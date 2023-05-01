I'm not sure if this is right. I think moving Trent more centrally actually frees up the right sided 8 to be more of a creative force in and around the box. That's because it's easier for Trent to cover the defensive third of the pitch when he's staying behind the ball (as he does more often from the inverted position) and in turn means the right sided 8 isn't required to cover for Trent so much. It's actually if we're returning Trent to his high and wide / go wherever he wants role that we're more in need a workhouse to cover behind him. What I would say is deep lying ball progression is less needed from CM if Trent stays central so Thiago (or players like him) are needed less. Perhaps we're using the term creativity differently though, which could explain our different posts. I'd use creativity for chance creation and 'ball progression' for the sorts of things Thiago does from CM, that is moving the ball up the pitch. Trent has always offered both from RB but he can now (from a inverted position) potentially offer both in a way that lessons the need for Thiago doing it and in such a way that enables him to cover defensively a little more.



A midfield of the current Fabinho, Elliott and Jones is hardly a template for a challenge on a title next season. As harsh as that is, it's the honest truth as a half arzed Spurs when they decided to put some effort into their play dictated the game for a huge portion of the game. If Thiago was not made of glass would be a huge upgrade to our team but we have to rely on our back ups right now as the first choice are either injured or lack the intensity we need for 90 mins.Again you are asking Trent to bring the creativity to the center, while also asking him to fulfill some of the RB duties he has done for years as he still gets back and overlaps Salah. That's a lot of eggs in one basket and no one else can do that role for us so if he gets injured what happens? Buy another inverted RB option who can rotate with Trent? Good luck on finding anyone who can do that specialised role n be happy to start less than ten games a season.Jurgen has to find a younger version of Thiago and Fabinho this summer. The likes of Jones, Elliott can continue to develop their game n get game time as they are two or three seasons from hitting their potential probably. We saw last weekend our current set up has massive gaps in it which better teams would rip apart. We couldn't buy a clean sheet right now against a team vying for a title or CL so we need better ways of managing games as no point blowing our load in the first twenty minutes and hanging on the ropes by the end of a game.