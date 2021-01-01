Sometimes for whatever reason things just go awry for a while, it happens to even the best and it's pointless trying to micro-analyse everything. Our own history shows us this, I dread to think what our history would look like if the club had sacked Bill Shankly during his wilderness years, or even his coaching staff which is what some seem to be advocating for here, how different would the history of this club look if the likes of Bob and Joe got the bullet in the late 60's/early 70's.

While we were losing to Watford and Barry Endean, buying expensive flops like Alun Evans/Tony Hately and trying out the Peplows and Mclaughlins and Walls of this world the likes of United & Everton were rubbing our noses in it by winning European Cups and league titles. There was an extended period of a good 3 or 4 years where the only thing seemingly holding us together on the pitch was Tommy Smith.

This extended period in the wilderness wasn't overseen by mugs, nor was it overseen by people who were past it or had lost the golden touch because between them Shankly Paisley and Fagan were about to embark this club on a period of dominance never before seen in the English game. When we were getting pumped 4-1 at home by Man United though believe me it just didn't feel like it.

Just like Shanks Jurgen has proven he can do it before and just like Shanks he will do it again. Just like Shanks it won't be a smooth road and sometimes we'll have to put irrational belief ahead of data sheets and cold hard facts but prioritising intangibles like blind loyalty, blind faith, togetherness and irrational belief is actually how this club created its modern identity and found its soul.