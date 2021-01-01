Salah has been scoring well enough this season and I think looks like one of the only players bothered.



Trent and VVD look like they cant be bothered. The England criticism seems to be affect Trent and VVD just doesnt spring anymore.



Fabinho wants to play at the World Cup being injured wont help him. Same with Hendo although Id be surprised if he dropped his output for us.



Firmino has one more World Cup in him, his drop off this season (other than the goals) has been staggering.



But it only takes 2 or 3 and the whole shape is out as players are a few yards off it. We cant carry 2 players a game.