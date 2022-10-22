« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 743404 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8200 on: Today at 10:11:07 am »
The problem is the midfield,end of story.

As for judging young players when they're playing in a midfield without legs,how about we don't,Harvey was great when the MF was functioning
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,602
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8201 on: Today at 10:51:39 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:48:15 am
We've had Diaz and Firmino in plenty of games and looked utter shit with the same problems so not sure you can blame it all on Darwin.

Thats a fair challenge.

Nunez has been really good but I still there is some pressing ability we need to work at. I also dont think it was wrong what Klopp talked about last week.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,601
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8202 on: Today at 10:58:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:43:51 am
Also ties into what Klopp was saying about defending from the front. The problem is though that two of those are Salah and Nunez, who are supposedly our long term players.

Well he/we signed one breaking our transfer record and broke our wage record by a distance for the other - neither of them really press... neither does Gakpo so it can't be that much of a priority
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8203 on: Today at 11:04:16 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:58:57 am
Well he/we signed one breaking our transfer record and broke our wage record by a distance for the other - neither of them really press... neither does Gakpo so it can't be that much of a priority


Nunez certainly defends.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8204 on: Today at 11:08:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:51:39 am
Thats a fair challenge.

Nunez has been really good but I still there is some pressing ability we need to work at. I also dont think it was wrong what Klopp talked about last week.

Agreed, I think his work rate is really good but it can defo be channelled in a more productive way. But he could be the goat presser and if he's got a dysfunctional mess behind him or alongside him he'll just look like a mad man running round like crazy on his own.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,602
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8205 on: Today at 11:11:19 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:58:57 am
Well he/we signed one breaking our transfer record and broke our wage record by a distance for the other - neither of them really press... neither does Gakpo so it can't be that much of a priority


Yep that would be a worry, although you would think thats a part of your game that can be taught.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,844
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8206 on: Today at 11:21:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:51:39 am
Thats a fair challenge.

Nunez has been really good but I still there is some pressing ability we need to work at. I also dont think it was wrong what Klopp talked about last week.
No doubt. It shouldn't be seen as an attack on Nunez either, it's understandable that it will take some time for him to adapt to how we play. Usually signings get a few months to bed in, and I'm sure that if all of our attackers were fit we'd have seen Salah/Jota/Diaz starting most games during the first half of the season.

The signs are encouraging. He tracks back well, but he doesn't press from the front.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8207 on: Today at 11:30:04 am »
The more you look at our transfer policy recently the more it feels like the previous approach has been totally jettisoned. We don't sign pressing forwards, we don't sign athletic midfielders.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,990
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8208 on: Today at 11:43:19 am »
Gakpo has good pressing figures doesn't he? It also seems we were very keen on Tchouameni, and Bellingham/Caicedo so I'm sure its not something we've just stopped doing in terms of pressing forwards and athletic midfielders.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8209 on: Today at 12:00:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:43:19 am
Gakpo has good pressing figures doesn't he? It also seems we were very keen on Tchouameni, and Bellingham/Caicedo so I'm sure its not something we've just stopped doing in terms of pressing forwards and athletic midfielders.


But Klopp said the word transition & that has to mean changing everything that has made him one of the best coaches in the history of the game and trying something that he's never tried before.He couldn't possibly have meant that the squad is at a point where it needs refreshing.

Refreshing on a big scale thanks to FSG but that's another argument altogether.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,601
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8210 on: Today at 12:03:34 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:43:19 am
Gakpo has good pressing figures doesn't he?

He does not no... 0.67 pressure regains per 90 in the Erdivise this year, about as low as its possible to be .. he's done a smidge better in previous years but he looks pretty ineffective without the ball (which is a shame as he turns it over a lot so he creates a lot of opportunities to go and get it back..)


Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,313
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8211 on: Today at 12:07:57 pm »
Isn't it difficult to judge someones pressing numbers unless they're playing in a pressing system?

I'm sure players playing under Hodgson had pretty bad pressing numbers, doesn't mean they can't press.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,601
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8212 on: Today at 12:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:07:57 pm
Isn't it difficult to judge someones pressing numbers unless they're playing in a pressing system?


Yup that's true - by the same token there aren't many players who are told 'don't go and close down the opposition and try and win the ball back'
Jota had great pressing numbers in a non pressing Wolves team for example . In Gakpo's case the hope is he was playing as more of a pure forward (he's getting profiled as an AM/winger on a lot of stats sights when he isn't)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:40 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,602
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8213 on: Today at 12:23:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:11:17 pm
Yup that's true - by the same token there aren't many players who are told 'don't go and close down the opposition and try and win the ball back'
Jota had great pressing numbers in a non pressing Wolves team for example . In Gakpo's case the hope is he was playing as more of a pure forward (he's getting profiled as an AM/winger on a lot of stats sights when he isn't)

Thing is we bought Mane from Southampton, Bobby from Hoffenheim, Jota from Wolves. In the art of us getting better, we are led to then buying players from better sides who invariably have less pressing opportunities.

I can imagine the kick off now if we bought a player to replace any of that front three with a player from some of them clubs. Even if we bought Jota now to replace Mane, we would have one hell of a kickoff.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8214 on: Today at 12:26:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:43:19 am
Gakpo has good pressing figures doesn't he? It also seems we were very keen on Tchouameni, and Bellingham/Caicedo so I'm sure its not something we've just stopped doing in terms of pressing forwards and athletic midfielders.

True but given how poor we are right now I'm not giving them any points at all for rumours about us being keen on Caicedo, or for fluttering eyes at Bellingham or for pursuing Tchouameni and then failing to get a alternative. I'm interested in outcomes. What they have done is brought in Carvalho and Elliot (neither of whom are particularly athletic in terms of strength, speed and stamina) and kept multiple non athletic midfielders around longer than they needed too.

As for Gapko, I'm just going on what Jack says. He might be wrong!
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,990
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8215 on: Today at 12:28:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:00:16 pm

But Klopp said the word transition & that has to mean changing everything that has made him one of the best coaches in the history of the game and trying something that he's never tried before.He couldn't possibly have meant that the squad is at a point where it needs refreshing.

Refreshing on a big scale thanks to FSG but that's another argument altogether.

Ok sure, FSG, yep.

But alas....we've also bought in Thiago, who isn't a particularly athletic midfielder. He's clearly planned a route into the first team for Elliott, who isn't a particularly athletic midfielder. We've pushed for Nunez, who certainly isn't at a Bobby/Jota level of pressing. So whilst I'm sure we're not suddenly completely changing how we play, its a little short sighted to think that we're not trying to adapt how we do play rather than thinking in an ideal world we'd replace each player with an absolute doppelganger.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,601
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8216 on: Today at 12:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:26:15 pm
As for Gapko, I'm just going on what Jack says. He might be wrong!

Always a massive chance of this :)
His pressure regain numbers are from statsbomb so whatever we've bought him for (a tough question to answer) it's probably fair to say its not his pressing.
Jota and Firmino are our only pressing forwards really so if pressing from the front was critical we haven't put together a front line to do that. Some of them should be able to improve I guess.. dunno
As is the theme of this thread nowadays its very hard to know what our approach / template is. Either we have one that's not being executed on the pitch or its become confused 
I've become convinced analytics probably isn't much of a part of recruiting for whatever it is but hope this is proved not to be the case
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8217 on: Today at 12:33:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:28:15 pm
Ok sure, FSG, yep.

But alas....we've also bought in Thiago, who isn't a particularly athletic midfielder. He's clearly planned a route into the first team for Elliott, who isn't a particularly athletic midfielder. We've pushed for Nunez, who certainly isn't at a Bobby/Jota level of pressing. So whilst I'm sure we're not suddenly completely changing how we play, its a little short sighted to think that we're not trying to adapt how we do play rather than thinking in an ideal world we'd replace each player with an absolute doppelganger.

Oh right, you agree with me!
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,319
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8218 on: Today at 12:33:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:31:24 pm
Always a massive chance of this :)
His pressure regain numbers are from statsbomb so whatever we've bought him for (a tough question to answer) it's probably fair to say its not his pressing.
Jota and Firmino are our only pressing forwards really so if pressing from the front was critical we haven't put together a front line to do that. Some of them should be able to improve I guess.. dunno
As is the theme of this thread nowadays its very hard to know what our approach / template is. Either we have one that's not being executed on the pitch or its become confused 
I've become convinced analytics probably isn't much of a part of recruiting for whatever it is but hope this is proved not to be the case

We bought him because he's the missing link according to Pep.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,990
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8219 on: Today at 12:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:33:05 pm
Oh right, you agree with me!

Who knows who agrees with who, like Jack says its all a bit muddled. I dont think we're trying to stop doing the things which made us successful, we clearly still want to press from the front, we still clearly want a strong, athletic midfield. But there's also no doubt certain signings suggest that we also see it as important that we have different types of player to what we had previously.

Actually seems like we've gone 'Right, just imagine us having a world class playmaker in Thiago, an out and out winger in Diaz and an absolute wrecking ball in Nunez coming into this dominant, pressing monster side, we'll be untouchable, no bus parker will stop us' but then completely ignored refreshing the monster pressing side, so we've now got players who look like they dont fit in that well. There's 100% been a complacency right through the club, including the fanbase. (Also doesn't mean the constant whingers were justified in doing so, as they say a broken clock is right twice a day).
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8220 on: Today at 12:45:29 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:39:22 pm
Who knows who agrees with who, like Jack says its all a bit muddled. I dont think we're trying to stop doing the things which made us successful, we clearly still want to press from the front, we still clearly want a strong, athletic midfield. But there's also no doubt certain signings suggest that we also see it as important that we have different types of player to what we had previously.

Actually seems like we've gone 'Right, just imagine us having a world class playmaker in Thiago, an out and out winger in Diaz and an absolute wrecking ball in Nunez coming into this dominant, pressing monster side, we'll be untouchable, no bus parker will stop us' but then completely ignored refreshing the monster pressing side, so we've now got players who look like they dont fit in that well. There's 100% been a complacency right through the club, including the fanbase. (Also doesn't mean the constant whingers were justified in doing so, as they say a broken clock is right twice a day).

Do you think I'm a constant whinger ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,319
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8221 on: Today at 12:46:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:39:22 pm
Who knows who agrees with who, like Jack says its all a bit muddled. I dont think we're trying to stop doing the things which made us successful, we clearly still want to press from the front, we still clearly want a strong, athletic midfield. But there's also no doubt certain signings suggest that we also see it as important that we have different types of player to what we had previously.

Actually seems like we've gone 'Right, just imagine us having a world class playmaker in Thiago, an out and out winger in Diaz and an absolute wrecking ball in Nunez coming into this dominant, pressing monster side, we'll be untouchable, no bus parker will stop us' but then completely ignored refreshing the monster pressing side and publishing a book about it, so we've now got players who look like they dont fit in that well. There's 100% been a complacency right through the club, including the fanbase. (Also doesn't mean the constant whingers were justified in doing so, as they say a broken clock is right twice a day).

Let's not gloss over the root cause of all ourthe world's problems, please.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,990
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8222 on: Today at 12:55:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:45:29 pm
Do you think I'm a constant whinger ?

Nah absolutely not :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,319
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8223 on: Today at 01:06:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:55:59 pm
Nah absolutely not :thumbup

inconsistent, though?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8224 on: Today at 01:21:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:06:15 pm
inconsistent, though?

Better than being incontinent,so I'll take it.

Just got sick and tired of giving them the benefit of the doubt window after window,not pushing on after cementing ourselves as the best side in the world over a 2yr period.

I still think that we would've missed out on CL were it not for Allis header and without movement within the next week or so we will miss out this year & that's not acceptable.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,914
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8225 on: Today at 01:25:12 pm »
No point talking about the individual pressing game / stats when the teams pressing stats have fallen through the floor. Either press as a team or don't bother.

We occasionally discussed Jurgens issues with coming up with a Plan B, which is rarely required as Plan A is brilliant. The issue is when required Plan B has rarely made a great appearance has it?? I guess when you rarely need to change a working process why have a good Plan B.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8226 on: Today at 01:33:27 pm »
Get Potter in as assistant manager after he gets the bullet from Chelsea, that's what I say (I don't but I bet people will say it).
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,914
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8227 on: Today at 01:55:54 pm »
The crazy thing is you can see what sort of player works best for us especially in midfield. Hard working run through the wall in terms of energy required who can win the ball back n let others work their magic. While they don't grow on trees there is a good few of those types out there. Probably every Top 6 side in the top five leagues have one, maybe even two. Some midtable teams have the bones of a good midfielder who could really blossom at the right club. Even the odd team that gets relegated has a hidden gem that moves on n does very well.

Our team has shown again and again it can bring good players into the team and make them reach their potential. I have to think we had to see numerous candidates at other clubs who were available to move on and somehow didn't try and get one of them over the past two or three seasons. I see us banging on about spending 100m plus on a Rice or Bellingham and think that's rarely us is it? Usually we have one or two Robertson type players in there to fix our midfield issue. Of course we also have thrown the wallet open too as every successful modern team has a big signing or five in there. Still think there is loads of great hard working midfielders out there who would not break the transfer fee bank and would blend nicely alongside a Fabinho, Thiago or Henderson.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8228 on: Today at 02:52:25 pm »
What's also ironic is the fact we have Morton, Bajcetic, and Clark coming through the nippers' ranks, all of whom look fairly well suited in terms of those raw attributes. It's that cohort 'at the right age and physical level' we're lacking. Well, that and a reversion to some kind of structured set up.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8229 on: Today at 03:16:15 pm »
One of the observations I'd make from watching this seasons team play, is the lack of coherent combinations both defensively and offensively.

Our left hand side used to operate seamlessly, from Robbo through Gini and Mane, all performing their individual roles to a high level - but combining and covering space for one another where required....making themselves available when another was in trouble or covering roles when caught out of position.

The same on the right hand side, front three pressing in harmony all with purpose and intensity...runs off the ball to either create space or provide penetration in combinations.

Our 2 centre backs and holding midfielder closing down space and winning those first balls either in the air or on the deck, again offering a starting point to build play.

There are very few areas of the pitch that are working collectively to a high level, part of that is a cog is either new or well used. But I believe it's important to regain some synergy if only in one or two areas over the upcoming weeks, we'll start to look more a cohesive unit by doing so.

Certainly central defence and our right hand side, we have enough fit and experienced options who are performing to a certain degree (Trents renaissance in form in recent weeks, Salah still top goal scorer) to build a base, and that would be where I'd want to see a higher degree of performance.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8230 on: Today at 03:22:46 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:52:25 pm
What's also ironic is the fact we have Morton, Bajcetic, and Clark coming through the nippers' ranks, all of whom look fairly well suited in terms of those raw attributes. It's that cohort 'at the right age and physical level' we're lacking. Well, that and a reversion to some kind of structured set up.

I think its the opposite I think they are all great technicians but what will stop any of them truly making it here if there was one thing to stop them would be athleticism, especially in regards to Morton. Its actually funny they have some of the same problems that we seem to suffer from in the first team, I still fancy Bajcetic to make it and I think Clark also has a good chance as a number 8 although competition is high, but would have loved if they had that extra bit of pace and raw power to go with their ability on the ball.

That type of player is rare though I guess, which is why the likes of Bellingham are so highly rated, we have Balagizi who is a bit like that too but I dont think hes as highly rated as the three you mentioned.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:24:50 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,914
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8231 on: Today at 06:36:28 pm »
When we have some great young players with the ingredients to become stars in their own rights, as long as all the stars align for them then it adds ammunition to my belief that there is dozens of potential Hendersons, Milners, Fabinhos out there. There must be one or two midfielders at 20 or 30 clubs around Europe and more further afield who have the ingredients to be top class midfielders. Again the stars have to be just right but got to think with the right ground (Anfield) and the right manager these lads / potential transfer targets have a brilliant chance of making the grade.

Perhaps we need a big signing to gee the team up now which is why we are linked with the likes of the Rices in the game.

Anyway i honestly think there is numerous good players out there available for a lot less than 80m who could improve us quite quickly while we improve them.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Niru Red4ever

  • Spoiler spoiler
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,877
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8232 on: Today at 06:46:34 pm »
Whatever the issues are, I hope Klopp and co can work with minimal pressure and take the time to sort it. Even if it means missing out on CL for next season.
Cycles are part of the game. Nothing to be too worried about.
Logged
Would love the 19th more and more trophies; but would love even more to see a fan owned LFC.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,602
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8233 on: Today at 06:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Niru Red4ever on Today at 06:46:34 pm
Whatever the issues are, I hope Klopp and co can work with minimal pressure and take the time to sort it. Even if it means missing out on CL for next season.
Cycles are part of the game. Nothing to be too worried about.

Agreed. We dont need to make a drama out of not getting into the CL and all this talk of 200-300m is mad. If anything, going back to the start and being a bit more humble with the players we go for is what this club needs.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8234 on: Today at 06:59:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:48:04 pm
Agreed. We dont need to make a drama out of not getting into the CL and all this talk of 200-300m is mad. If anything, going back to the start and being a bit more humble with the players we go for is what this club needs.


Klopps arrogance is rubbing off on us all.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,602
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8235 on: Today at 07:06:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:59:50 pm

Klopps arrogance is rubbing off on us all.

Its more the idea we go back to what Klopp talking about pushing the train or something like that and not having players just jump on when we are successful. I dont like the whole waiting for certain superstars stuff and i certainly dont think any player out there should be serenaded with attention from a club like ours.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8236 on: Today at 08:00:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:59:50 pm

Klopps arrogance is rubbing off on us all.
I wish ppl would eff off with the "arrogance" talk.  how about "bloody mindedness"?  coz that's what I think you mean.

(he's like 99.99% of all top managers - they get complaints criticisms and "advice" thrown at them 10,000 a week, so they all grow one hell of a stubborn streak)

the man doesn't have an arrogant bone in his body.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8237 on: Today at 08:08:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:00:30 pm
I wish ppl would eff off with the "arrogance" talk.  how about "bloody mindedness"?  coz that's what I think you mean.

(he's like 99.99% of all top managers - they get complaints criticisms and "advice" thrown at them 10,000 a week, so they all grow one hell of a stubborn streak)

the man doesn't have an arrogant bone in his body.

So you're saying that the man has no backbone  :-X
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8238 on: Today at 08:12:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:28:15 pm
Ok sure, FSG, yep.

But alas....we've also bought in Thiago, who isn't a particularly athletic midfielder. He's clearly planned a route into the first team for Elliott, who isn't a particularly athletic midfielder. We've pushed for Nunez, who certainly isn't at a Bobby/Jota level of pressing. So whilst I'm sure we're not suddenly completely changing how we play, its a little short sighted to think that we're not trying to adapt how we do play rather than thinking in an ideal world we'd replace each player with an absolute doppelganger.

This is all true. But why? Why would we change from such a successful formula? It makes no sense at all. Klopp has always played high energy football. Klopp has no experience of playing a non-pressing style of football, why would we seek to change to one?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Up
« previous next »
 