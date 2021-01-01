« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 698825 times)

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,057
  • RedOrDead
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7200 on: Today at 09:06:41 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 09:02:59 am
No, but our players have won EVERYTHING but the World Cup. So for them that could be the only goal left in football.

Everyone else in the league is chasing premier league titles, European cups, fa cups.

The players are letting this manager down as some of them are so obviously playing within themselves to be fit for the World Cup.

Who though?

VVD is one id understand. Salah isnt going to the World Cup and has been well below par for the most part, TAA is under pressure to perform to make the squad and hes underperforming just as bad. Thiago wont go and Henderson is a bench player for England same as Fabinho with Brazil. I think this argument that players are playing within themselves is just made up to try and cover up for this shitshow were seeing out there.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,951
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7201 on: Today at 09:09:46 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:03:01 am
But you can actually see it in games. Theres been many games this season where once the opposition have upped the pressure, weve just not been able to match them in that department: arsenal second half, Napoli, Brighton, West Ham in the second half, even last night we were getting dominated and pinned back by fucking Leeds.

This doesnt happen the last few season, a team tries to up the tempo, we match them in that department and were too strong for them
Thats a different issue for me, we basically have no midfield and teams are able to go from their defensive line to our 18-yard box with two or three passes.  Weve become incredibly easy to play through.

I havent watched any games recently and thought the players need to run more, thats Roy Keane-esque commentary. Watching the likes of Nunez and Thiago sprinting back to win tackles and interceptions in their own box shows theres a desire there.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,075
  • Legend
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7202 on: Today at 09:09:46 am »
Salah has been scoring well enough this season and I think looks like one of the only players bothered.

Trent and VVD look like they cant be bothered. The England criticism seems to be affect Trent and VVD just doesnt spring anymore.

Fabinho wants to play at the World Cup being injured wont help him. Same with Hendo although Id be surprised if he dropped his output for us.

Firmino has one more World Cup in him, his drop off this season (other than the goals) has been staggering.

But it only takes 2 or 3 and the whole shape is out as players are a few yards off it. We cant carry 2 players a game.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Up
« previous next »
 