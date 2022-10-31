I couldnt give a shit about the last five years they were brilliant but we need to look forward not back



I am going to reply to a post from the FSG thread in here because this is a better place for it I think. It's a stream of consciousness rather than a post to be over-analysed or torn apart, but after reading so many negative posts and threads on here lately I just needed somewhere to post something like this.You see, I couldn't agree with this any less. I don't expect success and I don't expect us to be a straight line in terms of performance. We've climbed the heights and won everything that there is to win, and that is ultimately the goal of football. Some people have said that we should have broken up the team after the league win. Sold players and refreshed the squad, moved on Milner, Henderson, and others. But those players were a key part of the performances last season, and I wouldn't swap last season for a better season this year, because you never know if another season like last season will ever come around again. I said at the start of the season that everything from here was gravy, and I still stand by that.Maybe we caught lightning in a bottle with everything that happened. Edwards and his team being ahead of the field and basically batting 1.000 in terms of success rate. Signing unique players like Gini, Matip, Mane, Firmino and Salah. Having a unique spirit, energy and drive that came from characters like Henderson, Milner, Robertson, and others. Having Alexander-Arnold come through the academy at just the right time to transform the position of full back, mad squad players like Origi and Shaqiri who delivered huge moments, and of course having Barcelona desperate enough to massively overpay for Coutinho so that we could sign two world class players to complete the jigsaw.Some people seem happy to just move on from that as if it never happened. Suddenly the owners that delivered that platform for success are awful, the players that gave everything that they had are poor or have bad attitudes, and even Klopp is starting to come in for some criticism. Personally I never want to become an entitled fan. If I ever became like that idiot James that posts on here then I would want someone to give me a good smack round the head and tell me to walk away. I know fans of other clubs that would kill for just one of the trophies that we have won, and will likely never reach a European final, let alone 3 CL finals in 5 years. I'll be disappointed if we fall away this season and finish 5th or 6th, but I certainly won't be angry, and I certainly wouldn't turn on the players and manger (and backroom staff) that have helped us achieve so much. Without City and their cheating we would have won even more, and maybe without having to raise the bar so high and play with such ridiculous intensity every week we wouldn't have seen such a drop off. Maybe this was just the price that we had to pay.This season is far from over. 4th is still a realistic goal, especially with the break for the World Cup allowing us to reset everything. We still have 3 other trophies to fight for, and if we do end up finishing 5th or 6th this year then f*ck it, we'll just have to add that Europa League trophy to the pile next season to complete the set for Klopp and Henderson.