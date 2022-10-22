Things are bad, but:



The 'World Cup' argument is bollocks



The 'they can't be bothered' argument is bollocks



The 'fat contract' argument is bollocks



The 'Pep's book' argument is bollocks



The 'Klopp doesn't know what tactics to use' argument is bollocks



The 'if only the club had done what I said' argument is bollocks



The truth is almost certainly to be found within what klopp has already identified or hinted at: too many injuries, mental and physical tiredness, a brutal previous season and a brutal timeframe for this season, with games every few days.



But those 'reasons' aren't sexy enough for a lot here, it seems, and so they have to invent their own, which coincidentally tend to suit their own agendas and favourite moans.



At the top level tiny margins make a huge difference. We all claim we believe this and undertsand it - until it actually manifests, at which point some decide to ignore it completely.



The only two arguments that have some merit are the team age profile, which should be better but isn't due to injury and lack of player turnover (which is not as simple as pressing a button, as some seem to think), and a possibility that the preason training regimen might not have worked out as hoped.



But whatever it is we have to deal with it: the coaches by finding solutions and the fans by taking the present realities philosophically and accepting that we can't be amazing all the time, that there'll be ups and down and that support means dealing with both the good times and bad times with equanimity