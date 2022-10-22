« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 699571 times)

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,064
  • RedOrDead
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7200 on: Yesterday at 09:06:41 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 09:02:59 am
No, but our players have won EVERYTHING but the World Cup. So for them that could be the only goal left in football.

Everyone else in the league is chasing premier league titles, European cups, fa cups.

The players are letting this manager down as some of them are so obviously playing within themselves to be fit for the World Cup.

Who though?

VVD is one id understand. Salah isnt going to the World Cup and has been well below par for the most part, TAA is under pressure to perform to make the squad and hes underperforming just as bad. Thiago wont go and Henderson is a bench player for England same as Fabinho with Brazil. I think this argument that players are playing within themselves is just made up to try and cover up for this shitshow were seeing out there.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,979
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7201 on: Yesterday at 09:09:46 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:03:01 am
But you can actually see it in games. Theres been many games this season where once the opposition have upped the pressure, weve just not been able to match them in that department: arsenal second half, Napoli, Brighton, West Ham in the second half, even last night we were getting dominated and pinned back by fucking Leeds.

This doesnt happen the last few season, a team tries to up the tempo, we match them in that department and were too strong for them
Thats a different issue for me, we basically have no midfield and teams are able to go from their defensive line to our 18-yard box with two or three passes.  Weve become incredibly easy to play through.

I havent watched any games recently and thought the players need to run more, thats Roy Keane-esque commentary. Watching the likes of Nunez and Thiago sprinting back to win tackles and interceptions in their own box shows theres a desire there.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,083
  • Legend
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7202 on: Yesterday at 09:09:46 am »
Salah has been scoring well enough this season and I think looks like one of the only players bothered.

Trent and VVD look like they cant be bothered. The England criticism seems to be affect Trent and VVD just doesnt spring anymore.

Fabinho wants to play at the World Cup being injured wont help him. Same with Hendo although Id be surprised if he dropped his output for us.

Firmino has one more World Cup in him, his drop off this season (other than the goals) has been staggering.

But it only takes 2 or 3 and the whole shape is out as players are a few yards off it. We cant carry 2 players a game.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,444
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7203 on: Yesterday at 09:13:08 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 09:09:46 am
Salah has been scoring well enough this season and I think looks like one of the only players bothered.

Trent and VVD look like they cant be bothered. The England criticism seems to be affect Trent and VVD just doesnt spring anymore.

Fabinho wants to play at the World Cup being injured wont help him. Same with Hendo although Id be surprised if he dropped his output for us.

Firmino has one more World Cup in him, his drop off this season (other than the goals) has been staggering.

But it only takes 2 or 3 and the whole shape is out as players are a few yards off it. We cant carry 2 players a game.

Firminos drop off hasnt been staggering. He peaked between 2018 to the start of 2020 and even during that time his goal numbers started to drop. Since then he has clearly declined and carried on.

I genuinely find it staggering that there are fans who believe we should give him a new contract.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,549
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7204 on: Yesterday at 09:13:26 am »
The World Cup argument makes no sense. Virg, Ali, Fab, Trent, Gomez, Hendo, Thiago and Nunez are the only players likely to even be in the conversation but the first two are the only ones pretty much guaranteed to go. Fab and Trent in particular are in absolutely no position within the national team to be playing within themselves, quite the opposite.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,083
  • Legend
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7205 on: Yesterday at 09:16:33 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:13:26 am
The World Cup argument makes no sense. Virg, Ali, Fab, Trent, Gomez, Hendo, Thiago and Nunez are the only players likely to even be in the conversation but the first two are the only ones pretty much guaranteed to go. Fab and Trent in particular are in absolutely no position within the national team to be playing within themselves, quite the opposite.

You cant go if youre injured full stop. Keeping yourself healthy this season is half the battle. All it takes is a player or 2 to drop and suddenly they are in the squad/side.

With so much football it could even come down to the last man standing type of scenario.

Im not saying I 100% think or believe that but to me its a plausible scenario.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,064
  • RedOrDead
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7206 on: Yesterday at 09:17:54 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 09:09:46 am
Salah has been scoring well enough this season and I think looks like one of the only players bothered.

Trent and VVD look like they cant be bothered. The England criticism seems to be affect Trent and VVD just doesnt spring anymore.

Fabinho wants to play at the World Cup being injured wont help him. Same with Hendo although Id be surprised if he dropped his output for us.

Firmino has one more World Cup in him, his drop off this season (other than the goals) has been staggering.

But it only takes 2 or 3 and the whole shape is out as players are a few yards off it. We cant carry 2 players a game.

The thing is though none of the players youve listed above with the exception of VVD is a starter for their national team. Wanting to go to the World Cup to just make up the numbers is a rather bizarre reason for why they arent performing.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,979
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7207 on: Yesterday at 09:18:40 am »
The World Cup argument makes even less sense when you realise were the only club who are seemingly suffering from it. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7208 on: Yesterday at 09:19:22 am »
Jurgen Klopp: "That's the situation, we will work on solutions. Its no excuse but we have the problem from the first day with injuries or half-fit players".

"It's a brutal season for us because we've had injuries from first day and some players we've had to rush back".

I think (more like hope) this is why the World Cup reset is vital. I think we've been wheeling some half fit players out carrying knocks as we have no other options. Hopefully the likes of Trent and Fabinho don't go and get a proper break to recover physically and mentally to start fresh from boxing day
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,083
  • Legend
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7209 on: Yesterday at 09:19:25 am »
But saying that even VVD dropping off is a massive boost for any team who have spent 4 years avoiding him now can just change their shape and go right at him, knowing theres success to he had.

If you see one of the best sides to have played the game showing a weakness, even 1, then its going to give any opponent a lift.

Again Im not trying to blame VVD totally, but if he is at fault then everyone else adapts their game as they are aware and then everything is out of shape and the whole thing begins to tumble like a pack of cards.

Too many players in our side are guaranteed to start and have already won the lot. Thats the biggest problem out there, whatever their motivation for dropping off is.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,549
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7210 on: Yesterday at 09:20:29 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 09:16:33 am
You cant go if youre injured full stop. Keeping yourself healthy this season is half the battle. All it takes is a player or 2 to drop and suddenly they are in the squad/side.

With so much football it could even come down to the last man standing type of scenario.

Im not saying I 100% think or believe that but to me its a plausible scenario.

So rather than playing to their normal standard and getting in on merit, theyre going to hold back, play shit and hope that others in their position are injured so they get in by default? This despite right back and CM both being notoriously stacked for England and Brazil respectively?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,686
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7211 on: Today at 02:35:58 pm »
Was just curious.
It seems to be widely accepted that the exhaustions of last season have impacted us this year.

I think maybe it plays a small part mentally....but talking about just the physical aspect of this I do wonder why we seem to be completely not at the races at the beginning of matches, usually going a goal down.

Wouldn't that kind of fatigue hurt us more towards the end of games?

I don't think anyone playing for our club is downing tools or protecting themselves because of the world cup. Maybe again, mentally the focus could be on that rather than on what we are doing at club level

But for both of these issues I'd rather give more respect to klopp and the way he motivates our players and the players themselves we recruit being proper professionals

We seem to be an injury plagued, confused and undercooked outfit currently. The balance is off and we just do not seem to be ourselves. I think we may be feeling abit too sorry for ourselves too - it is natural but it needs knocking on the head. We are shooting ourselves in the foot way too often....

We're still playing some really good stuff at times but not consistently enough
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,213
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7212 on: Today at 03:09:55 pm »
Since May in competitive matches and conceding first:

Villarreal:  3rd minute
Spurs:  56th minute
Aston Villa:  3rd minute
Southampton:  13th minute
Wolves:  3rd minute
Real Madrid:  59th minute
Fulham:  32nd minute
Palace:  32nd minute
Man United:  16th minute
Newcastle:  38th minute
Napoli:  5th minute
Brighton:  4th minute
Arsenal:  1st minute
Rangers:  17th minute
Forest:  55th minute
Leeds:  4th minute

Did not concede first:  Chelsea (FA Cup Final), City (Charity Shield), Bournemouth, Everton, Ajax, Rangers, City, West Ham, Ajax

Conceded first in 16 of 25 matches.

Conceded first in the first 5 minutes in 7 of 25 matches.

Conceded first in the first half in 13 of 25 matches.

Record when conceding first:  6 wins, 4 draws, 6 defeats (however, in 2022-23, it's 2 wins, 3 draws, 5 defeats)
Record when not conceding first: 7 wins, 2 draws (including the FA Cup penalties win)

We were pretty good late last year in rebounding from conceding early, but it's been a major problem this year.  Not only are we still conceding first and often early, we are not able to turn those into wins like last season.  Fine margins and we have not been able to come back and take 3 points nearly as often.

We're still very good when scoring first, but the pattern of conceding very early is causing a lot of problems.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,549
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7213 on: Today at 03:11:38 pm »
Crikey thats eye-opening. And ten of them conceding first in the first twenty minutes
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,165
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7214 on: Today at 03:21:08 pm »
Things are bad, but:

The 'World Cup' argument is bollocks

The 'they can't be bothered' argument is bollocks

The 'fat contract' argument is bollocks

The 'Pep's book' argument is bollocks

The 'Klopp doesn't know what tactics to use' argument is bollocks

The 'if only the club had done what I said' argument is bollocks

The truth is almost certainly to be found within what klopp has already identified or hinted at: too many injuries, mental and physical tiredness, a brutal previous season and a brutal timeframe for this season, with games every few days.

But those 'reasons' aren't sexy enough for a lot here, it seems, and so they have to invent their own, which coincidentally tend to suit their own agendas and favourite moans.

At the top level tiny margins make a huge difference. We all claim we believe this and undertsand it - until it actually manifests, at which point some decide to ignore it completely.

The only two arguments that have some merit are the team age profile, which should be better but isn't due to injury and lack of player turnover (which is not as simple as pressing a button, as some seem to think), and a possibility that the preason training regimen might not have worked out as hoped.

But whatever it is we have to deal with it: the coaches by finding solutions and the fans by taking the present realities philosophically and accepting that we can't be amazing all the time, that there'll be ups and down and that support means dealing with both the good times and bad times with equanimity
« Last Edit: Today at 03:22:39 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7215 on: Today at 03:23:40 pm »
Genuinely think if you put 18/19 Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho and Milner in this side then we see a rapid improvement. The vast majority of the problems are coming from the engine room.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,165
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7216 on: Today at 03:26:15 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:09:55 pm
Since May in competitive matches and conceding first:

Villarreal:  3rd minute
Spurs:  56th minute
Aston Villa:  3rd minute
Southampton:  13th minute
Wolves:  3rd minute
Real Madrid:  59th minute
Fulham:  32nd minute
Palace:  32nd minute
Man United:  16th minute
Newcastle:  38th minute
Napoli:  5th minute
Brighton:  4th minute
Arsenal:  1st minute
Rangers:  17th minute
Forest:  55th minute
Leeds:  4th minute

Did not concede first:  Chelsea (FA Cup Final), City (Charity Shield), Bournemouth, Everton, Ajax, Rangers, City, West Ham, Ajax

Conceded first in 16 of 25 matches.

Conceded first in the first 5 minutes in 7 of 25 matches.

Conceded first in the first half in 13 of 25 matches.

Record when conceding first:  6 wins, 4 draws, 6 defeats (however, in 2022-23, it's 2 wins, 3 draws, 5 defeats)
Record when not conceding first: 7 wins, 2 draws (including the FA Cup penalties win)

We were pretty good late last year in rebounding from conceding early, but it's been a major problem this year.  Not only are we still conceding first and often early, we are not able to turn those into wins like last season.  Fine margins and we have not been able to come back and take 3 points nearly as often.

We're still very good when scoring first, but the pattern of conceding very early is causing a lot of problems.
Good post and I think you're right that the concession point is having an impact that is far in excess of what it should be. Conceding should gee up the team to play better, work harder and overcome the reversal. But instead it's having a debilitating effect upon the team. This points to a lack of confidence and belief, which in turn can come from mental and physical tiredness, perhaps.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7217 on: Today at 03:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:26:15 pm
Good post and I think you're right that the concession point is having an impact that is far in excess of what it should be. Conceding should gee up the team to play better, work harder and overcome the reversal. But instead it's having a debilitating effect upon the team. This points to a lack of confidence and belief, which in turn can come from mental and physical tiredness, perhaps.
Think Sky showed that we've scored more equalisers than anyone else in the league and I imagine our record this season for coming from behind is amongst the best. I don't really buy that it's a mental problem or confidence because I don't think we'd be coming back as often as we are if that was the case
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,165
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7218 on: Today at 03:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:31:27 pm
Think Sky showed that we've scored more equalisers than anyone else in the league and I imagine our record this season for coming from behind is amongst the best. I don't really buy that it's a mental problem or confidence because I don't think we'd be coming back as often as we are if that was the case
The thing is the 'most equalisers' stat is contingent. You need to be behind to score an equaliser so it's not surprising that a team that goes behind so much will be the one who scores most equalisers. And equally unsurprising that a top level team (as opposed to a low table team) will manage more equalisers.

Scoring more equalisers speaks to going behind more

But yes, it's only a suggestion that there might be a confidence issue. It seems like a reversal isn't being met with the same ability to overcome it and win-out as we have seen before from this team. But what the cause of that is, is unclear.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:43:41 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Up
« previous next »
 