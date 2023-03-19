My feeling is everyone is getting too set on what the 3 starting forwards will be as if we will be back to the Mane - Firmino - Salah forward line playing every game, we have 5 great options in there now which we've not had under Klopp previously so we will see plenty of change from game to game, Diaz - Nunez - Salah for low block teams with maybe Gakpo as the advanced midfielder, maybe Diaz/Nunez - Gakpo - Salah against the teams where there's more space with Diaz in place of Salah sometimes to give him a rest, maybe even Salah up top instead of Gakpo, then throw Jota into the mix and he could cover most of those positions if needed.
We just need a more athletic midfield and better defence to help it work now.