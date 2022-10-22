Since May in competitive matches and conceding first:
Villarreal: 3rd minute
Spurs: 56th minute
Aston Villa: 3rd minute
Southampton: 13th minute
Wolves: 3rd minute
Real Madrid: 59th minute
Fulham: 32nd minute
Palace: 32nd minute
Man United: 16th minute
Newcastle: 38th minute
Napoli: 5th minute
Brighton: 4th minute
Arsenal: 1st minute
Rangers: 17th minute
Forest: 55th minute
Leeds: 4th minute
Did not concede first: Chelsea (FA Cup Final), City (Charity Shield), Bournemouth, Everton, Ajax, Rangers, City, West Ham, Ajax
Conceded first in 16 of 25 matches.
Conceded first in the first 5 minutes in 7 of 25 matches.
Conceded first in the first half in 13 of 25 matches.
Record when conceding first: 6 wins, 4 draws, 6 defeats (however, in 2022-23, it's 2 wins, 3 draws, 5 defeats)
Record when not conceding first: 7 wins, 2 draws (including the FA Cup penalties win)
We were pretty good late last year in rebounding from conceding early, but it's been a major problem this year. Not only are we still conceding first and often early, we are not able to turn those into wins like last season. Fine margins and we have not been able to come back and take 3 points nearly as often.
We're still very good when scoring first, but the pattern of conceding very early is causing a lot of problems.