Reply #10138 on: Yesterday at 10:50:26 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:35:07 am
I definitely agree we needs another CB. It doesn't help that Fabinho can't really move anymore. If he were a lot more mobile he'd be much more able to drop in and cover the defence.

If Fab is playing in this system he is fine, as long as we stick to the system. Both him and Virg have looked much more like their old selves for the most part.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10139 on: Yesterday at 10:51:49 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 10:50:26 am
If Fab is playing in this system he is fine, as long as we stick to the system. Both him and Virg have looked much more like their old selves for the most part.

He's nowhere near fine. He really needs replacing.
« Reply #10140 on: Yesterday at 10:54:21 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:33:03 am
the new system asks for too much of Konate.
He couldnt play midweek because he needed more recovery days.

He was exhausted vs Spurs. He has to do too much. We need another CB in for sure.

Agreed. I think have a more defensive left back who tucks in will allow less space between the 3 defenders, less ground for Konate to cover and still allows Trent that freedom.

Links to Colwill and Inacio hint toward this.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10141 on: Yesterday at 11:03:21 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 10:50:26 am
If Fab is playing in this system he is fine, as long as we stick to the system. Both him and Virg have looked much more like their old selves for the most part.
We're still struggling to keep clean sheats and we're still giving away 2/3 big chances per game.
« Reply #10142 on: Yesterday at 11:10:47 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:33:03 am
the new system asks for too much of Konate.
He couldnt play midweek because he needed more recovery days.

He was exhausted vs Spurs. He has to do too much. We need another CB in for sure.

It's a bit of a nightmare waiting to happen as to solidify the team backbone you need your center back pairing out there as much as possible as fresh as possible. Our youngest center back is looking tired in this new role required so instead of resting our most senior cb we might have to rest Konate. Makes no sense at all as we look to our inverted rb for the creation while taking away from our back line. Robbing Peter to pay Paul. If we are in a period of experimenting then why not start two holding midfielders... Thiago and Henderson with Trent roving. Henderson falls into the RB slot every time Trent vacates it. You cannot expect Virgil right now to protect even more space than normal as even in his heyday he might struggle. We are moving a lot of chess pieces to get Trent into the center and the balance of the team is way off to be honest. Right now people are asking for us to buy a new right back, a new left back maybe, new center back plus we definitely need to bolster midfield, all of that to allow Trent to continue his new role. Anyway let's see what happens over the summer as two new midfielders could work wonders and allow us to return to a hybrid template of the rock and roll template Jurgen likes.
« Reply #10143 on: Yesterday at 11:13:21 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 11:10:47 am
It's a bit of a nightmare waiting to happen as to solidify the team backbone you need your center back pairing out there as much as possible as fresh as possible. Our youngest center back is looking tired in this new role required so instead of resting our most senior cb we might have to rest Konate. Makes no sense at all as we look to our inverted rb for the creation while taking away from our back line. Robbing Peter to pay Paul. If we are in a period of experimenting then why not start two holding midfielders... Thiago and Henderson with Trent roving. Henderson falls into the RB slot every time Trent vacates it. You cannot expect Virgil right now to protect even more space than normal as even in his heyday he might struggle. We are moving a lot of chess pieces to get Trent into the center and the balance of the team is way off to be honest. Right now people are asking for us to buy a new right back, a new left back maybe, new center back plus we definitely need to bolster midfield, all of that to allow Trent to continue his new role. Anyway let's see what happens over the summer as two new midfielders could work wonders and allow us to return to a hybrid template of the rock and roll template Jurgen likes.
The balance is just about right atm because we are scoring a lot of goals.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10144 on: Yesterday at 11:22:03 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:50:03 am
We can't be playing a system that requires centre back rotation because it knackers out the right sided one, that's ridiculous.  We do need another centre back because Matip, Gomez and Konate are all injury prone though.

Gomez was in the team fairly consistently in the first half of the season, featuring in all but 3 of the first 25 games or so, and mostly starting at CB and playing the full 90. He then had a horror show against Real Madrid, and then got a hamstring injury and since then hasn't really been able to get back into the side. Hard to know if Gomez has a long term place at the club. He is pretty much a solid backup defender who is pretty versatile. VVD and Matt both aging (and with VVD he's well out of form on top of that), and would be prudent to find replacements before long, but agree that the midfield is higher priority than that. Will be an exciting off season that's for sure. I hope we see a bit more of Tsimikas next season, as I think Robbo has regressed considerably.

« Reply #10145 on: Yesterday at 12:04:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:13:21 am
The balance is just about right atm because we are scoring a lot of goals.

If your idea of balance is loads of goals... By the way we scored as much in the previous system... and no clean sheets then your books will never balance. Third highest scorers in the league but way off our best and something like joint 8th worst defence. That's not balanced.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10146 on: Yesterday at 12:11:13 pm »
We've barely changed the system after how many years playing a different way.  It's going to take time on the training pitch to get the system to where it needs to be in order for the balance and the control to be right.  You can't just flip a switch and expect that everyone will be perfect playing in these different roles. 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10147 on: Yesterday at 12:24:07 pm »
We are going to have to be in a position to switch systems at times. City have been playing this system as well albeit slightly differently but against Arsenal they switched to a standard 4-2-3-1. We are going to have some tactical flexibility.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10148 on: Yesterday at 12:31:01 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 12:04:18 pm
If your idea of balance is loads of goals... By the way we scored as much in the previous system... and no clean sheets then your books will never balance. Third highest scorers in the league but way off our best and something like joint 8th worst defence. That's not balanced.
What I mean is that there is no right or wrong tactic. Earlier on in the season, we were open and porous defensively but we weren't scoring enough to make up for it. At the moment, we are still porous at the back BUT we are scoring enough goals to win games.

You can play anyway you want, it's all about balancing your strengths and weaknesses. The balance of risk amd reward is just about right at the moment. If you want to play this high and concede many big chances then you must be clinical and score a lot at the other end. That doesn't mean I like how open we are.

If we were this clinical since the beginning of the season, we'd be around 3rd-4th now but to win trophies, we have to shore up our defence.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10149 on: Yesterday at 12:39:52 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 12:04:18 pm
If your idea of balance is loads of goals... By the way we scored as much in the previous system... and no clean sheets then your books will never balance. Third highest scorers in the league but way off our best and something like joint 8th worst defence. That's not balanced.
Isn't that the same as Klopp's first couple of full seasons though when he was trying to implement his style, we scored loads but were vulnerable at the back. Over time we developed the system and got in players that complimented it better until we were solid at both ends of the pitch.

Hopefully we're going through that phase again now with thise new system. It may take a few more months and a couple of transfer windows to make it ideal.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10150 on: Yesterday at 01:05:25 pm »
Like not trying to be funny but we still have 11 players on the pitch, yes there is space to exploit but we've always had space to exploit behind, the main difference is we used to have peak Van Dijk sweeping up anything into the fullback channels for 90 minutes week in week out.

Konate isn't really being asked to do too much, the back "3" along with Fabinho need to work better on maintaining their shape and moving around more so Konate has less to cover.

As others have said, getting legs on the right side of midfield and a no.6 who actually covers ground quickly will soon change the dynamic.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10151 on: Yesterday at 04:48:40 pm »
Not that we don't need another CB but Konate wouldn't have to make as many plays if the spacing in the press was good and the spacing in the press won't be good until we have midfielders that can close the gaps consistently. I just don't think you can really make any judgements on anything until we see some actual prime aged players in there playing and what the result then is. In a lot of ways Virgil was great because he didn't actually have to do anything. Not that he wasn't an amazing defender just that the plan was for it to never get to that point where he actually did have to do it.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10152 on: Yesterday at 08:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:39:52 pm
Isn't that the same as Klopp's first couple of full seasons though when he was trying to implement his style, we scored loads but were vulnerable at the back. Over time we developed the system and got in players that complimented it better until we were solid at both ends of the pitch.

Hopefully we're going through that phase again now with thise new system. It may take a few more months and a couple of transfer windows to make it ideal.

Just surprised we have not stuck with what we know as with the older system with Trent out wide, the missing pieces were two midfielders to shore up the spaces and re-energize the press. The Salah / Trent partnership on the right on its day is one of the best in the league. Trent is looking better with the current switch but others still look flat.

The old system needed two additions to get back to title challenging form hopefully. This new system is still requiring two midfielders, possibly a center back to cover the stretched back line and question marks even over Robertson. Seems to be a lot of tweaking and spend to see if this new system is workable v the Klopp system that's tried and trusted. We will see i guess
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10153 on: Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:24:07 pm
We are going to have to be in a position to switch systems at times. City have been playing this system as well albeit slightly differently but against Arsenal they switched to a standard 4-2-3-1. We are going to have some tactical flexibility.
Have we ever really been like that under Klopp? I feel it's been incredibly rare for us to change set up depending on the opponent (we changed a few.thinah this year more to find something to work for us) where as Guardiola is pretty famous for changing things (and fucking it up in some big Champions League games).

I imagine we'll set up a certain way through preseason and.jusy go with that for months.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10154 on: Yesterday at 11:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm
Have we ever really been like that under Klopp? I feel it's been incredibly rare for us to change set up depending on the opponent (we changed a few.thinah this year more to find something to work for us) where as Guardiola is pretty famous for changing things (and fucking it up in some big Champions League games).

I imagine we'll set up a certain way through preseason and.jusy go with that for months.



Maybe. I was way more positive about this system earlier on than what I have seen against Spurs and even the game before. Its incredibly complicated and seems full of far more intricacies than the ones used at City and Arsenal. Robbo pushes on far more, the attackers (particularly on the left) tuck in which means the midfielder on the left has to provide the width. Its a bit Rogders in 2014-15 style thinking.

I feel like at some point we will be taken to the cleaners in consecutive games and we will have to find some new way.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10155 on: Today at 06:13:18 am »
Move Trent permanently into midfield and buy a right back (or recall Beck) and buy an aggressive ball winner.
