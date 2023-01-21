Thats a lot of pressure on Diaz, if hes our only real option on the left, and Nunez, Gakpo, Jota are indeed all considered varying forms of 9s.
It wouldn't surprise me if we moved Jota on and recruited a young pacey wide player who can play on either wing.
Apart from Salah he's the only proven PL goalscorer we have on our books & he's in his prime.
We have already done it at times this season. Home to Rangers would be an example, with Thiago and Hendo as a double pivot and Jota in behind Nunez with Diaz and Mo wide.We then followed that up in the away game at Arsenal until Diaz got injured.
Erm when talking about goalscorer what do you mean? Because hes not scored in his last 17 premier league appearances. Wouldnt really call jota a proven goalscorer
