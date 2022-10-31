« previous next »
Billy Elliot

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7240 on: Yesterday at 08:03:51 pm
It's simple to me. You can't play high tempo football when half the team is coming back too early from injuries. And that's happening because we didn't bolster the squad enough in the summer.


Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7241 on: Yesterday at 08:50:29 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 07:28:43 pm
I am sure Sky can afford any paid data or performance analytics software out there though.

Sure. My point though is there is no way for us to put it into context. If we ran more than last year but we're still getting out run in every game when that didn't happen last year then that doesn't really mean anything good, does it? I don't see it on Sky's twitter feed either and nobody else is posting it.

Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:49:19 pm

as I said it was sourced from Opta so I assumed it would be reliable



See above.
Chris~

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7242 on: Yesterday at 09:12:52 pm
I agree it needs context of how far we run compared to to others this year as well, but as you also said, this kind of data isn't common and so thought it was interesting to share as it goes against a bit of the general narrative. Feel free to spread it across Twitter.

Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7243 on: Today at 08:28:36 am
I think the key stat there is possession won in the final third. Given our identity that is an awful drop off.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7244 on: Today at 08:31:13 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:28:36 am
I think the key stat there is possession won in the final third. Given our identity that is an awful drop off.

That implicates the forwards for not pressing rather than the central midfield.

redk84

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7245 on: Today at 08:42:50 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:12:52 pm
I agree it needs context of how far we run compared to to others this year as well, but as you also said, this kind of data isn't common and so thought it was interesting to share as it goes against a bit of the general narrative.

Think there's truth in what a poster above said about us not being as good in possession this season. Naturally without key personnel and bad form everywhere...
We are losing the ball in silly places and sometimes rushing attacks when we don't need to...
These are not new issues, we have been guilty of this sort of thing in the past too.

There is also a general narrative going that we managed the game much better last season. This triggered a memory of mine as that was one of my concerns in the beginning part of the season, that we were not doing that well enough and letting in too many goals - we were 14 points behind at a stage for a reason...

We did turn it around. And then some, being the closest team in history to a quad..
We have to again...to get top 4 which is shit but a necessity

CL is in the bag tho  ;)
shuie

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7246 on: Today at 08:43:33 am
That makes sense actually our best performances this season has been while we have had a fit Jota/Diaz, who can press and provide width at the same time. Carvalho and Elliott aren't used to it yet so no time for implementing those triggers.

 
killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7247 on: Today at 08:56:33 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 08:31:13 am
That implicates the forwards for not pressing rather than the central midfield.



Thats clearly one of the, what is unfortunately, many issues taking place. I have said it several times but the Jota-Diaz-Salah attack was the best for pressing. Then the midfield just doesnt have the legs to cover the gaps.

Apart from the horrendous individual errors from Gomez, the defence have been left out to dry.
grenny158

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7248 on: Today at 10:08:46 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:21:08 pm
Things are bad, but:

The 'World Cup' argument is bollocks

The 'they can't be bothered' argument is bollocks

The 'fat contract' argument is bollocks

The 'Pep's book' argument is bollocks

The 'Klopp doesn't know what tactics to use' argument is bollocks

The 'if only the club had done what I said' argument is bollocks

The truth is almost certainly to be found within what klopp has already identified or hinted at: too many injuries, mental and physical tiredness, a brutal previous season and a brutal timeframe for this season, with games every few days.

But those 'reasons' aren't sexy enough for a lot here, it seems, and so they have to invent their own, which coincidentally tend to suit their own agendas and favourite moans.

At the top level tiny margins make a huge difference. We all claim we believe this and undertsand it - until it actually manifests, at which point some decide to ignore it completely.

The only two arguments that have some merit are the team age profile, which should be better but isn't due to injury and lack of player turnover (which is not as simple as pressing a button, as some seem to think), and a possibility that the preason training regimen might not have worked out as hoped.

But whatever it is we have to deal with it: the coaches by finding solutions and the fans by taking the present realities philosophically and accepting that we can't be amazing all the time, that there'll be ups and down and that support means dealing with both the good times and bad times with equanimity

I agree with most of what you have said here, but I would add that failing to strengthen the team in the key area of midfield is another argument that has merit. We absolutely should not have relied upon the likes of Keita, Ox, Jones, Thiago as 'enough numbers in midfield' or whatever it was that Jurgen said at the beginning of the season. In addition to that, not sure anyone could have predicted Fabinho's form being so bad either. For me, one of our greatest strengths under Klopp has been our ability to control games, and control does not primarily come from your attack or defence, but rather from your midfield.

Our midfield are all over the place at the moment and are completely unable to control games when it really matters. In addition, Fabinho is giving little to no cover to our defence and opposing players are just strolling past him. It is so bad that I wonder whether Bajcetic is not a better option, despite his inexperience.

The overriding solution to all of this is to strengthen in midfield, both in January and in the summer. Get in the likes of Barella, Le Fee from LOrient and maybe Caicedo (or similar players to those 3) and you will see a massive change in our ability to control games and win those games that should be 3 pointers.
lionel_messias

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7249 on: Today at 11:04:15 am
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 10:08:46 am
I agree with most of what you have said here, but I would add that failing to strengthen the team in the key area of midfield is another argument that has merit. We absolutely should not have relied upon the likes of Keita, Ox, Jones, Thiago as 'enough numbers in midfield' or whatever it was that Jurgen said at the beginning of the season. In addition to that, not sure anyone could have predicted Fabinho's form being so bad either. For me, one of our greatest strengths under Klopp has been our ability to control games, and control does not primarily come from your attack or defence, but rather from your midfield.

Our midfield are all over the place at the moment and are completely unable to control games when it really matters. In addition, Fabinho is giving little to no cover to our defence and opposing players are just strolling past him. It is so bad that I wonder whether Bajcetic is not a better option, despite his inexperience.

The overriding solution to all of this is to strengthen in midfield, both in January and in the summer. Get in the likes of Barella, Le Fee from LOrient and maybe Caicedo (or similar players to those 3) and you will see a massive change in our ability to control games and win those games that should be 3 pointers.

Please tell me you are genuinely suggesting a player called

Le Fee

for us and I'll have you winning today's RAWK?


Prize is: you get the mod the transfer forum on deadline day.
grenny158

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7250 on: Today at 11:58:50 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:04:15 am
Please tell me you are genuinely suggesting a player called

Le Fee

for us and I'll have you winning today's RAWK?


Prize is: you get the mod the transfer forum on deadline day.

 :lmao at the prize.

Yep .. Enzo Le Fee, dynamic 22 year old central/attacking midfielder from L'Orient.

Only problem is that FSG probably won't fucking pay Le Fee in order for us to get him :D
lionel_messias

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7251 on: Today at 12:07:25 pm
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 11:58:50 am
:lmao at the prize.

Yep .. Enzo Le Fee, dynamic 22 year old central/attacking midfielder from L'Orient.

Only problem is that FSG probably won't fucking pay Le Fee in order for us to get him :D

Who will negotiate Le Fee?

And later in his career will he become Enzo Le Free?
WanderlustRed

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7252 on: Today at 12:28:25 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:03:51 pm
It's simple to me. You can't play high tempo football when half the team is coming back too early from injuries. And that's happening because we didn't bolster the squad enough in the summer.

9 first team midfielders.

Klopp needed to modify the preseason because how many games the previous season had been if that is an issue which many are saying it is, and with the compressed schedule bc of the world cup. Doesn't seem he did. Also doesn't seem to have been able to reduce the tempo to compensate for that mistake.

Can't really blame the money people for saying "we've bought 3 teams worth of midfielders, where have they all gone?"
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7253 on: Today at 12:33:10 pm
I am going to reply to a post from the FSG thread in here because this is a better place for it I think. It's a stream of consciousness rather than a post to be over-analysed or torn apart, but after reading so many negative posts and threads on here lately I just needed somewhere to post something like this.

Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:08:23 am
I couldnt give a shit about the last five years they were brilliant but we need to look forward not back

You see, I couldn't agree with this any less. I don't expect success and I don't expect us to be a straight line in terms of performance. We've climbed the heights and won everything that there is to win, and that is ultimately the goal of football. Some people have said that we should have broken up the team after the league win. Sold players and refreshed the squad, moved on Milner, Henderson, and others. But those players were a key part of the performances last season, and I wouldn't swap last season for a better season this year, because you never know if another season like last season will ever come around again. I said at the start of the season that everything from here was gravy, and I still stand by that.

Maybe we caught lightning in a bottle with everything that happened. Edwards and his team being ahead of the field and basically batting 1.000 in terms of success rate. Signing unique players like Gini, Matip, Mane, Firmino and Salah. Having a unique spirit, energy and drive that came from characters like Henderson, Milner, Robertson, and others. Having Alexander-Arnold come through the academy at just the right time to transform the position of full back, mad squad players like Origi and Shaqiri who delivered huge moments, and of course having Barcelona desperate enough to massively overpay for Coutinho so that we could sign two world class players to complete the jigsaw.

Some people seem happy to just move on from that as if it never happened. Suddenly the owners that delivered that platform for success are awful, the players that gave everything that they had are poor or have bad attitudes, and even Klopp is starting to come in for some criticism. Personally I never want to become an entitled fan. If I ever became like that idiot James that posts on here then I would want someone to give me a good smack round the head and tell me to walk away. I know fans of other clubs that would kill for just one of the trophies that we have won, and will likely never reach a European final, let alone 3 CL finals in 5 years. I'll be disappointed if we fall away this season and finish 5th or 6th, but I certainly won't be angry, and I certainly wouldn't turn on the players and manger (and backroom staff) that have helped us achieve so much. Without City and their cheating we would have won even more, and maybe without having to raise the bar so high and play with such ridiculous intensity every week we wouldn't have seen such a drop off. Maybe this was just the price that we had to pay.

This season is far from over. 4th is still a realistic goal, especially with the break for the World Cup allowing us to reset everything. We still have 3 other trophies to fight for, and if we do end up finishing 5th or 6th this year then f*ck it, we'll just have to add that Europa League trophy to the pile next season to complete the set for Klopp and Henderson.
Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7254 on: Today at 12:56:39 pm
Good post Dr. Just one thing. I'd swap last season for any season where we win the premier league or the CL. We came so close, and it was brilliant. But at the end of the day we fell short where it most matters. Aint no prizes for finishing runner up in the league or the CL.
Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7255 on: Today at 12:57:13 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 08:31:13 am
That implicates the forwards for not pressing rather than the central midfield.

It includes the forwards, but if you think our pressing is just down to the forwards you don't understand pressing.
